Prep wrestling: 'Sparkplug' Lee providing team-oriented boost for Bettendorf

Aiden Lee is not one for individual honors.

"If anything is going to help the team, I'm there for it," the Bettendorf High School junior said. "I get told all the time by coaches, people, 'Just give it your all, use your heart.' If I score points for the team, that's all that matters to me."

He's been a part of a handful high-flying matches since his bump up to 285 to kickoff the new year. He picked up a pair of bonus point wins at The Clash over the weekend.

Lee kept that momentum going in the most energetic match on Thursday night.

A hip toss for the victory-sealing points midway through the third period catapulted Lee to a 13-11 triumph over Assumption's Maverick Kindred at heavyweight, part of Class 3A No. 2 Bettendorf's 47-18 victory over 2A No. 9 Assumption at Bettendorf High School.

"I think I out-worked him pretty well," Lee said.

Coach Dan Knight's squad moved to 7-0 in Mississippi Athletic Conference duals and nearing an outright dual title.

It faces Davenport North and Muscatine in a triangular next week, aiming for a perfect 9-0 dual record in the league.

"It is a pride thing," Knight said.

The Bulldogs lineup missed some highlights with defending state champion TJ Koester (120), top-ranked Jayce Luna (132) and another top-10 guy in Elijah Mendoza (152) all out of action.

Knight stated he hopes to get two of the three back on the mat for the Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, Bettendorf's two-day tournament that kicks off today.

He expects all three to be ready to go for the MAC championships in two weeks.

"They're a little dinged up," Knight said.

With that trifecta on the sidelines, it allowed others to take on the spotlight and show out. Bettendorf had the advantage in takedowns (25-8), bonus point wins (6-2) and nearfalls (12-2).

Lee's light may have shined brightest.

After losing a wrestle off to Ronan Numkena for the 195 spot, Lee decided to forgo 220 and wrestle at 285. He's undersized, but quick enough to get to positions and score points.

"I'm not expecting to get a bunch of takedowns," Lee said. "I'm expecting more snap downs. Push, push, snap, snap. Eventually, they get tired."

He tied his match versus Kindred at four, then was reversed and taken to his back to trail 8-4. He started the third period down 9-7, then executed his five-point move and staved off a late rally to prevail.

Knight was quite impressed afterwards.

"It is a sparkplug," he said. "He will give you everything he has. That (hip toss) kind of came out of nowhere; I didn't know he had that in him."

Jordan Roberts (160), Jacob Whipple (170), Cooper Agosta (182) and Numkena all registered victories to rally Bettendorf from down 15-12 to up 26-15.

Roberts controlled his match for a major decision while Agosta turned a 1-0 lead after two periods into two sets of two back points and two takedowns for a major. Whipple and Numkena won 5-3 and 8-4, respectively.

"You learn the most when you compete," Knight said. "It is a chance to get some confidence back up if we got knocked in the dirt a little bit."

Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez felt those four weights there were chances to come out on top.

"Shoulda, coulda, woulda, didn't," he said. "We didn't win those positions. We got time to get better."

The marquee match of the night was at 145 pounds.

A reversal and two back points in the third spear-headed Knights senior Michael Macias to a 5-3 win over Tycho Carmichael in a top-five showdown.

Carmichael got the first takedown of the match, but never scored an offensive point again. Down 3-1 and on bottom, Macias went flying with Carmichael and ended up on top for the reversal and tie.

"He's wrestling smart," Alvarez said.

Cadyn Wild (132), Colton Pilgrim (152) and Rhett Schaefer (220) picked up victories for Assumption. Alvarez believes the Knights are close to busting the door open.

Then, he thinks the rest of the season can be "special."

"These guys don't really know how tough they are," Alvarez added. "You got to keep opening those doors and once you get them open, everything is brighter on the other side."

Jayden Luna (106), Jake Knight (113), Garrett Evans (120) and Lincoln Jipp (138) all recorded pins for Bettendorf.

Bettendorf 47, Assumption 18

126 - Cody Trevino (Bett) wins via forfeit; 132 - Cadyn Wild (Assumption) pinned Steele Diercks, 3:06; 138 - Lincoln Jipp (Bett) pinned Peyton Pilgrim, 2:48; 145 - Michael Macias (Assumption) dec. Tycho Carmichael, 5-3; 152 - Colton Pilgrim (Assumption) pinned Kendell Kerr, 3:45; 160 - Jordan Roberts (Bett) major dec. Kaleb Kreinbring, 11-1; 170 - Jacob Whipple (Bett) dec. Dru Diaz, 5-3; 182 - Cooper Agosta (Bett) major dec. Chase Diaz, 10-2; 195 - Ronan Numkena (Bett) dec. Joe Gassen, 8-4; 220 - Rhett Schaefer (Assumption) dec. Zander Glazebrook, 3-1; 285 - Aiden Lee (Bett) dec. Maverick Kindred, 13-11; 106 - Jayden Luna (Bett) pinned Brody Buhman, 4:25; 113 - Jake Knight (Bett) pinned Sean Kersten, 0:21; 120 - Garrett Evans (Bett) pinned Gavin Marietta, 4:38