PREP WRESTLING: Strong finish lifts Moline to state dual finals

CHATHAM — With an altered lineup, the Moline High School wrestling team was facing an Edwardsville squad with plenty of firepower in Tuesday’s Class 3A team dual semifinal.

Despite trailing the dual with three matches left and needing all three to win, a pair of seniors and a sophomore pulled the Maroons through to a 29-27 victory as they advanced to the IHSA State Team dual finals this weekend.

“It was an exciting one,” said Moline coach Jake Ruettiger.

Moline's advancement ends a drought for big school teams at the state team duals that dates back to Moline's third-place finish in the Class AA event in 2000.

Geneseo was the last local team at the state duals, finishing second in Class 2A in 2013 and 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2015.

At the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, the Maroons will face either Prospect or Palatine Fremd at 7 p.m. Friday.

Trailing 27-19, the Maroons still had seniors Carmelo Cruz (126) and Alec Schmacht (132) and sophomore Bradley Ledbetter (138) left in the final three matches of the dual, with the Maroons likely needing to win all three.

“They knew the situation,” said Ruettiger. “It’s just coming down to heart at that point.”

Those three showed plenty of heart as they all came up with big victories that advanced the Maroons to the state dual finals.

At 126, Cruz pulled out a 5-4 victory to keep the Maroons’ hopes alive. Schmacht then took to the mat and got the Maroons bonus points with an 8-0 major decision at 132 and Ledbetter locked down the victory at 138 with an 11-5 decision.

“It was a great team effort,” said Ruettiger. “They stepped up and took care of business tonight.”

The meet started at 145 where an 11-10 decision went against the Maroons.

Class 3A 138-pound individual state champ Kole Brower bumped up and won an 8-5 decision at 152 and Noah Tapia followed with a 13-5 major decision at 160 and James Soliz won by pin at 182, giving the Maroons a short-lived lead.

Moline then lost four straight as the upper weights flipped to the lighter weights, Antonio Parker won by forfeit at 113 before another loss by decision put the Maroons in the 27-19 hole heading into the final three matches where Cruz, Schmacht and Ledbetter stepped up.

