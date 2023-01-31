Prep wrestling: Third-ranked Bettendorf cruises to fifth straight state dual tournament

Steele Diercks was a prominent piece of Bettendorf High School's wrestling team last winter.

He won his bracket at the Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, snared a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and was a state place-winner at 113 pounds.

The sophomore has taken a reserve role this season, wrestling in limited matches and waiting for his chance.

"It has been extremely tough," Diercks said.

With Tuesday's Class 3A regional dual final clinched, Diercks secured a much-needed pick-me-up.

He took MAC runner-up Holden Willett of Pleasant Valley feet-to-back in the third period at 138 and claimed a 5-2 triumph, part of 11 wins in the third-ranked Bulldogs' 61-18 victory over the 16th-ranked Spartans.

"Before, I was kind of doubting myself," Diercks said. "Maybe I don't seem as good as I thought I was. This boosted my confidence showing I can do it."

It sends Coach Dan Knight's squad to the state dual tournament — this year for the first time held at Xtream Arena in Coralville and two weeks before the traditional state tournament — for the fifth straight year and 15th time in school history.

Bettendorf will wrestle either at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest. Pairings were not released by press time.

"The kids wrestled really well," Knight said.

It has been a headline-grabbing past few days for Bettendorf.

More than 72 hours after cruising to a MAC team title with a record 317.5 points and 10 championships, it kept its foot on the gas by winning the first 10 weights versus its arch rival.

"That's a trademark of a good team to be up and then be up again," Knight said.

Diercks has been wrestling at 126 all season, but weighed in at 132 on Tuesday in order to wrestle at 138.

He was in on several shots against Willett in the third period, but eventually finished with an inside trip to square the match at 2, then Diercks turned him for three back points for the match-sealing points.

"I think we won on conditioning," Knight said. "He gave up some size, but Steele is really strong. We knew he'd be able to handle the size difference."

When Diercks turned around toward the Bulldogs sideline, he cracked a smile.

His teammates were going wild in celebration.

"It was an amazing feeling, honestly," Diercks said. "I haven't had something like that all year."

Diercks finished third at the Frank Baltzley Invitational and Midwest Shootout this year, losing in the semifinals both times to teammate and wrestling partner Cody Trevino.

Even with no starting spot, that hasn't changed how Diercks trains.

"Doing everything possible I can, like I'm in the lineup, no matter what," he said. "That's how I stay ready for matches like this."

Knight stated Diercks is one of the toughest people in the Bettendorf room. He also knows that days of him not being in the lineup on a routine basis will be short-lived.

"A lot of them end up knocking heads, but as we grow with this group of kids, they're going to also grow," Knight said.

Ronan Numkena kicked off the regional title dual with a pin in 3 minutes, 8 seconds at 195 and Bettendorf was only beginning to pull away.

After a forfeit win at 220, Aiden Lee (285), Jayden Luna (106), TJ Koester (120), Trevino (126) and Tycho Carmichael (145) all notched first-period falls.

Jake Knight (113) and Jayce Luna (132) also recorded bonus-point wins.

"If everyone puts in the right effort and trains hard, we should be able to (win a state dual title)," Diercks said.

Pleasant Valley was put behind the eight-ball when the regional final started.

It initially was out two starters, but its top-three wrestler at 220, Rusty VanWetzinga, limped off the mat after falling to North Scott's AJ Petersen 3-1 in the regional semifinal dual.

Recently committing to Southern Illinois to play football, it was VanWetzinga's first action back in a handful of weeks.

"It was awful timing," Spartans coach Jacob Larsen said.

Ike Swanson (160) and Caden McDermott (170) picked up wins against Bettendorf. Jack Miller (152) won by forfeit to put PV on the board and avoid the shutout.

The Spartans won the final nine weights to blow past 18th-ranked North Scott 54-16 in the regional semi, the third time they clipped their conference foe.

Bonus points were the difference in PV's 46-30 regular-season win and 34-25 victory when the two tangled at Battle of Waterloo. That was the case again on Tuesday.

Ashton Wisneski (113) trailed 2-0 to Matthew Williams, but while on top, the Spartans senior turned his opponent and recorded the pin in 5:23.

"It was a good victory over North Scott," Larsen said. "It worked out in our favor."

From there, PV ran off seven bonus-point wins in the final eight matches to turn a 16-6 deficit into a commanding victory. At 145, Owen Welvaert reversed seventh-ranked Aydan Cary and registered the fall in 1:56.

Welvaert trailed 6-0 in that match.

"He wasn't exactly in a good position when it happened, but Owen is scrappy," Larsen said.

Swanson became the fifth PV senior to reach the 100 career win milestone, joining VanWetzinga, McDermott, Willett and Miller.

Seth Madden (182), Jace Tippet (195) and Hayden Ulloa (106) picked up wins for North Scott.

Pleasant Valley 54, North Scott 16

182 - Seth Madden (NS) wins via forfeit; 195 - Jace Tippet (NS) dec. Nathan Musal, 7-3; 220 - AJ Petersen (NS) dec. Rusty VanWetzinga, 3-1; 285 - Mark Resig (PV) pinned Nate Schneckloth, 0:19; 106 - Hayden Ulloa (NS) major dec. Lucas Reeder, 14-3; 113 - Ashton Wisneski (PV) pinned Matthew Williams, 5:23; 120 - Carter Siebel (PV) tech fall Drew Metcalf, 27-12 (5:41); 126 - Caden Ervin (PV) pinned Ayden Golden, 2:16; 132 - Duncan Harn (PV) pinned Will McDermott, 1:10; 138 - Holden Willett (PV) major dec. Adam Link, 9-0; 145 - Owen Welvaert (PV) pinned Aydan Cary, 1:56; 152 - Jack Miller (PV) dec. Evan Ralfs, 8-2; 160 - Ike Swanson (PV) pinned Adam Schneckloth, 3:04; 170 - Caden McDermott (PV) pinned Hunter Fox, 3:26.

Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 18

195 - Ronan Numkena (Bett) pinned Nathan Musal, 3:08; 220 - Zander Glazebrook (Bett0 wins via forfeit; 285 - Aiden Lee (Bett) pinned Mark Resig, 1:44; 106 - Jayden Luna (Bett) pinned Lucas Reeder, 1:15; 113 - Jake Knight (Bett) pinned Ashton Wisneski, 2:30; 120 - TJ Koester (Bett) pinned Carter Siebel, 1:56; 126 - Cody Trevino (Bett) pinned Caden Ervin, 1:19; 132 - Jayce Luna (Bett) major dec. Duncan Harn, 11-3; 138 - Steele Diercks (Bett) dec. Holden Willett, 5-2; 145 - Tycho Carmichael (Bett) pinned Owen Welvaert, 0:19; 152 - Jack Miller (PV) wins via forfeit; 160 - Ike Swanson (PV) pinned Jorden Roberts (Bett), 2:27; 170 - Caden McDermott (PV) def. Jacob Whipple via injury; 182 - Cooper Agosta (Bett) wins via forfeit.