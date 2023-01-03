Prep wrestling: Toughness ignites Assumption past Geneseo in cross-river top-10 tussle

It was a starting point that didn’t favor Geneseo High School’s wrestling team. There was optimism it would push Davenport Assumption out front early.

“We weren’t quite sure how the upper weights (were going to go),” Knights coach Sonny Alvarez said. “We had to show up. We got guys that are really stepping up and sticking to the game plan.”

That’s exactly what happened.

Behind five straight decision triumphs in the upper weights and a first-period pin from 145-pounder Michael Macias, the Iowa Class 2A eighth-ranked Knights clipped Illinois Class 2A fourth-ranked Geneseo 33-27 on Tuesday night inside the Carver Center Wrestling Room.

“High wrestling IQ, you make sure you don’t do something stupid,” Assumption’s 220 pounder Rhett Schaefer said. “As long as we’re taking it to them, wrestle as hard as we can.”

It was the opening match out of Christmas break for both sides and it was the kickstart to a grueling month of January for the Knights.

They have Mississippi Athletic Conference duals versus ranked Iowa Class 3A rivals in Bettendorf and North Scott. It heads to the loaded Midwest Shootout in mid-January and is a part of the Bob Leuders Invitational in Clinton.

Then, it has MAC and regional duals to close out the 31 days.

“Anytime you have an Assumption singlet on, you better bring it,” Alvarez said. “That’s an expectation.”

Colton Pilgrim (160), Dru Diaz (170), Chase Diaz (182), Joe Gassen (195) and Schaefer all recorded wins by five points or less.

Schaefer had the most impressive win of the bunch, edging out eighth-ranked Tim Stohl 5-3. Schaefer earned a second-period takedown to lead by two, then escaped from the bottom in the third to claim the victory.

“I felt like he was getting tired really quickly,” Schaefer said. “I worked on a lot during winter break and made sure I didn’t give up. It felt pretty good; it takes little pressure off our people.”

Chase Diaz had a high-single leg ready to unload, but opted for an adjustment on the hips of the Maple Leafs’ Landon Shoemaker and drove him for the double-leg takedown.

It proved to be the match-ender.

“I felt him get a little tired and I always work my shots in practice,” Chase Diaz said. “It felt natural; just let my muscle memory take over.”

Geneseo, which was unbeaten in duals at 17-0 coming into the night, refused to sulk.

It squared the dual at 15 behind pins by Tim Sabastain and Grady Hull at 106 and 113, respectively. The Maple Leafs grabbed hold of the advantage with a pin from Devan Hornback at 120.

Zachary Montez (138) and Levi Neumann (285) snared come-from-behind triumphs.

“Those light weights kind of sparked us,” Geneseo coach Jon Murray said.

Cadyn Wild pushed the Knights up 27-21 with a 75-second fall at 132 and Macias ended things in 1:03

Assumption, despite eight stall calls, posted 15 takedowns to Geneseo’s eight. The Knights were in control in a handful of matches on top, a point of emphasis Alvarez preached over the break.

“Everyone came out gritty,” Chase Diaz said. “That’s our style, we like to punch somebody in the face. It is a great step forward.”

Geneseo has a quick turnaround facing Moline on Thursday in a Western Big 6 Conference dual. Murray felt that his bunch has not been truly tested in duals until Tuesday’s encounter with Assumption.

Fine by him that the Maple Leafs suffer a loss now rather than in February when it counts.

“We got to learn how to just fight, be mentally tough,” Murray said. “Those first few matches, those close ones, that’s what we need to get better at. Just to experience that. At the same time, I hope we learn from it.”







Assumption 33, Geneseo 27

160—Colton Pilgrim (DA) dec. Josh Hock, 6-3; 170—Dru Diaz (DA) dec. Aiden Damewood, 10-5; 182—Chase Diaz (DA) dec. Landon Shoemaker, 3-1; 195—Joe Gassen (DA) dec. Aaron Betcher, 3-1; 220—Rhett Schaefer (DA) dec. Tim Stohl, 5-3; 285—Levi Neumann (Gen) dec. Maverick Kindred, 5-4; 106—Tim Sebastian (Gen) pinned Brody Buhman, 2:00; 113—Grady Hull (Gen) pinned Sean Kersten, 1:56; 120—Devan Hornback (Gen) pinned Collin Rowe, 0:22; 126—Derrick Bass (DA) wins via forfeit; 132—Cadyn Wild (DA) pinned Malakai Jackson, 1:16; 138—Zachary Montez (Gen) dec. Peyton Pilgrim, 6-4; 145—Michael Macias (DA) pinned Gauge Damewood, 1:03; 152—Jack Snyder (Gen) dec. Mikey Kersten, 7-0.