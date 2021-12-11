PV, Riverdale each crown four Boyd Invite champs; Spartans take team title

PORT BYRON — After a one-year hiatus, Riverdale High School's Jim Boyd Wrestling Invitational made its return Saturday afternoon.
To mark the occasion, a quartet of Riverdale wrestlers came away with first-place medals to help the Rams to the highest finish among Illinois Quad-Cities area teams at the meet.
The brother combo of junior 132-pounder Brock Smith and freshman 138-pounder Blake Smith both scored individual titles, as did sophomore Zach Bradley at 152 pounds and junior 160-pounder Alex Watson.
The efforts enabled Riverdale to tally 143.5 points and finish fourth in the 10-team field, topped only a trio of Iowa schools: team champion Pleasant Valley (241 points), runner-up Wilton (196) and third-place Davenport North (154 points).
"It's awesome. We missed having this so much," said Watson (9-0), who pinned Sterling's Thomas Tate in just 52 seconds to cap a day that ended with him being named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.
"This is always a highlight of our year, and we were all excited for this. I know I was ready, that's for sure."
Just ahead of Watson in the lineup was Bradley, who moved up a pair of classes from his normal 170-pound slot and delivered with an 11-8 title-bout decision over Seneca's Asher Hamby.
Bradley had at one point trailed 7-2 in the finals but rallied to tie the score at 8-8 and force overtime, where he quickly gained the upper hand to earn his first Boyd title.
"I have really good conditioning, and I don't get tired too much," said Bradley (6-2). "I didn't get to do this last year, so it feels super nice to win it as a sophomore, and hopefully the next two years."
In the 132-pound title bout, Brock Smith ran his perfect start to 8-0 with a quick 1:05 pin of Wilton's Clay Ledger. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lighter weights.
"This is just a stepping stone for me," he said. "This year, I want to work on getting better as a wrestler; that's what it's all about for me, more than wins and losses."
Also finishing Saturday at 8-0 was Smith's younger brother Blake, who held off a third-period charge from another Beaver standout, Owen Milder, to earn a 12-11 win in the 138-pound finals.
"I must've still been tired from my semifinal match. I've still got some stuff to work on," said the younger Smith, referring to an 11-2 major decision win over PV's Holden Willett.
While Blake Smith viewed Saturday's title outcome as showing what work remained for him to do, his older sibling was especially pleased to see the two of them strike gold in their first Jim Boyd Invite on the same roster.
"We wrestle each other a lot on the room, and he works hard and talks about the sport with me," Brock Smith said. "Him and I are really close, so this is definitely special."
Even though Riverdale was denied its goal of a team title, Watson feels that Saturday's performance is just the start of what could be another strong season for the Rams.
"We're really excited about this year," he said. "This is just the beginning for us."
First-place Spartans crown four champs: Following a second-place finish at Sterling's Carson DeJarnatt Invitational last Saturday, Pleasant Valley came to Riverdale wanting to settle for nothing less than the team title.
Crowning four individual champions, led by undefeated junior Caden McDermott at 182 pounds, the Spartans accomplished their mission.
"After we beat Assumption for the first time in 15 years on Thursday, we definitely had a fire under us," said McDermott (11-0), a 6-4 overtime winner over Wilton's Kaden Shirk in the title matchup.
"I didn't want to lose that one, and I wanted us to win as a team. I'm finished at 182 pounds after today. I drop down to 170 next week, so I can have a fun time there.
Also striking gold for the Spartans were 106-pounder Carter Siebel (9-2), an 8-3 winner over Wilton's Owen Adlfinger; fellow freshman and 126-pounder Duncan Harn (10-2), who pinned Riverdale's Kolton Kruse in 37 seconds; and senior 285-pounder Aiden Kilstrom (7-1), who pinned Wilton's Alexander Kaufmann in 1:30.
Third-place North crowned one individual champion in senior 195-pounder Cade Sheedy (5-0), who edged PV's Rusty VanWetzinga 3-1 in an overtime final duel.
"In overtime, I was focused on getting the next takedown, and I knew I had to get it right away," he said. "I finished second here my sophomore year, so I wanted to be on top of the podium."
Also scoring his first Jim Boyd title was Sherrard 170-pounder Ryder Roelf (9-3), who pinned Peru St. Bede's Jake Migliorini in 1:59 to cap his three-win day.
"I feel like I did everything I wanted to (Saturday)," Roelf said. "My season started off rough with a couple of losses, but I've started to come back and get the mojo I need."
For runner-up Wilton, the trio of Brody Brisker (113), Jordan Dusenberry (120) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) each brought home individual titles.