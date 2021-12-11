PV, Riverdale each crown four Boyd Invite champs; Spartans take team title

Bradley had at one point trailed 7-2 in the finals but rallied to tie the score at 8-8 and force overtime, where he quickly gained the upper hand to earn his first Boyd title.

"I have really good conditioning, and I don't get tired too much," said Bradley (6-2). "I didn't get to do this last year, so it feels super nice to win it as a sophomore, and hopefully the next two years."

In the 132-pound title bout, Brock Smith ran his perfect start to 8-0 with a quick 1:05 pin of Wilton's Clay Ledger. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lighter weights.

"This is just a stepping stone for me," he said. "This year, I want to work on getting better as a wrestler; that's what it's all about for me, more than wins and losses."

Also finishing Saturday at 8-0 was Smith's younger brother Blake, who held off a third-period charge from another Beaver standout, Owen Milder, to earn a 12-11 win in the 138-pound finals.

"I must've still been tired from my semifinal match. I've still got some stuff to work on," said the younger Smith, referring to an 11-2 major decision win over PV's Holden Willett.