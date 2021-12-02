PV wrestlers believe they're ready to take next step

It certainly has not been a quick fix. It has required patience and perseverance.
For the past six years of Jacob Larsen’s tenure as Pleasant Valley High School’s wrestling coach, the Spartans have struggled to piece everything together from a dual team standpoint. They have either had open weights or a few soft spots in the lineup.
Finally, things might be coming together for Larsen’s team.
The competitions will get tougher and the stakes will increase, but PV passed Thursday night’s season-opening Mississippi Athletic Conference duals with ease, downing Muscatine 54-18 and Clinton 58-12.
“The intensity is a lot higher than past years,” 145-pounder Jack Miller said. “We don’t stop. We keep going and going. It is grind, grind, grind in that room.”
The Spartans have had some individual successes under Larsen, but the program hasn’t had the firepower or depth to hang with the upper-tier teams in the MAC.
That might be changing.
“It has been a lot of time, a lot of offseason work, a lot of recruiting, working with kids and having the coaching staff to do that,” Larsen said. “From the youth program to the junior high, it takes a while.
“If you can stick with it and understand later on, after a few years, it can get better and improve.”
PV has more than 50 wrestlers, the largest roster under Larsen. It has depth and more talent.
The top end of the lineup — Caden McDermott (182 pounds), Rusty VanWetzinga (195) and Aidan Kilstrom (285) — were key cogs on the Spartans’ state quarterfinal team.
“I think we can be really good,” McDermott said.
“They’re fun to watch,” Miller said. “They know what they’re doing and they know how to handle high-pressure situations.”
The Spartans are formidable in the lower and middle weights, too. Freshman Carter Siebel, coming back from injury, had a pin and technical fall on Thursday at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively.
“He has never showed that in the wrestling room,” McDermott said. “He looked great.”
Duncan Harn (126) and Holden Willett (138) are new additions. Miller and Ike Swanson (160) each had pair of victories.
Michael Bender (113) and Mason Breen (220) did not wrestle on Thursday, but are expected to join the lineup next week. When everything is solidified, Larsen believes he might have only one weight class in question.
“It has been a lot of ups and downs,” Larsen said. “You think you have a full lineup and then maybe a couple holes. The kids are starting to position themselves and realize they can compete at every weight now.”
With, PV has lofty goals for February.
“We’ve made it to regional team duals the last two years,” McDermott said, “but I think we can bump it up and make it to state duals.”
Muscatine beat Clinton in the other dual, 45-30. It was the head coaching debut for Muscatine’s Scott Mauck, whose team received two wins apiece from Lincoln Brookhart (132), Jett Fridley (170) and Evan Franke (220).
“We need to get into a little bit better shape and we’ve got to do a better job of getting out from the bottom,” Mauck said, “but we’re right where we thought we’d be.”
Fridley, in particular, was a bright spot. He had two pins on the night.
“He’s got a renewed attitude of wanting to get after things,” Mauck said. “He’s on a mission right now and wanting to make some statements.”
Fridley, coming off a 27-win season, said he’s more confident and stronger coming into the season after not cutting as much weight as previous seasons.
“The last two years I’ve gone oh-and-two in our opening meet,” Fridley said, “so it is exciting to go two-and-oh. We’ve put in some work and it showed tonight. I was pretty happy with my performance.”