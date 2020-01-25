Q-C quartet captures state wrestling titles

WAVERLY, Iowa — Ella Schmit flashed a smile as her right arm was raised by the official. Tateum Park pumped her left fist. Chloe Clemons screamed in celebration. Sydney Park jumped in her coach’s arms.
You can call them trailblazers for girls wrestling in the Quad-Cities. You can also call them the queens of the mat.
The quartet, representing Bettendorf, Davenport North, Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central, respectively, reached the top of the podium Saturday afternoon at the second annual girls’ state wrestling tournament hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
“Winning something like this, having my name known forever as one of the first state champions in Iowa, is better than winning any national tournament to me,” Clemons said. “It is my home state. There is nothing better.”
The inaugural state tournament drew 87 competitors and was a one-day event last January. The field expanded to 350 wrestlers in 11 weight classes and required two days to complete this season.
So when each of them posed for pictures with their tournament bracket afterward and saw at least 33 other competitors in their weight class, the accomplishment had added meaning.
“This is definitely a bigger deal,” Schmit said. “I had to wrestle my best friend Maddie Black, a really good wrestler, just to get into the finals. It kind of sucked, but it just shows this tournament has gotten so much harder.”
Schmit, a Bettendorf sophomore, knocked off top-ranked AGWSR’s Ali Gerbacht 6-0 in the 106-pound final. She recorded an early takedown and used a reversal in each of the last two periods to avenge last year’s finals setback.
“I think I had a lot more confidence in myself this time,” Schmit said. “I was confident with my moves and what I knew. I worked as hard as I could for the past few months for this matchup again.
“It feels good to succeed.”
Tateum Park became the IWCOA’s first two-time state champion. The Davenport North senior used a cowcatcher to pin Starmont’s Kari German in 11 seconds in the 113-pound final.
“I was more ready for the finals than the semifinals,” Tateum admitted. “Some of the songs and specific lyrics on my wrestling playlist pushed me.
“When the championship (match) came, I was going after it.”
Tateum had no equal in her weight class. She had five first-period falls and wrestled a total of 5 minutes, 52 seconds in the tournament.
Even with a national ranking attached to her name, Tateum admitted she had more nerves than last year.
“The sport has grown so much, so that kind of threw me in shock,” she said. “I had never wrestled most of these girls in my bracket, so you never know who is going to upset you.”
Clemons joined Tateum as a two-time champion moments later.
After claiming last year’s title at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, the PV senior stuck Waukon’s Meridian Snitker in 3:14 in the 120-pound final. Clemons had three falls and two major decisions in the tournament.
“I’ve been working for this since I started six years ago,” Clemons said. “To complete such a goal, it is an unreal feeling. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”
Clemons, who signed to wrestle at Indian Hills Community College next season, dates PV defending state champion and top-ranked Eli Loyd.
That, coupled with the atmosphere in PV’s wrestling room and improved practice partners, led to Clemons transferring schools.
“It has pushed me to another level,” she said.
Loyd was wrestling at the Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton on Saturday but was sending Clemons messages throughout the day.
“We support each other no matter what,” Clemons said. “He was giving me technique tips. There is nothing like seeing each other succeed. We work well together.”
Central’s Sydney Park doubled-up Osage’s Emma Grimm 6-3 in the 126-pound final. Park used a couple slide-by takedowns to join her sister, Tateum, as a two-time state champion.
“It is crazy to do this with Tateum twice,” Sydney said.
Sydney had 43 other girls in her weight class. Grimm, in fact, has beaten Sydney in the past.
“We’ve gone back and forth, so I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Sydney said.
The championship was especially rewarding given Sydney was wrestling with a hip labral tear and a broken finger. She is expected to have surgery on the hip soon and will be sidelined for the next several months.
“It was quite a bit of pain,” she said. “It is all mental getting through it. So to accomplish this, it means a whole lot and is really special.”
Once Sydney rehabs from surgery, she is determined to return to wrestling.
“I’ll be back,” she said. “I want to win another one next year.”
Sydney’s teammate, Olivia Hamma, placed fifth at 113.
North Cedar’s Ashlynn Miller (120) was fourth while Wilton’s Mea Burkle (132) and West Liberty’s Mylei Henderson (138) each took sixth. Muscatine’s Virginia Cacho (152) placed eighth.
Overall, it was another sign that girls wrestling is rapidly growing in numbers and popularity. The gym was packed with spectators.
“We’re not leaving,” Tateum Park said. “Girls are still going to be competing and still coming out. Whether people like it or not, that’s how it is.
“There were people online saying a few years ago wrestling was dying, but girls wrestling has come along and brought the sport to life.”
It brought great joy to four Quad-City girls Saturday.