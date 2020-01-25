Q-C quartet captures state wrestling titles

WAVERLY, Iowa — Ella Schmit flashed a smile as her right arm was raised by the official. Tateum Park pumped her left fist. Chloe Clemons screamed in celebration. Sydney Park jumped in her coach’s arms.

You can call them trailblazers for girls wrestling in the Quad-Cities. You can also call them the queens of the mat.

The quartet, representing Bettendorf, Davenport North, Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central, respectively, reached the top of the podium Saturday afternoon at the second annual girls’ state wrestling tournament hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

“Winning something like this, having my name known forever as one of the first state champions in Iowa, is better than winning any national tournament to me,” Clemons said. “It is my home state. There is nothing better.”

The inaugural state tournament drew 87 competitors and was a one-day event last January. The field expanded to 350 wrestlers in 11 weight classes and required two days to complete this season.

So when each of them posed for pictures with their tournament bracket afterward and saw at least 33 other competitors in their weight class, the accomplishment had added meaning.