Iowa wrestler of the year: Abigail Meyrer, fr., Pleasant Valley

Meyrer proved to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state, winning her final 47 matches of the year en route to the 120-pound state championship. Her only loss was to fellow state champion Mackenzie Childers in her second varsity match. Meyrer recorded 40 pins on the season and three other bonus point victories. At state, she had four pins and a 2-0 triumph in the title match.

Illinois wrestler of the year: Maryam Ndiaye, jr., Moline

Ndiaye became the first Quad-City metro wrestler to reach the finals of the IHSA individual girls state tournament. She won two of her first three matches by bonus point, then fell to Plainfield Central's Alicia Tucker 3-1 in the 155-pound title match. Ndiaye placed third in the sectional tournament, winning two matches on the back side. She finished with a 19-5 record.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

100;Koda Fogg;Tipton;So.;25-18, state qualifier, third place at regionals, went 1-2 at state, 23 of her victories were by pin

105;Taylor Strief;Bettendorf;Fr.;37-4, third place at state, regional champion, triumphed in four regular season tournaments, 23 bonus point wins

110;Alissa Sanchez;West Liberty;Jr.;27-18, state qualifier, fourth place at regionals, went 0-2 at state, finished top four in six regular season tourneys

115;Silvia Garcia-Vazquez;West Liberty;So.;33-6, third place at state, state semifinalist, regional champion, lost just three times in 2023

120;Abigail Meyrer;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;48-1, state and regional champion, won 47 matches in a row, second Spartan to win a state championship

125;Hannah Rogers;Wilton;Jr.;32-4, state and regional runner-up, won five of eight postseason matches by pin, claimed eight tournament victories

130;Alexys Petersen;Bettendorf;Jr.;39-5, third place at state, regional champion, won four straight wrestleback matches to medal at state

135;Kiley Langley;Wilton;Sr.;26-8, state qualifier, regional runner-up, went 0-2 at state, prevailed in five regular season tournaments

140;Kaydence Boorn;Wilton;So.;29-8, state medalist, third place at regionals, registered 4-3 record at state, first year out for wrestling

145;Dionni Garcia-Vazquez;West Liberty;Jr.;37-6, state qualifier, regional champion, went 3-2 at state, won 24 matches in a row

155;Maryam Ndiaye;Moline;Jr.;19-5, state runner-up in state tournament debut, third place at sectionals, first Illinois QC metro finalist at state

170;Sierra Krueger;Geneseo;Sr.;7-8, sectional semifinalist, one of three seniors on Maple Leafs

190;Ruby Sepeda;Moline;Sr.;8-5, won three matches at sectionals, all three victories were by pin

235;Averyia Binion;Central DeWitt;Jr.;19-5, state qualifier, regional runner-up, went 2-2 at state, 14 of 19 wins were decided by pin

At-large/120;Khylie Wainwright;North Scott;Sr.;33-10, two-time state medalist, regional runner-up, won 52 matches in last two seasons

At-large/155;Jorie Hanenburg;North Scott;Sr.;42-5, state medalist, regional champion, won three wrestleback matches to medal, started year 21-0

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

100;Abigail Kennis;Bettendorf;Jr.;22-16, state qualifier, fourth place at regionals, went 0-2 at state, started the season 9-0

105;Lainey Shelangoski;Durant;Jr.;28-8, state medalist, regional runner-up, reached quarterfinals at state and placed eighth, won five tournaments

110;Akemah McClendon;Clinton;Fr.;14-10, sixth place at regionals, went 3-3 at regionals, finished third place at North Scott and Saber Invites

115;Caitlin Reiter;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;30-4, state qualifier, regional champion, lost just twice in the regular season, finished 3-2 at state

120;Michelle Naftzger;Erie-Prophetstown;Fr.;25-18, state qualifier, sectional quarterfinalist, placed fourth at sectionals, went 0-2 at state

125;Bri Bynum;Sherrard;Jr.;22-20, state qualifier, sectional semifinalist, won three matches at sectionals, won one match at state

130;Becca Hinderaker;Tipton;Fr.;32-12, state qualifier, third-place finish at regionals, went 3-2 at state, won tournaments at Tipton and Midland

135;Kenadi Sovey;Orion;Fr.;10-10, won a match at sectionals, only Charger that competed at sectionals

140;Jayda Rosenow;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;16-15, state qualifier, sectional champion, recorded two pins in sectionals, went 0-2 at state

145;Greta Brus;Davenport;Fr.;31-8, state qualifier, regional runner-up, recorded two wins at state, won three bracketed tournaments in a row

155;Mady Mooney;Geneseo;So.;8-7, won three matches at sectionals, had two pins on backside of sectional bracket

170;Delilah Maxfield;Bettendorf;Jr.;24-12, went 2-2 at regionals, finished 4-2 in MAC duals, second place at Independence Invite

190;Arie Russell;Clinton;Jr.;11-11, state qualifier, fourth place at regionals, had a 2-1 showing at state, finished second at Saber Invite

235;Madison Andrews;North Scott;So.;14-9, state qualifier, third place at regionals, returned to mat after injury last season, went 1-2 at state

At-large/145;Taylor Krueger;Geneseo;Sr.;9-8, state qualifier, fourth place at sectionals, won three backside matches at sectionals, went 0-2 at state

At-large/190;Amerie Alvarado;West Liberty;Jr.;18-11, state qualifier, third place at regionals, went 0-2 at state, posted a 10-3 record entering postseason

Honorable mention

Assumption: Olivia Rogalla, so., 125; Brooklyn Mau, fr., 135; April Johnson, sr., 140

Bettendorf: Lauren Rogalla, sr., 115; Isabella Giza, so., 120; Nesa Selmani, fr., 125

Camanche: Izabella Peters, jr., 135

Central DeWitt: Grace Patterson, so., 120; Mia Braddock, sr., 135; Madison Edens, jr., 155

Clinton: Cambrie McLoyd, fr., 235

Columbus: Dakota Storm, jr., 140

Davenport: Jacey Mason, so., 105; Jada Daily, jr., 120

Erie-Prophetstown: Samantha Kilker, so., 105

Geneseo: Phoebe Shoemaker, sr., 130; Grace Schilling, jr., 135; Gia Ritter, jr., 140

Kewanee: Esmeralda Martinez, fr., 110

Louisa-Muscatine: Lexi Eaton, fr., 110; Torie Hansen, so., 125; Molly Bramble, so., 235

Muscatine: Kily Castillo, sr., 125; Ella Schroeder, sr., 130; Elsie Lewis, so., 145

North Scott: Marin Smith, sr., 115; Tabitha Skyles, jr., 135

Pleasant Valley: Carmen Faidley, jr., 135; Cassi Paustian, jr., 140; Kyna Moffit, so., 145; Jaylynn Gould, fr., 190

Rock Island: Sanaa Hampton, jr., 145

Sherrard: Nadia Anderson, so., 130

Tipton: Saidee Hamilton, so., 120; Kadi Crist, fr., 135

Wapello: Kenadee Helscher, fr., 100; Madi Lundvall, sr., 105; Tatum Wolford, jr., 140

West Liberty: Kiley Collins, fr., 125; Nellie Stagg, jr., 140