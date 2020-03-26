You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Will Esmoil, West Liberty, sr.

The Class 2A 152-pound state champion finished the season 42-0. He won River Valley Conference, sectional and district tournament titles along the way. Committed to wrestle and play football at Coe College in Cedar Rapids this fall, the three-time state place winner was a finalist for the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year in 2A. He recorded 25 pins and four technical falls. Only four of his bouts went the full six minutes.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;35-3, sixth at 2A state, sectional and district champion, won his first 35 bouts

113;Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;Jr.;41-3, third at 2A state, sectional and district champion, Wamac runner-up

120;Damon Huston;Midland;Jr.;49-4, 1A state runner-up, Tri-Rivers champion, won six weekend tournaments

126;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;37-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional champion, second at RVC tournament, 2-time state placer

132;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;So.;41-5, seventh at 2A state, RVC champion, sectional and district champion

138;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;32-10, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion, sectional and district runner-up

145;Daniel Meeker;Wapello;Sr.;41-3, fourth at 1A state, 4-time state placer, SEISC, sectional and district champion

152;Will Esmoil;West Liberty;Sr.;42-0, 2A state champion, RVC champion, sectional and district champion

160;Cade Everson;Camanche;Jr.;32-5, 2A state qualifier, district and sectional champion, third at RVC tournament

170;Abraham Michel;Maquoketa;Sr.;38-7, fourth at 2A state, Wamac, sectional and district runner-up

182;Coy Baker;Wilton;Sr.;40-3, fourth at 1A state, RVC, sectional and district champion, team-high 28 pins

195;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;Sr.;40-7, 1A state runner-up, sectional and district champion, second at RVC tournament

220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;Jr.;37-1, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 30 bonus-point wins

285;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;Sr.;41-2, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 32 pins

At-large;Brody Hawtrey;North Cedar;Sr.;45-7, sixth at 1A state at 145, RVC and sectional champion

At-large;Gabe Hayes;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;31-5, 1A state qualifier at 285, SEISC, sectional and district champion

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Jaxon Bussa;Camanche;Jr.;36-4, third at 2A sectional, RVC runner-up

113;Alex Beaver;West Liberty;Jr.;30-9, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion

120;Ben Vogel;Camanche;Sr.;39-7, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion

126;Austin Lenz;Tipton;Sr.;41-8, 2A state qualifier, second at districts

132;Mitchell Moore;Wapello;Sr.;25-6, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

138;Brennan Kramer;Camanche;Jr.;35-10, third at sectionals

145;Colton Cruse;Wilton;Jr.;23-11, fourth at districts

152;Zach Roeder;Bellevue;Sr.;29-10, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up

160;Cayden Miller;Midland;So.;33-8, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

170;Ty Schmidt;Northeast;Sr.;34-10, eighth at 1A state, RVC champion

182;Logan Waltz;Camanche;Jr.;32-9, sectional champion, third at districts

195;Lane Stender;Maquoketa;Jr.;26-13, third at Wamac, second at sectionals

220;Nile Schuett;Tipton;Sr.;27-12, third at sectionals, second at RVC

285;Briggs Hartley;Wilton;So.;23-8, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up

At-large;Cole Miller;Central DeWitt;Jr.;27-19, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district champion

At-large;Luke Giesemann;Bellevue;Sr.;34-14, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up

Honorable mention

Bellevue -- TyQuan Strowder, sr., 138

Central DeWitt -- Cael Grell, so., 126; Robert Howard, jr., 132; Carter Donovan, so., 138

Columbus/WMU -- Chance Malone, jr., 195; Seth Schurr, sr., 285

Durant -- Noah Grage, fr., 113; Ethan Gast, so., 120

Louisa-Muscatine -- Max Mashek, sr., 152

Maquoketa -- Liam Aunan, sr., 182

Tipton -- Brendan Nantz, sr., 113; Kaleb Nerem, so., 145; Skyler Schmidt, so., 160; Jessie Leiser, sr., 285

Wapello -- Chase Witte, jr., 120; Christopher Ewart, jr., 138

West Liberty -- Drake Collins, fr., 132

Wilton -- Gage Oien, so., 106; Kaden Shirk, fr., 152; Cameron Keith, sr., 170

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News