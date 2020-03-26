Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Will Esmoil, West Liberty, sr.
The Class 2A 152-pound state champion finished the season 42-0. He won River Valley Conference, sectional and district tournament titles along the way. Committed to wrestle and play football at Coe College in Cedar Rapids this fall, the three-time state place winner was a finalist for the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year in 2A. He recorded 25 pins and four technical falls. Only four of his bouts went the full six minutes.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;35-3, sixth at 2A state, sectional and district champion, won his first 35 bouts
113;Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;Jr.;41-3, third at 2A state, sectional and district champion, Wamac runner-up
120;Damon Huston;Midland;Jr.;49-4, 1A state runner-up, Tri-Rivers champion, won six weekend tournaments
126;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;37-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional champion, second at RVC tournament, 2-time state placer
132;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;So.;41-5, seventh at 2A state, RVC champion, sectional and district champion
138;Talen Dengler;West Liberty;Sr.;32-10, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion, sectional and district runner-up
145;Daniel Meeker;Wapello;Sr.;41-3, fourth at 1A state, 4-time state placer, SEISC, sectional and district champion
152;Will Esmoil;West Liberty;Sr.;42-0, 2A state champion, RVC champion, sectional and district champion
160;Cade Everson;Camanche;Jr.;32-5, 2A state qualifier, district and sectional champion, third at RVC tournament
170;Abraham Michel;Maquoketa;Sr.;38-7, fourth at 2A state, Wamac, sectional and district runner-up
182;Coy Baker;Wilton;Sr.;40-3, fourth at 1A state, RVC, sectional and district champion, team-high 28 pins
195;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;Sr.;40-7, 1A state runner-up, sectional and district champion, second at RVC tournament
220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;Jr.;37-1, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 30 bonus-point wins
285;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;Sr.;41-2, 2A state runner-up, RVC, sectional and district champion, 32 pins
At-large;Brody Hawtrey;North Cedar;Sr.;45-7, sixth at 1A state at 145, RVC and sectional champion
At-large;Gabe Hayes;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;31-5, 1A state qualifier at 285, SEISC, sectional and district champion
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Jaxon Bussa;Camanche;Jr.;36-4, third at 2A sectional, RVC runner-up
113;Alex Beaver;West Liberty;Jr.;30-9, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion
120;Ben Vogel;Camanche;Sr.;39-7, 2A state qualifier, RVC champion
126;Austin Lenz;Tipton;Sr.;41-8, 2A state qualifier, second at districts
132;Mitchell Moore;Wapello;Sr.;25-6, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion
138;Brennan Kramer;Camanche;Jr.;35-10, third at sectionals
145;Colton Cruse;Wilton;Jr.;23-11, fourth at districts
152;Zach Roeder;Bellevue;Sr.;29-10, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
160;Cayden Miller;Midland;So.;33-8, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion
170;Ty Schmidt;Northeast;Sr.;34-10, eighth at 1A state, RVC champion
182;Logan Waltz;Camanche;Jr.;32-9, sectional champion, third at districts
195;Lane Stender;Maquoketa;Jr.;26-13, third at Wamac, second at sectionals
220;Nile Schuett;Tipton;Sr.;27-12, third at sectionals, second at RVC
285;Briggs Hartley;Wilton;So.;23-8, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
At-large;Cole Miller;Central DeWitt;Jr.;27-19, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district champion
At-large;Luke Giesemann;Bellevue;Sr.;34-14, 1A state qualifier, district runner-up
Honorable mention
Bellevue -- TyQuan Strowder, sr., 138
Central DeWitt -- Cael Grell, so., 126; Robert Howard, jr., 132; Carter Donovan, so., 138
Columbus/WMU -- Chance Malone, jr., 195; Seth Schurr, sr., 285
Durant -- Noah Grage, fr., 113; Ethan Gast, so., 120
Louisa-Muscatine -- Max Mashek, sr., 152
Maquoketa -- Liam Aunan, sr., 182
Tipton -- Brendan Nantz, sr., 113; Kaleb Nerem, so., 145; Skyler Schmidt, so., 160; Jessie Leiser, sr., 285
Wapello -- Chase Witte, jr., 120; Christopher Ewart, jr., 138
West Liberty -- Drake Collins, fr., 132
Wilton -- Gage Oien, so., 106; Kaden Shirk, fr., 152; Cameron Keith, sr., 170
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!