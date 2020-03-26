Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Will Esmoil, West Liberty, sr.

The Class 2A 152-pound state champion finished the season 42-0. He won River Valley Conference, sectional and district tournament titles along the way. Committed to wrestle and play football at Coe College in Cedar Rapids this fall, the three-time state place winner was a finalist for the Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year in 2A. He recorded 25 pins and four technical falls. Only four of his bouts went the full six minutes.