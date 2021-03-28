 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team
Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Kobe Simon, sr., West Liberty

Fourth place as a sophomore and state runner-up as a junior, West Liberty's Kobe Simon reached the top of the podium in his senior season. The 220-pounder finished off a 37-3 campaign with a 6-4 triumph over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel in the Class 2A state final. Headed to wrestle at Grand View University in Des Moines, all three of Simon's losses came to Lisbon's Cole Clark, the 1A state champion. Simon recorded 19 victories by pin and two technical falls. The four-time state qualifier was 110-16 in his final three seasons for the Comets.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Jaxon Bussa;Camanche;Sr.;38-5, fifth at 2A state, sectional champion, district champion, posted 20 pins, 6 tech falls

113;Lane Scorpil;Columbus;Jr.;42-2, third at 2A state, district champion, sectional champion, two-time state place winner

120;Ethan Gast;Durant;Jr.;38-7, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up, team leader in wins, 19 pins

126;Damon Huston;Midland;Sr.;40-4, seventh at 1A state, sectional champion, three-time state placer, team-high 33 pins

132;Elijah Belzer;Wapello;Jr.;33-9, third at 1A district, sectional runner-up, SEISC runner-up, collected 16 pins

138;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Sr.;51-2, 1A state runner-up, sectional champion, district champion, area-best 22 tech falls

145;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;Jr.;41-4, third at 2A state, sectional champion, district champion, 3-time state place winner

152;Brennan Kramer;Camanche;Sr.;29-12, third at 2A districts, sectional runner-up, third place at Midwest Shootout

160;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;So.;39-17, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up, Willard Howell Invite runner-up

170;Logan Waltz;Camanche;Sr.;35-12, eighth at 2A state, sectional champion, district runner-up, 21 pins

182;Cade Everson;Camanche;Sr.;41-4, 2A state qualifier, sectional champion, district champion, team-high 36 pins

195;Lane Stender;Maquoketa;Sr.;36-10, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up, Wamac runner-up, team leader in wins

220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;Sr.;37-3, 2A state champion, sectional and district champion, three-time state place winner

285;Chance Malone;Columbus;Sr.;37-5, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district champion, SEISC tournament champion

At-large/106;Brody Brisker;Wilton;Fr.;51-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional and district champion, had 20 pins, 13 tech falls

At-large/182;Cayden Miller;Midland;Jr.;39-7, fifth at 1A state, sectional and district champion, 31 pins

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;So.;29-12, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up

113;Garrett Burkle;Wilton;Fr.;38-11, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up

120;Garret Dickey;Wapello;So.;22-20, 1A sectional champion, third at SEISC tournament, fourth at district

126;Alex Beaver;West Liberty;Sr.;28-12, 2A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up

132;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;So.;26-12, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up

138;Chase Witte;Wapello;Sr.;34-15, third at 1A district, sectional and SEISC tournament runner-up

145;Christopher Ewart;Wapello;Sr.;35-7, third at 1A district, sectional champion

152;Colton Cruse;Wilton;Sr.;45-12, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up

160;Drake Collins;West Liberty;So.;33-10, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up

170;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;So.;31-12, third at 1A district, SEISC champion, sectional runner-up

182;Jacob Waller;Bellevue;Jr.;34-7, third at 1A sectional, team leader in wins, 18 pins

195;Felipe Molina;West Liberty;Jr.;27-9, fourth at 2A sectional, Louisa-Muscatine Invite champion

220;Tyrrell Hughes;Wilton;So.;31-10, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up, Marion Invite champ

285;Nile Schuett;Tipton;Sr.;37-6, 2A sectional champion, fourth at districts, 22 pins, BGM Invite champ

At-large/145;Kaleb Nerem;Tipton;Jr.;31-9, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up, Regina Invitational champ

At-large/160;Caden Ballou;Midland;So.;39-8, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district champion

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Ryder Michels, 220

Camanche: David Grimes, 126

Columbus: Ty Scorpil, 106; Will Hotzz, 182

Durant: Noah Grage, 126; Cameron Ruggiero, 160; Dylan Grage, 182

Louisa-Muscatine: Spencer Kessel, 220

Maquoketa: Ivan Martin, 138; Ben Thines, 170; Will Caes, 285

Midland: Jared Crock, 145; Carson Hunter, 152

North Cedar: Kole Murray, 113; Peyton Clark 132

Northeast: Nate Lorenzen, 285

Tipton: Michael Puffer, 106; Tristin Sorgenfrey, 113; Skyler Schmidt, 160

Wapello: Dawson Tipps, 106; Evan Ross, 152; Owen Housman, 195

West Liberty: Diego Gonzales, 138

Wilton: Lucas Dora, 120; Trae Hagen, 126; Karson Willey, 182; Johnathan Lilly, 195

