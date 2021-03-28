Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Kobe Simon, sr., West Liberty

Fourth place as a sophomore and state runner-up as a junior, West Liberty's Kobe Simon reached the top of the podium in his senior season. The 220-pounder finished off a 37-3 campaign with a 6-4 triumph over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel in the Class 2A state final. Headed to wrestle at Grand View University in Des Moines, all three of Simon's losses came to Lisbon's Cole Clark, the 1A state champion. Simon recorded 19 victories by pin and two technical falls. The four-time state qualifier was 110-16 in his final three seasons for the Comets.