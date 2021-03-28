Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Kobe Simon, sr., West Liberty
Fourth place as a sophomore and state runner-up as a junior, West Liberty's Kobe Simon reached the top of the podium in his senior season. The 220-pounder finished off a 37-3 campaign with a 6-4 triumph over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel in the Class 2A state final. Headed to wrestle at Grand View University in Des Moines, all three of Simon's losses came to Lisbon's Cole Clark, the 1A state champion. Simon recorded 19 victories by pin and two technical falls. The four-time state qualifier was 110-16 in his final three seasons for the Comets.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Jaxon Bussa;Camanche;Sr.;38-5, fifth at 2A state, sectional champion, district champion, posted 20 pins, 6 tech falls
113;Lane Scorpil;Columbus;Jr.;42-2, third at 2A state, district champion, sectional champion, two-time state place winner
120;Ethan Gast;Durant;Jr.;38-7, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up, team leader in wins, 19 pins
126;Damon Huston;Midland;Sr.;40-4, seventh at 1A state, sectional champion, three-time state placer, team-high 33 pins
132;Elijah Belzer;Wapello;Jr.;33-9, third at 1A district, sectional runner-up, SEISC runner-up, collected 16 pins
138;Kael Brisker;Wilton;Sr.;51-2, 1A state runner-up, sectional champion, district champion, area-best 22 tech falls
145;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;Jr.;41-4, third at 2A state, sectional champion, district champion, 3-time state place winner
152;Brennan Kramer;Camanche;Sr.;29-12, third at 2A districts, sectional runner-up, third place at Midwest Shootout
160;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;So.;39-17, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up, Willard Howell Invite runner-up
170;Logan Waltz;Camanche;Sr.;35-12, eighth at 2A state, sectional champion, district runner-up, 21 pins
182;Cade Everson;Camanche;Sr.;41-4, 2A state qualifier, sectional champion, district champion, team-high 36 pins
195;Lane Stender;Maquoketa;Sr.;36-10, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up, Wamac runner-up, team leader in wins
220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;Sr.;37-3, 2A state champion, sectional and district champion, three-time state place winner
285;Chance Malone;Columbus;Sr.;37-5, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district champion, SEISC tournament champion
At-large/106;Brody Brisker;Wilton;Fr.;51-6, fourth at 1A state, sectional and district champion, had 20 pins, 13 tech falls
At-large/182;Cayden Miller;Midland;Jr.;39-7, fifth at 1A state, sectional and district champion, 31 pins
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;So.;29-12, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up
113;Garrett Burkle;Wilton;Fr.;38-11, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up
120;Garret Dickey;Wapello;So.;22-20, 1A sectional champion, third at SEISC tournament, fourth at district
126;Alex Beaver;West Liberty;Sr.;28-12, 2A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up
132;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;So.;26-12, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up
138;Chase Witte;Wapello;Sr.;34-15, third at 1A district, sectional and SEISC tournament runner-up
145;Christopher Ewart;Wapello;Sr.;35-7, third at 1A district, sectional champion
152;Colton Cruse;Wilton;Sr.;45-12, 1A state qualifier, sectional champion, district runner-up
160;Drake Collins;West Liberty;So.;33-10, 2A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up
170;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;So.;31-12, third at 1A district, SEISC champion, sectional runner-up
182;Jacob Waller;Bellevue;Jr.;34-7, third at 1A sectional, team leader in wins, 18 pins
195;Felipe Molina;West Liberty;Jr.;27-9, fourth at 2A sectional, Louisa-Muscatine Invite champion
220;Tyrrell Hughes;Wilton;So.;31-10, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district runner-up, Marion Invite champ
285;Nile Schuett;Tipton;Sr.;37-6, 2A sectional champion, fourth at districts, 22 pins, BGM Invite champ
At-large/145;Kaleb Nerem;Tipton;Jr.;31-9, third at 2A district, sectional runner-up, Regina Invitational champ
At-large/160;Caden Ballou;Midland;So.;39-8, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district champion
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Ryder Michels, 220
Camanche: David Grimes, 126
Columbus: Ty Scorpil, 106; Will Hotzz, 182
Durant: Noah Grage, 126; Cameron Ruggiero, 160; Dylan Grage, 182
Louisa-Muscatine: Spencer Kessel, 220
Maquoketa: Ivan Martin, 138; Ben Thines, 170; Will Caes, 285
Midland: Jared Crock, 145; Carson Hunter, 152
North Cedar: Kole Murray, 113; Peyton Clark 132
Northeast: Nate Lorenzen, 285
Tipton: Michael Puffer, 106; Tristin Sorgenfrey, 113; Skyler Schmidt, 160
Wapello: Dawson Tipps, 106; Evan Ross, 152; Owen Housman, 195
West Liberty: Diego Gonzales, 138
Wilton: Lucas Dora, 120; Trae Hagen, 126; Karson Willey, 182; Johnathan Lilly, 195