Wrestler of the year
Mason Shirk, Wilton
The only area wrestler to reach a state final, Shirk capped a banner freshman season with an Iowa Class 1A state runner-up medal and 47 victories at 106 pounds. He was a buzzsaw in the state tournament, recording two bonus point wins and riding out his semifinal opponent for an entire period to reach Saturday night's state final. Along the way, Shirk won his first career River Valley Conference title and claimed the district championship in his home gym.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Mason Shirk;Wilton;Fr.;47-4, Iowa Class 1A state runner-up, RVC and district champion, lost all four matches by decision, 25 pins
113;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;Sr.;19-8, two-time state medalist, two-time state semifinalist, two-time district champion, returned to wrestle after injury
120;Gabriel Brisker;Wilton;Fr.;47-7, state medalist, RVC and district champion, reached the state semifinals, 30 bonus point victories
126;Brody Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;51-6, three-time state medalist, three-time RVC and district champion, team-high in wins, won two regular season tourneys
132;Jordan Dusenberry;Wilton;So.;50-5, third place at state, state semifinalist, RVC and district champion, posted team best eight technical falls
138;Trae Hagen;Wilton;Sr.;50-7, state medalist, claimed conference and district titles, team-high 32 falls, won Willard Howell and N-P Invites
145;Dante Zuniga;Columbus;Sr.;20-17, state qualifier, district champion, third place at SEISC tournament, 12 wins were in duals
152;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;Sr.;47-10, two-time state qualifier, went 3-2 at state this year, RVC and district champion, state medalist
160;Cole Storm;Columbus;Jr.;39-14, state qualifier, district runner-up, placed third at SEISC tourney, top 10 at Fort Madison and Centerville
170;Drake Collins;West Liberty;45-6, three-time state qualifier, two-time RVC and district champion, over 100 career wins, lost just once before Christmas
182;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;Sr.;50-2, state medalist, state semifinalist, reached 150 career victories, two-time district champion, RVC champion
195;Kane Willey;Wilton;Fr.;35-16, RVC runner-up, went 3-1 at state duals, district semifinalist, 23 victories were by pin
220;Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;41-6, state medalist in tourney debut, lost just three times since dropping to 220, SEISC and district champion
285;Russel Coil;Columbus;Jr.;39-4, state medalist, reached state semifinals as No. 18 seed, SEISC champion, district runner-up, tied for team-high in wins
At-large/106;Jayson Johnson;Tipton;So.;39-16, state qualifier, went 1-2 at state, RVC and district runner-up, 23 victories by fall
At-large/138;Zach Harbison;Wapello;Jr.;40-12, state qualifier, conference champion, district runner-up, top-five at six regular season tournaments
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Codder Malcolm;Wapello;Jr.;31-16, state qualifier, district runner-up, fifth place at SEISC tournament, won WACO Invite
113;Austin Etzel;Wilton;So.;38-5, state medalist, went 3-1 on backside to capture fourth, RVC and district champion, won two round robin tournaments
120;Ty Scorpil;Columbus;Jr.;37-9, SEISC runner-up, third place at districts, 99 career wins, top three at Fort Madison and Gary Curtis invitationals
126;Garret Dickey;Wapello;Sr.;36-9, second place at conference, finished fourth at districts, won John Byers Invite, 12 wins decided by decision
132;Wyatt Cole;Durant;So.;22-12, Top-six finisher at conference and districts, claimed Doug Guliford tournament title, top four in two other tourneys
138;Tristin Sorgenfrey;Tipton;Sr.;45-13, state qualifier, led team in wins, third place at conference, district runner-up, won home invitational
145;Hayden Hill;Wilton;Fr.;33-21, state qualifier, district champion, finished in fourth at conference, won the Doug Trees Invite
152;Triston Miller;Columbus;Sr.;15-5, state qualifier, district runner-up, third place at SEISC tournament, didn't wrestle first match of season until January
160;Kadyn Krakilo;Durant;So.;34-20, state qualifier, conference and district runner-up, finished at least fifth in three regular season tournaments
170;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;42-7, SEISC champion, third place at districts, team-high in wins, won Gary Curtis and Loyd Shaffer invitationals
182;Riley Kaalberg;Columbus;So.;35-19, district semifinalist, placed fourth at districts, finished third at conference, third most wins on team
195;Grant Gray;Northeast;So.;25-13, third place at districts, reached quarterfinals at RVC, top-three finish at two regular season tourneys
220;Jackson Van Keuren;Maquoketa;Jr.;34-17, state qualifier, district champion, finished at least fourth in five tournaments, team-high in wins
285;Alexander Kaufmann;Wilton;Sr.;44-8, state medalist, RVC and district champion, placed top three in four regular season invites
At-large/152;Spencer Martin;Maquoketa;So.;32-20, fourth place at districts, cut to 152 at Zimmerman Invite, won Northeast tournament
At-large/285;Nolan DeLong;Durant;Sr.;7-5, state qualifier, district runner-up, first competitive match in January, five-sport athlete, Iowa football recruit
Honorable mention
Camanche: Ethan Edens, fr., 106; Ethan Benavides, sr., 138
Columbus: Jacob Nelson, so., 106; Ethan Palmer, sr., 195; Kai Malone, sr., 220
Durant: Trey Ramer, fr., 126; Nicholas Poston, jr., 195
Louisa-Muscatine: Skyler Beck, jr., 120; Hayden Riggan, fr., 126
Maquoketa: Donovan Cook, fr., 120; Pryce Schueller, so., 126; Cam Tracy, jr., 138
Northeast: Sawyer Schmidt, jr., 170; William Schemers, sr., 220
Tipton: Gavin Sorgenfrey, fr., 113; Gavin Roth, fr., 126; Braden Bartels, sr., 195
Wapello: Dawson Tipps, sr., 120; Matthew Helscher, jr., 145
West Liberty: Ryan Cassady, so., 106; Ryker Dengler, so., 138
Wilton: Garrett Burkle, jr., 152; Owen Milder, so., 160; Gatlin Rogers, fr., 170