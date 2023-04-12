Wrestler of the year

Mason Shirk, Wilton

The only area wrestler to reach a state final, Shirk capped a banner freshman season with an Iowa Class 1A state runner-up medal and 47 victories at 106 pounds. He was a buzzsaw in the state tournament, recording two bonus point wins and riding out his semifinal opponent for an entire period to reach Saturday night's state final. Along the way, Shirk won his first career River Valley Conference title and claimed the district championship in his home gym.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Mason Shirk;Wilton;Fr.;47-4, Iowa Class 1A state runner-up, RVC and district champion, lost all four matches by decision, 25 pins

113;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;Sr.;19-8, two-time state medalist, two-time state semifinalist, two-time district champion, returned to wrestle after injury

120;Gabriel Brisker;Wilton;Fr.;47-7, state medalist, RVC and district champion, reached the state semifinals, 30 bonus point victories

126;Brody Brisker;Wilton;Jr.;51-6, three-time state medalist, three-time RVC and district champion, team-high in wins, won two regular season tourneys

132;Jordan Dusenberry;Wilton;So.;50-5, third place at state, state semifinalist, RVC and district champion, posted team best eight technical falls

138;Trae Hagen;Wilton;Sr.;50-7, state medalist, claimed conference and district titles, team-high 32 falls, won Willard Howell and N-P Invites

145;Dante Zuniga;Columbus;Sr.;20-17, state qualifier, district champion, third place at SEISC tournament, 12 wins were in duals

152;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;Sr.;47-10, two-time state qualifier, went 3-2 at state this year, RVC and district champion, state medalist

160;Cole Storm;Columbus;Jr.;39-14, state qualifier, district runner-up, placed third at SEISC tourney, top 10 at Fort Madison and Centerville

170;Drake Collins;West Liberty;45-6, three-time state qualifier, two-time RVC and district champion, over 100 career wins, lost just once before Christmas

182;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;Sr.;50-2, state medalist, state semifinalist, reached 150 career victories, two-time district champion, RVC champion

195;Kane Willey;Wilton;Fr.;35-16, RVC runner-up, went 3-1 at state duals, district semifinalist, 23 victories were by pin

220;Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;41-6, state medalist in tourney debut, lost just three times since dropping to 220, SEISC and district champion

285;Russel Coil;Columbus;Jr.;39-4, state medalist, reached state semifinals as No. 18 seed, SEISC champion, district runner-up, tied for team-high in wins

At-large/106;Jayson Johnson;Tipton;So.;39-16, state qualifier, went 1-2 at state, RVC and district runner-up, 23 victories by fall

At-large/138;Zach Harbison;Wapello;Jr.;40-12, state qualifier, conference champion, district runner-up, top-five at six regular season tournaments

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Codder Malcolm;Wapello;Jr.;31-16, state qualifier, district runner-up, fifth place at SEISC tournament, won WACO Invite

113;Austin Etzel;Wilton;So.;38-5, state medalist, went 3-1 on backside to capture fourth, RVC and district champion, won two round robin tournaments

120;Ty Scorpil;Columbus;Jr.;37-9, SEISC runner-up, third place at districts, 99 career wins, top three at Fort Madison and Gary Curtis invitationals

126;Garret Dickey;Wapello;Sr.;36-9, second place at conference, finished fourth at districts, won John Byers Invite, 12 wins decided by decision

132;Wyatt Cole;Durant;So.;22-12, Top-six finisher at conference and districts, claimed Doug Guliford tournament title, top four in two other tourneys

138;Tristin Sorgenfrey;Tipton;Sr.;45-13, state qualifier, led team in wins, third place at conference, district runner-up, won home invitational

145;Hayden Hill;Wilton;Fr.;33-21, state qualifier, district champion, finished in fourth at conference, won the Doug Trees Invite

152;Triston Miller;Columbus;Sr.;15-5, state qualifier, district runner-up, third place at SEISC tournament, didn't wrestle first match of season until January

160;Kadyn Krakilo;Durant;So.;34-20, state qualifier, conference and district runner-up, finished at least fifth in three regular season tournaments

170;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;Sr.;42-7, SEISC champion, third place at districts, team-high in wins, won Gary Curtis and Loyd Shaffer invitationals

182;Riley Kaalberg;Columbus;So.;35-19, district semifinalist, placed fourth at districts, finished third at conference, third most wins on team

195;Grant Gray;Northeast;So.;25-13, third place at districts, reached quarterfinals at RVC, top-three finish at two regular season tourneys

220;Jackson Van Keuren;Maquoketa;Jr.;34-17, state qualifier, district champion, finished at least fourth in five tournaments, team-high in wins

285;Alexander Kaufmann;Wilton;Sr.;44-8, state medalist, RVC and district champion, placed top three in four regular season invites

At-large/152;Spencer Martin;Maquoketa;So.;32-20, fourth place at districts, cut to 152 at Zimmerman Invite, won Northeast tournament

At-large/285;Nolan DeLong;Durant;Sr.;7-5, state qualifier, district runner-up, first competitive match in January, five-sport athlete, Iowa football recruit

Honorable mention

Camanche: Ethan Edens, fr., 106; Ethan Benavides, sr., 138

Columbus: Jacob Nelson, so., 106; Ethan Palmer, sr., 195; Kai Malone, sr., 220

Durant: Trey Ramer, fr., 126; Nicholas Poston, jr., 195

Louisa-Muscatine: Skyler Beck, jr., 120; Hayden Riggan, fr., 126

Maquoketa: Donovan Cook, fr., 120; Pryce Schueller, so., 126; Cam Tracy, jr., 138

Northeast: Sawyer Schmidt, jr., 170; William Schemers, sr., 220

Tipton: Gavin Sorgenfrey, fr., 113; Gavin Roth, fr., 126; Braden Bartels, sr., 195

Wapello: Dawson Tipps, sr., 120; Matthew Helscher, jr., 145

West Liberty: Ryan Cassady, so., 106; Ryker Dengler, so., 138

Wilton: Garrett Burkle, jr., 152; Owen Milder, so., 160; Gatlin Rogers, fr., 170