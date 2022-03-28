Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Eric Kinkaid, sr., Camanche

A fractured fibula, suffered in the final game of the football season, sidelined Kinkaid until mid-January. When he returned, the 145-pounder did not lose a contested match in 16 tries. Kinkaid claimed River Valley Conference, sectional, district and state championships in the final four weeks of the season. The first four-time state place winner in school history, Kinkaid became Camanche's fifth individual state champion with a 5-2 triumph over top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg. Fourth place as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and third as a junior, Kinkaid closed his career with a 138-18 record.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;Jr.;44-6, third at 2A state, River Valley Conference and district champion, sectional runner-up, 22 pins

113;Brody Brisker;Wilton;So.;51-3, fifth at 1A state, River Valley Conference, sectional and district champion, 27 pins, 5 technical falls

120;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;Sr.;45-2, fourth at 2A state, SEISC, sectional and district champion, recorded 41 bonus-point victories

126;Ethan Gast;Durant;Sr.;39-6, 1A state qualifier, River Valley and sectional champion, district runner-up, won three weekend tournaments

132;Trae Hagen;Wilton;Jr.;24-9, third at River Valley Conference, third at 1A sectionals, posted 15 pins, second straight season of 20-plus wins

138;Owen Milder;Wilton;Fr.;40-11, River Valley champion, second at 1A sectionals, third at districts, won Willard Howell Invitational

145;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;Sr.;16-1, 2A state champion, River Valley, sectional and district champion, 14 bonus-point wins, 138 career victories

152;Kadyn Kraklio;Durant;Fr.;21-13, River Valley runner-up, 1A sectional runner-up, fourth at districts, 15 of 21 wins were by fall

160;Skyler Schmidt;Tipton;Sr.;32-6, River Valley champion, fourth at 2A sectionals, won tournaments at Tipton, Regina and North Butler

170;Drake Collins;West Liberty;Jr.;45-5, fifth at 2A state, team leader in wins, River Valley, sectional and district champion, 21 pins, 4 tech falls

182;Felipe Molina;West Liberty;Sr;37-14, 2A state qualifier, River Valley champion, sectional and district runner-up, team-high 25 pins

195;Jahsiah Galvan;West Liberty;Sr.;37-9, seventh at 2A state, sectional champion, River Valley and district runner-up, 21 pins

220;Kai Malone;Columbus/WMU;Jr.;28-22, SEISC and 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, third at WACO and Willard Howell Invitational

285;Russel Coil;Columbus/WMU;So.;28-12, SEISC champion (first tournament title), 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, 19 pins

At-large/145;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;Jr.;36-15, eighth at 2A state, sectional champion, River Valley and district runner-up, 20 bonus-point victories

At-large/120;Jordan Dusenberry;Wilton;Fr.;42-11, eighth at 1A state, River Valley and district champion, sectional runner-up, 29 bonus-point wins, first at Riverdale tourney

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Dawson Tipps;Wapello;Jr.;27-8, third at SEISC and 1A sectional, second at Willard Howell Invitational

113;Ty Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;41-9, SEISC runner-up, third at 2A sectional, second at WACO

120;Zach Harbison;Wapello;So.;35-14, 1A sectional runner-up, third at SEISC and districts, second at Willard Howell

126;Tristin Sorgenfrey;Tipton;Jr.;25-13, River Valley and 2A sectional runner-up, Regina Invitational champion

132;Hunter Long;Camanche;Jr.;30-11, third at 2A sectional, fourth at River Valley, third at Midwest Shootout

138;Diego Sanchez;West Liberty;So.;22-12, River Valley runner-up, third place at Mount Vernon and Louisa-Muscatine

145;Garrett Burkle;Wilton;So.;28-15, 1A sectional runner-up, third at River Valley and North Butler Invitational

152;Aiden Graves;Tipton;So.;28-21, third at River Valley, fourth at 2A sectional, 15 pins

160;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;33-10, 1A sectional champion, third at districts, three weekend tourney titles

170;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;Jr.;41-10, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district champion, RVC runner-up

182;Ben Thines;Maquoketa;Sr.;31-16, 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, fifth at Wamac tournament

195;Jerry Havill;Tipton;Sr.;30-10, RVC runner-up, third at 2A sectional, second at Ottumwa Invitational

220;Jacob Miller;Wapello;Jr.;18-14, third at SEISC and 1A sectional, place winner at Willard Howell and WACO

285;Quintyn Rocha;West Liberty;So.;34-16, RVC and 2A sectional runner-up, district qualifier, fifth at Cliff Keen

At-large/182;Caleb Ealey;Wapello;Jr.;29-13, third at SEISC and 1A sectionals, Willard Howell Invite champion

At-large/285;Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;28-11, SEISC and 1A sectional runner-up, second at Mount Vernon

Honorable mention

Camanche: Ethan Benavides, jr., 132; Gavin Sharp, sr., 285

Durant: Wyatt Cole, fr., 132

Louisa-Muscatine: Skyler Beck, so., 113

Maquoketa: Jackson Van Keuren, so., 220

Northeast: Nate Lorenzen, sr., 285

Tipton: Jayson Johnson, fr., 106

Wapello: Garret Dickey, jr., 126; Dylan Woodruff, so., 138; Elijah Belzer, sr., 145; Dakota Boline, sr., 285

West Liberty: Joe Barten, sr., 160

Wilton: Kale McQuillen, fr., 106; Lucas Dora, sr., 126; Maxwell Yohe, jr., 160; Gavin Schnepper, sr., 182; Alexander Kaufmann, jr., 285

