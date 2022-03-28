 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team

  • 0

Wrestler of the year: Eric Kinkaid, sr., Camanche

A fractured fibula, suffered in the final game of the football season, sidelined Kinkaid until mid-January. When he returned, the 145-pounder did not lose a contested match in 16 tries. Kinkaid claimed River Valley Conference, sectional, district and state championships in the final four weeks of the season. The first four-time state place winner in school history, Kinkaid became Camanche's fifth individual state champion with a 5-2 triumph over top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg. Fourth place as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and third as a junior, Kinkaid closed his career with a 138-18 record.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Colin Cassady;West Liberty;Jr.;44-6, third at 2A state, River Valley Conference and district champion, sectional runner-up, 22 pins

113;Brody Brisker;Wilton;So.;51-3, fifth at 1A state, River Valley Conference, sectional and district champion, 27 pins, 5 technical falls

People are also reading…

120;Lane Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;Sr.;45-2, fourth at 2A state, SEISC, sectional and district champion, recorded 41 bonus-point victories

126;Ethan Gast;Durant;Sr.;39-6, 1A state qualifier, River Valley and sectional champion, district runner-up, won three weekend tournaments

132;Trae Hagen;Wilton;Jr.;24-9, third at River Valley Conference, third at 1A sectionals, posted 15 pins, second straight season of 20-plus wins

138;Owen Milder;Wilton;Fr.;40-11, River Valley champion, second at 1A sectionals, third at districts, won Willard Howell Invitational

145;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;Sr.;16-1, 2A state champion, River Valley, sectional and district champion, 14 bonus-point wins, 138 career victories

152;Kadyn Kraklio;Durant;Fr.;21-13, River Valley runner-up, 1A sectional runner-up, fourth at districts, 15 of 21 wins were by fall

160;Skyler Schmidt;Tipton;Sr.;32-6, River Valley champion, fourth at 2A sectionals, won tournaments at Tipton, Regina and North Butler

170;Drake Collins;West Liberty;Jr.;45-5, fifth at 2A state, team leader in wins, River Valley, sectional and district champion, 21 pins, 4 tech falls

182;Felipe Molina;West Liberty;Sr;37-14, 2A state qualifier, River Valley champion, sectional and district runner-up, team-high 25 pins

195;Jahsiah Galvan;West Liberty;Sr.;37-9, seventh at 2A state, sectional champion, River Valley and district runner-up, 21 pins

220;Kai Malone;Columbus/WMU;Jr.;28-22, SEISC and 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, third at WACO and Willard Howell Invitational

285;Russel Coil;Columbus/WMU;So.;28-12, SEISC champion (first tournament title), 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, 19 pins

At-large/145;Joshua Zeman;West Liberty;Jr.;36-15, eighth at 2A state, sectional champion, River Valley and district runner-up, 20 bonus-point victories

At-large/120;Jordan Dusenberry;Wilton;Fr.;42-11, eighth at 1A state, River Valley and district champion, sectional runner-up, 29 bonus-point wins, first at Riverdale tourney

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Dawson Tipps;Wapello;Jr.;27-8, third at SEISC and 1A sectional, second at Willard Howell Invitational

113;Ty Scorpil;Columbus/WMU;So.;41-9, SEISC runner-up, third at 2A sectional, second at WACO

120;Zach Harbison;Wapello;So.;35-14, 1A sectional runner-up, third at SEISC and districts, second at Willard Howell

126;Tristin Sorgenfrey;Tipton;Jr.;25-13, River Valley and 2A sectional runner-up, Regina Invitational champion

132;Hunter Long;Camanche;Jr.;30-11, third at 2A sectional, fourth at River Valley, third at Midwest Shootout

138;Diego Sanchez;West Liberty;So.;22-12, River Valley runner-up, third place at Mount Vernon and Louisa-Muscatine

145;Garrett Burkle;Wilton;So.;28-15, 1A sectional runner-up, third at River Valley and North Butler Invitational

152;Aiden Graves;Tipton;So.;28-21, third at River Valley, fourth at 2A sectional, 15 pins

160;Kendal Pugh;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;33-10, 1A sectional champion, third at districts, three weekend tourney titles

170;Kaden Shirk;Wilton;Jr.;41-10, 1A state qualifier, sectional and district champion, RVC runner-up

182;Ben Thines;Maquoketa;Sr.;31-16, 2A sectional runner-up, third at districts, fifth at Wamac tournament

195;Jerry Havill;Tipton;Sr.;30-10, RVC runner-up, third at 2A sectional, second at Ottumwa Invitational

220;Jacob Miller;Wapello;Jr.;18-14, third at SEISC and 1A sectional, place winner at Willard Howell and WACO

285;Quintyn Rocha;West Liberty;So.;34-16, RVC and 2A sectional runner-up, district qualifier, fifth at Cliff Keen

At-large/182;Caleb Ealey;Wapello;Jr.;29-13, third at SEISC and 1A sectionals, Willard Howell Invite champion

At-large/285;Spencer Kessel;Louisa-Muscatine;Jr.;28-11, SEISC and 1A sectional runner-up, second at Mount Vernon

Honorable mention

Camanche: Ethan Benavides, jr., 132; Gavin Sharp, sr., 285

Durant: Wyatt Cole, fr., 132

Louisa-Muscatine: Skyler Beck, so., 113

Maquoketa: Jackson Van Keuren, so., 220

Northeast: Nate Lorenzen, sr., 285

Tipton: Jayson Johnson, fr., 106

Wapello: Garret Dickey, jr., 126; Dylan Woodruff, so., 138; Elijah Belzer, sr., 145; Dakota Boline, sr., 285

West Liberty: Joe Barten, sr., 160

Wilton: Kale McQuillen, fr., 106; Lucas Dora, sr., 126; Maxwell Yohe, jr., 160; Gavin Schnepper, sr., 182; Alexander Kaufmann, jr., 285

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Five thoughts about No. 5 Albert Pujols’ return to the St. Louis Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News