Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team

Iowa wrestler of the year: TJ Koester, fr., Bettendorf
The only Iowa metro wrestler to capture a state championship this season, the 106-pound Koester lost in the quarterfinals of the season-opening tournament. He didn't drop another match all season, avenging the loss to Fort Dodge's Dru Ayala in the Class 3A state final, 7-4. Koester (44-1) pinned his way through the Mississippi Athletic Conference and district tournaments, finishing with a team-high 31 falls. He also won the Midwest Shootout and Ed Winger Invitational. He is Bettendorf High School's first freshman to win a state title.
Illinois wrestler of the year: Kole Brower, sr., Moline
Headed to wrestle at the University of Illinois, Brower was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A all season and earned his first IHSA state championship with a 13-3 major decision in the 138-pound final. Brower is the first Moline wrestler to win a state title at that weight class since Roger Angell in 1973. Winner in 69 of his last 70 high school matches and an IWCOA state champion in 2020-21, Brower broke the Moline school record for career takedowns. En route to his title, he won Big 6 Conference, regional and sectional championships.
People are also reading…
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;TJ Koester;Bettendorf;Fr.;44-1, 3A state champion, MAC and district champion, 31 pins, first ninth-grader to claim a state title for the Bulldogs
113;Zachary Montez;Geneseo;Fr.;40-6, fourth at 2A state tournament, Big 6 and regional champion, Most Outstanding Wrestler at Hinsdale Central
120;Trace Gephart;North Scott;Sr.;43-7, fifth at 3A state tournament, MAC and district champion, team-high 11 technical falls and nine pins
126;Jayce Luna;Bettendorf;So.;41-6, seventh at 3A state tournament, MAC champion, district runner-up, Midwest Shootout champ, second at Ed Winger
132;Tycho Carmichael;Bettendorf;Fr.;36-6, fourth at 3A state tournament, MAC champion, district champion, Midwest Shootout champ, 19 pins
138;Kole Brower;Moline;Sr.;46-1, 3A state champion, Big 6, regional and sectional champion, Illinois recruit, posted 13-3 major in state championship
145;Noah Tapia;Moline;Jr.;47-3, 3A state runner-up, Big 6, regional and sectional champion, broke Moline's single-season record for pins (33)
152;Peyton Westlin;North Scott;Sr.;34-7, fifth at 3A state tournament, MAC and district champion, three-time state place winner, 19 pins
160;Allen Catour;Assumption;Sr.;34-2, third at 2A state tournament, MAC, sectional and district champion, three-time state place winner, 18 pins
170;Caden McDermott;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;43-4, 3A state runner-up, MAC runner-up, district champion, won Sterling, Riverdale and C.R. Jefferson invites
182;Steven Marquez;Rock Island;Jr.;32-8, Big 6 champion, regional champion, sectional runner-up, 2A state qualifier, helped Rocks to regional team title
195;Bradley Hill;Bettendorf;Sr.;44-2, 3A state runner-up, MAC and district champion, University of Iowa signee, 42 bonus-point wins (26 pins)
220;Aiden Morgan;Assumption;Sr.;33-5, third at 2A state tournament, MAC champion, sectional and district champion, runner-up at Eckenrod Invitational
285;Charles Jagusah;Alleman;Jr.;41-0, 1A state champion (pinned way through tournament), Big 6, regional and sectional champion, only metro unbeaten
At-large/138;Aoci Bernard;Rock Island;Sr.;50-3, 2A state champion, second at Big 6, regional and sectional champion, won four weekend tournaments
At-large/160;Anthony Montez;Geneseo;Sr.;48-3, third at 2A state tournament, Big 6, regional and sectional champion, 133 career wins
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Truth Vesey;Rock Island;So;39-8, 2A state qualifier, Big 6 and regional champion, third at sectionals
113;Steele Diercks;Bettendorf;Fr.;33-8, eighth at 3A state, MAC and district champion, Midwest Shootout champion
120;Ayden Nicklaus;Davenport West;Sr.;26-8, 3A state qualifier, second at Midwest Shootout and districts
126;Derrick Bass;Assumption;Jr.;22-8, sixth at 2A state, sectional and district runner-up, three-time state qualifier
132;Holden Willett;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;32-15, 3A state qualifier, MAC runner-up, champion at Sterling
138;Jack Miller;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;42-7, 3A state qualifier, MAC and district champion, C.R. Jefferson champion
145;Dustin Bohren;Bettendorf;Sr.;39-7, fifth at 3A state, MAC and district champion, Midwest Shootout champion
152;Elijah Mendoza;Bettendorf;Jr.;32-18, 3A state qualifier, MAC and district runner-up
160;Cael Grell;Central DeWitt;Sr.;32-8, 2A sectional champion, MAC runner-up, Saber Invite champion
170;Seth Madden;North Scott;Jr.;40-11, seventh at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion
182;Rusty VanWetzinga;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;34-8, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion, district runner-up
195;AJ Petersen;North Scott;Jr.;40-11, fourth at 3A state, MAC runner-up, district champion
220;Evan Franke;Muscatine;So.;30-12, 3A state qualifier, MAC runner-up, district runner-up
285;Luke Vonderhaar;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;22-6, sixth at 3A state, MAC and district champion
At-large/106;Dalton Nimrick;Alleman;Sr.;34-8, 1A state qualifier, Big 6 runner-up, sectional champion
At-large/145;Michael Macias;Assumption:Jr.;29-6, sectional runner-up, started season with 15 straight wins
Honorable mention
Alleman: Peyton Pirog, so., 195
Assumption: Peyton Pilgrim, so., 106; Jacob Maes, sr., 113; Chase Diaz, jr., 170; John Argo, sr., 182
Bettendorf: Jordan Roberts, jr., 138; Ethan Forker, sr., 160; DeAvione Parker, jr., 170; Cooper Agosta, so., 182
Central DeWitt: Royce Butt, so., 126; Ryan Kramer, sr., 138; Carter Donovan, sr., 152; Chris Wrage, fr., 182; Mitchell Howard, sr., 220; Sam Gravert, jr., 285
Clinton: Brooke Peters, jr., 152
Davenport Central: Alonzo Duarte, sr., 182
Davenport North: Jeffery West, jr., 113; Jacob Dewispelaere, jr., 126; Cade Sheedy, sr., 195
Davenport West: Kelton Youngberg, jr., 145
Geneseo: Tim Sebastian, fr., 106; Carson Raya, sr., 132; Harrison Neumann, sr., 170, Tim Stohl, jr., 220; Levi Neumann, jr., 285
Moline: Alec Schmacht, sr., 126; Bradley Ledbetter, so., 132; Parker Terronez, sr., 160; Pablo Perez, so., 170; James Soliz, so., 182
Muscatine: Lincoln Brookhart, so., 132; Mason Crabtree, sr., 145; Jett Fridley, sr., 170; Nathan Beatty, sr., 182
North Scott: Ayden Golden, jr., 113; Cael Straley, sr., 132; Aydan Cary, jr., 145; Dylan Marti, jr., 160; Ryan Campbell, sr., 182; David Borchers, jr., 285
Pleasant Valley: Carter Siebel, fr., 106; Caden Ervin, so., 120; Duncan Harn, fr., 126; Ike Swanson, jr., 160
Rock Island: Samuel Niyonkuru, jr., 113; Daniel McGhee, so., 120; Matthew Cook, jr., 152; Andrew Marquez, so., 195; Eli Gustafson, so., 285
United Township: Joran Pauwels-Whitmarsh, jr., 113