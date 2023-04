Iowa wrestler of the year: Caden McDermott, sr., Pleasant Valley

McDermott secured his first ever state wrestling title at 170 pounds on the strength of 35 straight triumphs. A finalist last year at the same weight, the Spartan lost once all year in finishing with a 42-1 record. McDermott won in the state final 3-2 in ultimate tiebreaker. He won his first MAC title, his second district championship and surpassed 100 career victories this winter.

Illinois wrestler of the year: Noah Tapia, sr., Moline

The MVP of the Western Big 6 this winter, Tapia was dominant when he stepped on the mat and accumulated a 52-1 record in his final year donning a Maroon singlet. He won his third WB6 title of his career at 145 pounds and placed second at state, losing in the finals that ended his hopes of a perfect season. Tapia, a Hofstra recruit, finished his prep career with a 147-12 record.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Tim Sebastian;Geneseo;So.;37-9, Western Big 6 champion, first team all-WB6 member, sectional semifinalist, won the Bob and Liz Schnarr Invite

113;Jake Knight;Bettendorf;Fr,;46-1, Class 3A state champion, won 44 matches in a row, second Bulldog freshman to capture state title

120;TJ Koester;Bettendorf;So.;43-5, two-time state medalist, back-to-back MAC and district champion, notched five pins in 5:43 at Midwest Shootout

126;Derrick Bass;Assumption;Sr.;35-1, Class 2A state champion, first ever state title, won final three matches by one point, 115 career victories

132;Jayce Luna;Bettendorf;Jr.;45-5, three-time state medalist, state semifinalist, MAC and district champion, runner-up at Dan Gable Donnybrook

138;Zachary Montez;Geneseo;So.;48-3, two-time state medalist, Western Big 6 champion, regional champion, third-most wins in metro

145;Noah Tapia;Moline;Sr.;52-1, four-time state medalist, three-time state finalist, three-time WB6 champion, Hofstra recruit, 147 career wins

152;Elijah Mendoza;Bettendorf;Sr.;34-10, state medalist, MAC and district champion, Wartburg football recruit, third place at Baltzley and Winger Invites

160;Jorden Roberts;Bettendorf;Sr.;30-20, state medalist, registered 4-1 record on backside to place at state, MAC and district champion

170;Caden McDermott;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;42-1, Class 3A state champion, won all matches at state by decision, MAC and district title-winner

182;Steven Marquez;Rock Island;Sr.;40-5, state medalist, regional and sectional champion, third place at Western Big 6 tournament

195;Andrew Marquez;Rock Island;Jr.;41-6, state runner-up, Western Big 6 champion, regional and sectional champ, finished top-two at every tourney

220;Rusty VanWetzinga;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;34-6, state medalist, three-time state qualifier, two-time district runner-up, reached 100 career wins

285;Joey VanWetzinga;Pleasant Valley;So.;20-5, state medalist, MAC and district champion, won J-Hawk Invite, four pins in postseason

At-large/195;AJ Petersen;North Scott;Sr.;44-6, three-time state medalist, won first-ever MAC title, district champion, Iowa State football recruit

At-large/145;Michael Macias;Assumption;Sr.;28-2, three-time state medalist, state semifinalist, 117 career victories

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Sammy Niyonkuru;Rock Island;Sr.;30-12, state qualifier, regional and sectional runner-up, 61 victories in final two seasons

113;Truth Vesey;Rock Island;Jr.;42-5, state medalist, two-time state qualifier, Western Big 6 and regional champion, first 40-win campaign

120;Daniel McGhee;Rock Island;Jr.;27-7, state medalist, two-time regional champ, Western Big 6 title-winner, went 4-2 at state

126;Cody Trevino;Bettendorf;Fr.;49-3, state medalist, most wins on Iowa side of river, MAC and district champion, won five tournaments in first season

132;Cadyn Wild;Assumption;So.;42-4, state medalist, won four straight wrestleback matches to capture third, district champion

138;Lincoln Jipp;Bettendorf;Fr.;42-11, state medalist, went 3-1 on backside to finish fourth at state, MAC and district champion, won Midwest Shootout

145;Tycho Carmichael;Bettendorf;So.;32-5, two-time state medalist, back-to-back MAC and district title-winner, lost just one non-conference dual match

152;Jack Miller;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;40-12, three-time state qualifier, three-time MAC champion, surpassed 100 career wins, went 3-2 at state this year

160;Dylan Marti;North Scott;Sr.;34-17, state qualifier, MAC and district runner-up, went 3-2 at state, most single-season wins in career

170;Seth Madden;North Scott;Sr.;43-8, two-time state medalist, MAC and district runner-up, surpassed 100 career wins, went 5-2 at state

182;James Soliz;Moline;Jr.;41-10, state qualifier, top-four placer at conference, regional and sectional tourneys, won Geneseo Invite

195;Evan Franke;Muscatine;Jr.;39-10, state medalist, MAC and district runner-up, two-time state qualifier, most wins in a single season

220;Tim Stohl;Geneseo;Sr.;36-13, Western Big 6 champion, regional runner-up, went 3-2 at sectionals, career-high for wins in a single season

285;Sam Gravert;Central DeWitt;Sr.;32-6, state qualifier, went 2-2 at state, MAC runner-up, district champion, was ranked in top-five all year long

At-large/126;Ayden Golden;North Scott;Sr.;31-22, state medalist, reached state semifinals as 12th seed, district champion, MAC runner-up

At-large/170;Amare Overton;Rock Island;Jr.;42-11, state medalist, Western Big 6 and regional champion, sectional finalist, registered 4-2 record at state

Honorable mention

Assumption: Chase Diaz, sr., 182; Rhett Schaefer, jr., 220; Maverick Kindred, jr., 285

Bettendorf: Jayden Luna, fr., 106; Cooper Agosta, jr., 182; Zander Glazebrook, so., 220; Aiden Lee, jr., 285

Central DeWitt: Dolan Theisen, so., 106; Royce Butt, jr., 132; Chris Wrage, so., 182

Clinton: Luke Jennings, sr., 145; Brady Jennings, so., 152

Davenport Central: Collin Frost, so., 132; Charles Ebeling, so., 170

Davenport North: Ashton Sneath, so., 113; Jeffery West, sr., 132; Jeremiah Henderson, sr., 285

Davenport West: Tucker Avis, sr., 138; Kelton Youngberg, sr., 160

Muscatine: Andy Franke, fr., 182; Kam Evans, sr., 220

North Scott: Matthew Williams, fr., 113; Drew Metcalf, sr., 120; Aydan Cary, sr., 145; Jace Tippet, so., 182

Pleasant Valley: Carter Siebel, so., 120; Duncan Harn, sr., 132; Holden Willett, sr., 138; Ike Swanson, sr., 160

Alleman: Adam Jacks, fr., 132; Peyton Pirog, jr., 195

Geneseo: Malaki Jackson, fr., 138; Kye Weinzierl, fr., 145; Josh Hock, jr., 152; Landon Shoemaker, sr., 182; Levi Neumann, sr., 285

Moline: Dominick Diaz, fr., 120; Jaxon Soliz, fr., 138; Zander Ealy, jr., 160;

Rock Island: Antonio Parker, so., 126; Tristan Willoughby, sr., 145; Eli Gustafson, jr., 285

United Township: Jordan Pauwels, sr., 113; Xavier Marolf, fr., 120; Kayden Marolf, so., 152