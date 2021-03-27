Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, jr.

Completing just the seventh perfect season in school history, Hill bumped up a weight class midway through the season and captured the Iowa Class 3A state title at 220 pounds despite weighing around 205. After placing sixth at the state meet in his sophomore season at 170, Hill had only five of his 29 contested matches go to a third period. He closed the season with 21 pins, three technical falls and a major. After three straight falls at the state tournament, he beat Waverly-Shell Rock's Luke Walker in the final 5-3.