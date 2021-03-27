 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team
Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team

Wrestler of the year: Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, jr.

Completing just the seventh perfect season in school history, Hill bumped up a weight class midway through the season and captured the Iowa Class 3A state title at 220 pounds despite weighing around 205. After placing sixth at the state meet in his sophomore season at 170, Hill had only five of his 29 contested matches go to a third period. He closed the season with 21 pins, three technical falls and a major. After three straight falls at the state tournament, he beat Waverly-Shell Rock's Luke Walker in the final 5-3.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Ayden Nicklaus;Davenport West;Jr.;26-5, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion, district champion, team-high 18 pins

113;Trace Gephart;North Scott;Jr.;30-3, fifth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, 23 bonus-point wins

120;Keaton Zeimet;Central DeWitt;Sr.;39-3, third at 2A state, MAC champion, school-record 163 career wins

126;Dustin Bohren;Bettendorf;Jr.;28-2, 3A state champion, MAC champion, district champion, outscored foes 36-4 at state

132;Eleazar Valerio;Davenport North;Sr.;15-5, 3A state qualifier, district champion, Northeast Invite champion, 10 wins by pin

138;Josh Connor;North Scott;Sr.;36-6, sixth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, team leader in wins

145;Peyton Westlin;North Scott;Jr.;32-9, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, 2-time state place winner

152;Caden McDermott;Pleasant Valley;So.;19-7, 3A state qualifier, district champion, third at MAC

160;Deven Strief;North Scott;Sr.;25-5, third at 3A state with torn ACL, district runner-up, three-time state place winner

170;Tim Nimely;Muscatine;Sr.;36-3, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, third on school's wins list with 126

182;A.J. Petersen;North Scott;So.;33-10, fifth at 3A state, MAC runner-up, district champion, team-high 29 pins

195;Aiden Morgan;Assumption;Jr.;25-4, 2A state qualifier, MAC champion, sectional champion, district champion

220;Bradley Hill;Bettendorf;Jr.;31-0, 3A state champion, MAC champion, district champion, only undefeated metro wrestler

285;Griffin Liddle;Bettendorf;Sr.;30-1, repeated as 3A state champion, MAC and district champion, 4-time state place winner

At-large/160;Logan Adamson;Bettendorf;Sr.;28-4, fourth at 3A state, MAC and district champion, 19 bonus-point wins

At-large/160;Allen Catour;Assumption;Jr.;26-4, third at 2A state, MAC runner-up, sectional and district champion

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Ella Schmit;Bettendorf;Jr.;17-7, 3A state qualifier, MAC runner-up

113;Royce Butt;Central DeWitt;Fr.;28-8, 2A state qualifier, district runner-up

120;Jayce Luna;Bettendorf;Fr.;26-7, seventh at 3A state, district champion

126;TJ Fitzpatrick;Assumption;Sr.;27-10, 2A state qualifier, district champion

132;Jack Miller;Pleasant Valley;So.;25-8, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion

138;Michael Macias;Assumption;So.;32-6, seventh at 2A state, district champion

145;Carter Donovan;Central DeWitt;Jr.;26-12, MAC runner-up, third at 2A sectionals

152;Nick Matthys;Bettendorf;Sr.;17-13, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion, district runner-up

160;Ashten Corbin;Clinton;Sr.;19-11, third at districts, third at MAC

170;Seth Madden;North Scott;So.;28-12, 3A state qualifier, district runner-up

182;John Argo;Assumption;Jr.;30-8, MAC champion, 2A sectional champion

195;Joey Petersen;North Scott;Sr.;26-7, seventh at 3A state, district champion

220;Luke Vonderhaar;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;22-8, 3A state qualifier, district runner-up

285;Togeh Deseh;Muscatine;Sr.;41-7, fifth at 3A state, MAC and district runner-up

At-large/120;Travis Hodges;Davenport West;Sr.;29-9, eighth at 3A state, district runner-up

At-large/195;Cade Sheedy;Davenport North;Jr.;18-9, eighth at 3A state, district runner-up

Honorable mention

Assumption: Derrick Bass, 106; Jacob Maes, 113; Colton Pilgrim, 132; Parker Foley, 145; Parker Terronez, 152; Logan Schimanski, 170

Bettendorf: Markel Tingle, 113; Josh Pelzer, 145; Austin Barta, 170; Damian Petersen, 182; Evan Forker, 195

Central DeWitt: Keaton Simmons, 126; Robert Howard, 132; Cael Grell, 138; Mitchell Howard, 195

Clinton: Brooke Peters, 145

Davenport North: Jeffery West, 106; Zane Beebe, 152

Davenport West: Tucker Avis, 126; Kelton Youngberg, 132

Muscatine: Gavin McLeod, 106; Mason Crabtree, 138; Gage Stevens, 145; Jett Fridley, 152; Nathan Beatty, 220

North Scott: Drew Metcalf, 106; Cael Straley, 126; Aydan Cary, 152; Chase Porter, 132; Kade Tippet, 220; David Borchers, 285

Pleasant Valley: Caden Ervin, 106; Owen Welvert, 120; Hunter Meyrer, 138; Ike Swanson, 145; Ryan Kammerer, 170; Rusty VanWetzinga, 182; Aiden Kilstrom, 285

