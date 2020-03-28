2019-20 Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team

Illinois wrestler of the year: Jack Patting, Alleman, jr.
Already with 138 career wins, Patting finished runner-up at 152 pounds in the Class 1A state tournament. The Western Big 6 champion was 45-4 on the season with all four defeats coming to Sterling Newman's Kyle Tunink. Patting knocked off Jorden Douglass and Eli Loyd during the season, wrestlers who were ranked No. 1 at their weight in Indiana and Iowa, respectively. He is a three-time state place winner (second, third and fourth).
Iowa wrestler of the year: Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, jr.
Ranked among the top 20 in the country at his weight class, the Iowa football recruit claimed the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 285 pounds. A three-time state place winner, Liddle was 22-0. He recorded 16 pins and never was taken down. Sidelined for the first half of the season with injury, Liddle won Mississippi Athletic Conference and district titles. At the state tournament, he had three pins and a 7-2 decision win in the final.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Charlie Farmer;Moline;Jr.;45-3, fifth at 3A state, Big 6 champion, regional and sectional champion, ranked 15th nationally by InterMat
113;Noah Tapia;Moline;Fr.;40-8, 3A state qualifier, Big 6 champion, regional champion, sectional runner-up
120;Peyton Westlin;North Scott;So.;39-15, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district runner-up, third at Ed Winger Invitational
126;Luke Henkaus;Geneseo;Sr.;38-9, Big 6 champion, 2A state qualifier, regional runner-up, third at sectionals
132;Kole Brower;Moline;So.;40-6, Big 6 champion, 3A state qualifier, regional and sectional champion
138;Michael Macias;Assumption;Fr.;30-7, fifth at 2A state, MAC champion, sectional and district champion
145;Deven Strief;North Scott;Jr.;45-5, fourth at 3A state, MAC champion, district champion, Ed Winger Invite champion
152;Jack Patting;Alleman;Jr.;45-4, 1A state runner-up, Big 6 champion, regional and sectional runner-up
160;Jake Matthaidess;North Scott;Sr.;28-7, sixth at 3A state, MAC champion, district runner-up, Ed Winger Invite runner-up
170;Zach Campbell;North Scott;Sr.;40-11, seventh at 3A state, MAC champion, district runner-up, Keith Young runner-up
182;DeAnthony Parker;Moline;Jr.;44-6, third at 3A state, Big 6 runner-up, regional champion, third at sectionals
195;Kane Schmidt;Bettendorf;Jr.;25-7, fourth at 3A state, MAC and district runner-up, collected 17 pins
220;Seth Adrian;Assumption;Sr.;37-3, third at 2A state, MAC champion, Bob Lueders champion, team-high 26 pins
285;Griffin Liddle;Bettendorf;Jr.;22-0, 3A state champion, only unbeaten wrestler in metro, 66-6 past two seasons
At-large;Eli Loyd;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;46-5, fourth at 3A state, co-MAC wrestler of year, district champion, school-record 194 career wins
At-large;Victor Guzman;Rock Island;Sr.;31-11, sixth at 2A state, Big 6 runner-up, regional champion, two-time state place winner
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Derrick Bass;Assumption;Fr.;36-6, fourth at 2A state, MAC champion
113;Anthony Montez;Geneseo;So.;33-8, 2A state qualifier, Big 6 runner-up
120;Aoci Bernard;Rock Island;So.;25-11, 2A state qualifier, regional champion
126;Aiden Evans;Bettendorf;Sr.;24-3, 3A state qualifier, district champion
132;Josh Connor;North Scott;Jr.;35-15, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion
138;Logan Tuggle;Geneseo;Jr.;31-12, 2A state qualifier, regional champion
145;Logan Adamson;Bettendorf;Jr.;26-6, seventh at 3A state, district champion
152;Clay DeBaillie;Geneseo;Jr.;21-11, regional champion, Big 6 runner-up
160;Cedric Castillo;Muscatine;Sr.;39-12, 3A state qualifier, MAC runner-up
170;Tim Nimely;Muscatine;Jr.;44-10, fifth at 3A state, MAC runner-up
182;Trevor Bitner;Clinton;Sr.;21-14, 3A state qualifier, MAC champion
195;Tyreese Johnson;Davenport West;Sr.;31-5, sixth at 3A state, MAC champion
220;Ethan Barry;Bettendorf;Sr.;19-2, MAC runner-up, missed postseason with illness
285;Charlie Jagusah;Alleman;Fr.;38-12, fourth at 1A state, regional runner-up
At-large;Dustin Bohren;Bettendorf;So.;35-8, fourth at 3A state, MAC runner-up, district champion
At-large;Hunter Randall;Clinton;Sr.;22-8, fifth at 3A state, district champion
Honorable mention
Alleman -- Dalton Nimrick, so., 106; Gage Mowry, jr., 126; Billy Taylor, jr., 132
Assumption -- Ethan Forker, so., 120; TJ Fitzpatrick, jr., 126; Noah Gonzalez, jr., 132; Parker Terronez, so., 145; Logan Schimanski, jr., 170; John Argo, so., 182; Aiden Morgan, so., 195
Bettendorf -- Elijah Mendoza, fr., 120; Josh Pelzer, so., 132; Damian Petersen, jr., 152; Keano Roberts, sr., 160; Bradley Hill, so., 170; Diego Cortes, so., 182
Clinton -- Kale Anderson, sr., 106
Davenport Central -- Nathan Canfield, jr., 106
Davenport North -- Eleazar Valerio, jr., 120; Jack West, sr., 182
Davenport West -- Ayden Nicklaus, so., 106; Travis Hodges, jr., 113
Geneseo -- Cade Hornback, sr., 120; Bruce Moore, jr., 145; Kyle State, sr., 160; Eli Allen, sr., 195; Rob Stohl, sr., 285
Moline -- Cobie Underwood, sr., 285
Muscatine -- Mason Crabtree, so., 126; Carson Harder, sr., 138; Togeh Deseh, jr., 285
North Scott -- Trace Gephart, so., 113; Cael Bredar, sr., 126; Trenten Doty, sr., 138; Nate Link, sr., 152; Joey Petersen, jr., 195; Kade Tippet, jr., 220
Pleasant Valley -- Jackson Miller, fr., 120; Hunter Meyrer, jr., 132; Caden McDermott, fr., 145; Ryan Kammerer, jr., 160; TJ Brown, sr., 182
Rock Island -- Manny Limon, jr., 113; Brandon Lawver, sr., 152; Pharoah Gray, jr., 285
United Township -- Braydon Hodson, sr., 160; Simon Wilson, jr., 285
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-1.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-2.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-3.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-4.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-5.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-6.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-7.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-8.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-9.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-10.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-11.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-12.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-13.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-14.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-15.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-16.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-17.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-18.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-19.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-21.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-22.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-23.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-24.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-25.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-26.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-27.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-28.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-29.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-30.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-31.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-32.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-33.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-34.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-35.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-36.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-37.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-38.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-39.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-40.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-41.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-42.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-43.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-44.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-45.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-46.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-47.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-48.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-49.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-50.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-51.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-52.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-53.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-54.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-55.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-56.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-57.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-58.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-59.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-60.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-61.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-62.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-63.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-64.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-65.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-66.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-67.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-68.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-69.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-70.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-1.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-2.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-3.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-4.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-5.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-6.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-7.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-8.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-9.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-10.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-11.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-12.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-13.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-14.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-15.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-16.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-17.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-18.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-19.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-21.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-22.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-23.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-24.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-25.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-26.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-27.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-28.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-29.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-30.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-31.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-32.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-33.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-34.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-35.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-36.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-37.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-38.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-39.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-40.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-41.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-42.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-43.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-44.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-45.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-46.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-47.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-48.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-49.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-50.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-51.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-52.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-53.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-54.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-55.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-56.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-57.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-58.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-59.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-60.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-61.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-62.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-63.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-64.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-65.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-66.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-67.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-68.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-69.JPG
022120-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestlea-70.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!