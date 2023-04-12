Wrestler of the year

Dean Wainwright, Riverdale

The Rams' freshman standout capped his first year of high school competition by winning the IHSA Class 1A 106-pound state championship, pinning Hunter Robbins of Glasford Illini Bluffs in 3 minutes, 40 seconds to clinch the title. He compiled a 50-1 record with 20 pins and also brought home regional and sectional titles. During the regular season, he won titles at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament and Orion's Bob Mitton Invitational and was third at the Geneseo Invitational. He was a first team All-Three Rivers Conference selection.

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Dean Wainwright;Riverdale;Fr.;50-1, school's 15th state champion, led Rams to Three Rivers Conference and 1A Riverdale Regional team titles

113;Tharren Jacobs;Riverdale;Jr.;39-12, Class 1A state qualifier, fourth at Oregon Sectional, claimed Riverdale Regional, first team All-TRAC

120;Luke Moen;Orion;Sr.;41-13, Class 1A state qualifier, second team All-TRAC selection, placed fourth at Oregon Sectional, third at Riverdale Regional

126;Jude Finch;Rockridge;So.;44-5, first team All-TRAC standout, finished third at Class 1A state tournament, regional champion, sectional runner-up

132;Camden Pruis;Morrison;Jr.;35-14, second team All-TRAC pick, third at Riverdale Regional, lost in wrestleback quarterfinals at Oregon Sectional

138;Brock Smith;Riverdale;Sr.;54-3, fifth place at 1A state tournament, first team All-TRAC selection, won Riverdale Regional and Oregon Sectional titles

145;Reese Finch;Rockridge;Sr.;38-9, first team All-TRAC honoree, captured Riverdale Regional title, made wrestleback quarterfinals at Oregon Sectional

152;Jase Grunder;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;50-6, fifth place at 1A state tournament, first team All-TRAC, regional champion, fourth at sectionals

160;Collin Altensey;Riverdale;Sr.;54-2, Class 1A state champion in 2022, state runner-up in 2023, regional and sectional champion, 101-2 last two seasons

170;Zane Pannell;Fulton;Sr.;52-2, third place at Class 1A state tournament, regional champion at Riverdale, sectional champion at Oregon

182;Zac Bradley;Riverdale;Jr.;40-12, first team All-TRAC selection, claimed Riverdale Regional, fell one win short of qualifying for state

195;Walker Anderson;Sherrard;Sr.;40-4, state qualifier, had to withdraw due to injury at state, first team All-TRAC, regional and sectional champion

220;Phillip Dochterman;Orion;Jr.;31-9, first team All-TRAC honors, first place at Riverdale Regional, one victory shy of qualifying for state

285;Braiden Damhoff;Fulton;Sr.;31-15, first-place finish at Riverdale Regional, one win short of trip to 1A state tournament, will play football at Coe College

At-large/120;Wyatt Goossens;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;41-7, first team All-TRAC, first place at Riverdale Regional, just missed state tournament slot

At-large/170;Bodie Salmon;Mercer County;So.;27-9, Class 1A state qualifier, second place at Kewanee Regional, fourth at Clinton Sectional

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Connor Knop;West Carroll;Fr.;27-9, runner-up at Riverdale Regional, lost in quarterfinals at Oregon Sectional, one win shy of state tournament

113;Kale Stirn;Mercer County;So.;22-8, Kewanee Regional champion, fell in quarterfinals at Clinton Sectional, ended one win shy of state tournament

120;Ethan Monson;Mercer County;Jr.;39-5, first-place finish at Kewanee Regional, reached semifinals at Clinton Sectional, one win short of state

126;Benjamin Taylor;Kewanee;So.;35-15, honorable mention All-TRAC, earned title at Kewanee Regional, fell in wrestleback quarterfinals at Clinton Sectional

132;Kolton Kruse;Riverdale;So.;34-15, second team All-TRAC pick, runner-up at Riverdale Regional, helped team to 33-2 dual record

138;William Taylor;Kewanee;Sr.;42-6, qualified for state tournament with runner-up finish at Clinton Sectional, Kewanee Regional champion

145;Ben Fosdick;Fulton;Sr.;38-9, runner-up at Riverdale Regional, finished with 100-plus career victories, runner-up at Bob Lueders Invitational

152;Max Kelly;Kewanee;Sr.;40-10, honorable mention All-TRAC, qualified for Class 1A state tournament with regional and sectional championships

160;Ryan Lower;Rockridge;Fr.;42-8, second team All-TRAC honors, runner-up at Riverdale Regional, fell one win short of qualifying for 1A state tourney

170;Alex Watson;Riverdale;Sr.;50-8, first team All-TRAC honors, sixth place at 1A state tournament, second at Riverdale Regional, second at Oregon Sectional

182;Gavin Minteer;Mercer County;Sr.;22-12, Kewanee Regional champion, reached semifinals at Clinton Sectional, fell two points short of state trip

195;Maddux Anderson;Orion;So.;40-14, second team All-TRAC, second at Riverdale Regional, qualified for state with fourth-place finish at Oregon Sectional

220;Douglas Swearingen;Kewanee;Fr.;24-22, helped the Boilermakers repeat as 1A regional team champions, runner-up at Kewanee Regional

285;Payton Coppola;Mercer County;Jr.;27-16, qualified for sectionals with third-place finish at Kewanee Regional

At-large/113;Kaleb Sovey;Orion;So.;30-16, second team All-TRAC honors, qualified for sectionals with runner-up finish at Riverdale Regional

At-large/182;Alejandro Duarte;Kewanee;So.;34-10, second team All-TRAC accolades, second at Kewanee Regional, one win short of advancing to state

Honorable mention

Erie-Prophetstown: Luke Otten, jr., 182

Fulton: Skylier Crooks, so., 152

Kewanee: Kingston Peterson, fr., 106; Chance DeSplinter, fr., 113; Landon Mason, jr., 132; Parker DeBord, sr., 145; Jaxson Hicks, sr., 160; Jackson Hawkins, jr., 170

Mercer County: Cody Baker, fr., 138; Eli Burns, fr., 152; Daylin Estabrook, jr., 160; Nathaniel Rodriguez, sr., 195

Morrison: Brady Anderson, fr., 152; Logan Baker, sr., 160

Orion: Mason Anderson, jr., 145; Keagan Blessman, sr., 152; Nolan Loete, jr., 160; Aiden Fisher, so., 182; Noah Parr, so., 285

Riverdale: Thad Jacobs, sr., 126; Blake Smith, so., 145; Eli Hinde, sr., 152; Iyezaha Hill, jr., 220

Rockridge: Bryan Blumenstein, sr., 138; Tyler Morrisey, sr., 170; Zayd Evans, sr., 182; Kamden Weinert, sr., 220

Sherrard: Luke Werner, fr., 106; Pierce Findlay, sr., 113

West Carroll: Noah Rannow, so., 126