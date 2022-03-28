Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois wrestling team

Co-wrestler of the year: Collin Altensey, jr., Riverdale

Became one of 13 individual IHSA state champions in Ram wrestling history by winning the 152-pound title with a 6-1 decision over Stillman Valley's Jack Secrist. His 47-0 finish made him the fifth wrestler in Riverdale history to have a perfect season, recording 25 pins, six technical falls and 254 match points. He broke his older brother Trystan's career record of 105 near falls. He won regional and sectional titles and was ranked No. 2 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

Co-wrestler of the year: Brock Smith, jr., Riverdale

Smith also was an IHSA individual state champion, capturing the 132-pound title in 1A with a 2-1 victory over Dakota's T.J. Silva to cap a 48-1 season that included 26 pins, eight technical falls and 255 team points. A regional champion and sectional runner-up and ranked No. 1 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, Smith set single-season records with 176 takedowns (breaking Jonathon Gosa's mark of 123 set in 2003-04) and 534 match points (breaking Joel Stockwell's mark of 404 set in 1992-93).

First team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Tharren Jacobs;Riverdale;So.;34-11, first team all-TRAC, second at regionals, Bob Mitton Invitational champion, ranked ninth by IWCOA

113;Wyatt Goosens;Erie-Prophetstown;Fr.;31-8, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, third at sectionals, E-P Holiday Tournament champion

120;Ethan Monson;Mercer County;So.;30-8, fifth at 1A state, regional champion, third at sectionals, runner-up at Jim Boyd and Bob Mitton invites

126;Jude Finch;Rockridge;Fr.;39-13, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, second at E-P Holiday Tournament and Bob Mitton Invitational

132;Brock Smith;Riverdale;Jr.;48-1, IHSA 1A state champion, regional champ, sectional runner-up, won four weekend regular-season tournaments

138;Austin Fratzke;Sherrard;Sr.;42-7, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, second at Bob Mitton Invitational, third at Jim Boyd Invitational

145;Jase Grunder;Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.;29-9, first team all-TRAC, ranked ninth by IWCOA, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, fourth at 1A state meet

152;Collin Altensey;Riverdale;Jr.;47-0, IHSA 1A state champion, all-TRAC, regional and sectional champion, Lyle King Princeton Invitational champion

160;Alex Watson;Riverdale;Jr.;46-4, fifth at 1A state, regional champion, sectional runner-up, won Jim Boyd, Lyle King PIT and Bob Mitton titles

170;Zane Pannell;Fulton;Jr.;42-10, fifth at 1A state, second at regionals, third at sectionals, won Polo and Kewanee Invitational titles, second at E-P Holiday

182;Kayden White;Morrison;Sr.;35-5, first team all-TRAC, regional and sectional champion, titles at E-P Holiday Tournament and Kewanee Invitational

195;Andrew Bomleny;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;42-6, all-TRAC, regional champion, Polo and Kewanee invite titles, third at Bob Lueders Invitational

220;Walker Anderson;Sherrard;Jr.;40-6, fifth at 1A state, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, sectional runner-up, third at Jim Boyd Invitational

285;Elijah Friedrichsen;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;43-9, regional runner-up, fourth at sectionals, first team all-TRAC, won E-P, Polo and Kewanee invitationals

At-large/120;Nathaniel Hampton;Kewanee;Sr.;29-11, regional runner-up, honorable mention IWCOA, won Seneca and Kewanee invitationals

At-large/220;Nate Schaefer;Morrison;Sr.;34-8, regional runner-up, fourth at sectionals, state qualifier, second team all-TRAC, runner-up at Kyle King PIT

Second team

Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy

106;Kale Stirn;Mercer County;Fr.;18-11, regional runner-up, one win shy of qualifying for state

113;Waylan Lambert;Kewanee;Fr.;23-12, third at regionals, helped Kewanee win first team title since 2009

120;Luke Moen;Orion;Jr.;30-12, honorable mention all-TRAC, third at regionals and E-P Holiday Tournament

126;Hayden Davis;Kewanee;Jr.;28-11, runner-up at 1A Farmington regional

132;Xander Gruszecka;Kewanee;Sr.;13-7, qualified for sectionals, third at Farmington regional

138;Mason Anderson;Orion;So.;27-11, regional runner-up, all-TRAC honorable mention, fourth at Bob Mitton Invite

145;Eli Hinde;Riverdale;Jr.;36-10, second team all-TRAC, regional runner-up, second at Jim Boyd Invitational

152;Kadin Rednour;Kewanee;Sr.;35-9, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, Seneca and Kewanee invite champ

160;Dylan Russell;Sherrard;Sr.;33-9, second at regionals and Bob Mitton Invite, No. 10 IWCOA state ranking

170;Ryder Roelf;Sherrard;Sr.;40-9, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, second at Bob Mitton Invite

182;Luke Otten;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;28-15, third at 1A regionals, sectional qualifier, honorable mention all-TRAC

195;Nathan Petreikis;Rockridge;Sr.;21-2, second at E-P Holiday Tournament and 1A Sherrard Regional

220;Nick Ballard;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;31-9, third at regionals, won Kewanee Invite, all-TRAC honorable mention

285;Sam Buser;Rockridge;Sr.;32-14, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, E-P Holiday runner-up

At-large/145;Reese Finch;Rockridge;Jr.;34-6, second team all-TRAC, won Lyle King PIT and Bob Mitton invites

At-large/170;Zach Bradley;Riverdale;So.;34-14, second team all-TRAC, second at regionals, won Jim Boyd Invite

Honorable mention

Erie-Prophetstown: Jacob Gibson, so., 120; Aiden Jepson, fr., 132

Fulton: Broden VenHuizen, so., 126; Ben Fosdick, jr., 138; Conner Sheridan, jr., 145; Xander Walling, sr., 220

Kewanee: Max Kelly, jr., 138; Will Taylor, jr., 145; Alejandro Duarte, sr., 170; Jackson Hawkins, so., 182; Nate Lockett, jr., 195

Mercer County: Zeke Arnold, so., 138; Gavin Minteer, jr., 160; Bodie Salmon, fr., 170

Morrison: Camden Pruis, so., 126; Donny Reavy, fr., 138

Orion: Kaleb Sovey, fr., 106; Caden Wegerer, jr., 132; Maddix Moninski, sr., 170; Phillip Dochterman, jr., 182; Seth Gardner, sr., 285

Riverdale: Thad Jacobs, so., 113; Blake Smith, fr., 138

Rockridge: Cael Kuster, fr., 113; Rylan Newell, jr., 120; Cole McCabe, sr., 152; Zayd Evans, jr., 170; Connor Shaffer, sr., 220

Sherrard: Pierce Findlay, jr., 113; Jayden Thomsen, so., 132; Nate Bynum, sr., 152

West Carroll: Noah Rannow, fr., 120

