Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois wrestling team

Co-wrestler of the year: Collin Altensey, jr., Riverdale
Became one of 13 individual IHSA state champions in Ram wrestling history by winning the 152-pound title with a 6-1 decision over Stillman Valley's Jack Secrist. His 47-0 finish made him the fifth wrestler in Riverdale history to have a perfect season, recording 25 pins, six technical falls and 254 match points. He broke his older brother Trystan's career record of 105 near falls. He won regional and sectional titles and was ranked No. 2 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Co-wrestler of the year: Brock Smith, jr., Riverdale
Smith also was an IHSA individual state champion, capturing the 132-pound title in 1A with a 2-1 victory over Dakota's T.J. Silva to cap a 48-1 season that included 26 pins, eight technical falls and 255 team points. A regional champion and sectional runner-up and ranked No. 1 by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, Smith set single-season records with 176 takedowns (breaking Jonathon Gosa's mark of 123 set in 2003-04) and 534 match points (breaking Joel Stockwell's mark of 404 set in 1992-93).
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Tharren Jacobs;Riverdale;So.;34-11, first team all-TRAC, second at regionals, Bob Mitton Invitational champion, ranked ninth by IWCOA
113;Wyatt Goosens;Erie-Prophetstown;Fr.;31-8, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, third at sectionals, E-P Holiday Tournament champion
120;Ethan Monson;Mercer County;So.;30-8, fifth at 1A state, regional champion, third at sectionals, runner-up at Jim Boyd and Bob Mitton invites
126;Jude Finch;Rockridge;Fr.;39-13, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, second at E-P Holiday Tournament and Bob Mitton Invitational
132;Brock Smith;Riverdale;Jr.;48-1, IHSA 1A state champion, regional champ, sectional runner-up, won four weekend regular-season tournaments
138;Austin Fratzke;Sherrard;Sr.;42-7, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, second at Bob Mitton Invitational, third at Jim Boyd Invitational
145;Jase Grunder;Erie-Prophetstown;Jr.;29-9, first team all-TRAC, ranked ninth by IWCOA, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, fourth at 1A state meet
152;Collin Altensey;Riverdale;Jr.;47-0, IHSA 1A state champion, all-TRAC, regional and sectional champion, Lyle King Princeton Invitational champion
160;Alex Watson;Riverdale;Jr.;46-4, fifth at 1A state, regional champion, sectional runner-up, won Jim Boyd, Lyle King PIT and Bob Mitton titles
170;Zane Pannell;Fulton;Jr.;42-10, fifth at 1A state, second at regionals, third at sectionals, won Polo and Kewanee Invitational titles, second at E-P Holiday
182;Kayden White;Morrison;Sr.;35-5, first team all-TRAC, regional and sectional champion, titles at E-P Holiday Tournament and Kewanee Invitational
195;Andrew Bomleny;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;42-6, all-TRAC, regional champion, Polo and Kewanee invite titles, third at Bob Lueders Invitational
220;Walker Anderson;Sherrard;Jr.;40-6, fifth at 1A state, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, sectional runner-up, third at Jim Boyd Invitational
285;Elijah Friedrichsen;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;43-9, regional runner-up, fourth at sectionals, first team all-TRAC, won E-P, Polo and Kewanee invitationals
At-large/120;Nathaniel Hampton;Kewanee;Sr.;29-11, regional runner-up, honorable mention IWCOA, won Seneca and Kewanee invitationals
At-large/220;Nate Schaefer;Morrison;Sr.;34-8, regional runner-up, fourth at sectionals, state qualifier, second team all-TRAC, runner-up at Kyle King PIT
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Kale Stirn;Mercer County;Fr.;18-11, regional runner-up, one win shy of qualifying for state
113;Waylan Lambert;Kewanee;Fr.;23-12, third at regionals, helped Kewanee win first team title since 2009
120;Luke Moen;Orion;Jr.;30-12, honorable mention all-TRAC, third at regionals and E-P Holiday Tournament
126;Hayden Davis;Kewanee;Jr.;28-11, runner-up at 1A Farmington regional
132;Xander Gruszecka;Kewanee;Sr.;13-7, qualified for sectionals, third at Farmington regional
138;Mason Anderson;Orion;So.;27-11, regional runner-up, all-TRAC honorable mention, fourth at Bob Mitton Invite
145;Eli Hinde;Riverdale;Jr.;36-10, second team all-TRAC, regional runner-up, second at Jim Boyd Invitational
152;Kadin Rednour;Kewanee;Sr.;35-9, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, Seneca and Kewanee invite champ
160;Dylan Russell;Sherrard;Sr.;33-9, second at regionals and Bob Mitton Invite, No. 10 IWCOA state ranking
170;Ryder Roelf;Sherrard;Sr.;40-9, first team all-TRAC, regional champion, second at Bob Mitton Invite
182;Luke Otten;Erie-Prophetstown;So.;28-15, third at 1A regionals, sectional qualifier, honorable mention all-TRAC
195;Nathan Petreikis;Rockridge;Sr.;21-2, second at E-P Holiday Tournament and 1A Sherrard Regional
220;Nick Ballard;Erie-Prophetstown;Sr.;31-9, third at regionals, won Kewanee Invite, all-TRAC honorable mention
285;Sam Buser;Rockridge;Sr.;32-14, second team all-TRAC, third at regionals, E-P Holiday runner-up
At-large/145;Reese Finch;Rockridge;Jr.;34-6, second team all-TRAC, won Lyle King PIT and Bob Mitton invites
At-large/170;Zach Bradley;Riverdale;So.;34-14, second team all-TRAC, second at regionals, won Jim Boyd Invite
Honorable mention
Erie-Prophetstown: Jacob Gibson, so., 120; Aiden Jepson, fr., 132
Fulton: Broden VenHuizen, so., 126; Ben Fosdick, jr., 138; Conner Sheridan, jr., 145; Xander Walling, sr., 220
Kewanee: Max Kelly, jr., 138; Will Taylor, jr., 145; Alejandro Duarte, sr., 170; Jackson Hawkins, so., 182; Nate Lockett, jr., 195
Mercer County: Zeke Arnold, so., 138; Gavin Minteer, jr., 160; Bodie Salmon, fr., 170
Morrison: Camden Pruis, so., 126; Donny Reavy, fr., 138
Orion: Kaleb Sovey, fr., 106; Caden Wegerer, jr., 132; Maddix Moninski, sr., 170; Phillip Dochterman, jr., 182; Seth Gardner, sr., 285
Riverdale: Thad Jacobs, so., 113; Blake Smith, fr., 138
Rockridge: Cael Kuster, fr., 113; Rylan Newell, jr., 120; Cole McCabe, sr., 152; Zayd Evans, jr., 170; Connor Shaffer, sr., 220
Sherrard: Pierce Findlay, jr., 113; Jayden Thomsen, so., 132; Nate Bynum, sr., 152
West Carroll: Noah Rannow, fr., 120