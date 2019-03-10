Try 3 months for $3
Class 1A Sherrard Wrestling Regional

Orion’s Logan Lee, top, wrestles Fulton’s Max Pannell in the 285-pound championship match at the Sherrard regional last month. Lee won his second state title in three years this winter. 

 Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

First team

106: Damon Huston 

School: Midland

Year: Sophomore

Record: 46-2

Credentials: Tri-Rivers Conference, sectional and district champion placed third at Iowa Class 1A state meet. Finished season with 24 pins. 

113: Robert Howard

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Sophomore

Record: 22-2

Credentials: Placed third at 2A district meet despite missing time with illness. His only regular-season loss was to Cascade state champion Aidan Noonan.

120: Colton Linke

School: Morrison

Year: Sophomore

Record: 37-9

Credentials: Finished sixth place at 1A state tournament in his state debut. Lost in sectional opener but rebounded with four straight wins for third.

126: Ethen Doty

School: West Carroll

Year: Sophomore

Record: 45-0

Credentials: Just one of two wrestlers in Q-C area to finish year undefeated, Doty didn't allow a point at 1A state tournament en route to title.

132: Dallas Krueger

School: Rockridge

Year: Junior

Record: 33-6

Credentials: Reached the semifinals at the 1A state tournament before salvaging a fifth-place finish. He was sectional runner-up. 

138: Jarod Kadel

School: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union

Year: Senior

Record: 41-3

Credentials: Undefeated going into the state tournament, Kadel placed sixth at 2A state meet. He'll continue career as preferred walk-on at Oklahoma State.

145: Nolan Throne

School: Rockridge

Year: Junior 

Record: 39-2

Credentials: Regional and sectional champion finished as state runner-up in Illinois 1A. He posted two bonus-point wins at state tournament. 

152: Coy Ruess

School: West Liberty

Year: Senior

Record: 40-10

Credentials: River Valley Conference champion was runner-up at sectionals and districts before placing seventh at 2A state meet. 

160: Baylor Crigger

School: Camanche

Year: Senior

Record: 45-2

Credentials: Team leader in wins, he accumulated seven bonus-point wins in the postseason en route to third-place finish at 2A state tournament.

170: Steven Speaker II

School: Mercer County

Year: Senior

Record: 35-5

Credentials: Regional champion and sectional runner-up was one victory from top-six finish at Illinois 1A state meet.

182: Gabe Friedrichsen

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Year: Senior

Record: 39-4

Credentials: Team leader in wins, Friedrichsen won his first regional and sectional titles before finishing fourth at Illinois 1A state meet. 

195: Bryan Caves

School: Riverdale

Year: Sophomore

Record: 37-1

Credentials: Illinois 1A regional and sectional champion had perfect season until falling in state final. He had three second-period falls at state. 

220: Eli Pannell

School: Fulton

Year: Senior

Record: 39-0

Credentials: Pannell pinned his way through Illinois 1A state tournament to become school's fourth individual to claim a state title. 

285: Logan Lee

School: Orion

Year: Senior

Record: 21-1

Credentials: Iowa football recruit earned his second Illinois 1A state title in three years. He had three pins and a 7-5 decision at state tournament.

At-large: Keaton Zeimet

School: Central DeWitt

Year: Sophomore

Record: 37-2

Credentials: Has recorded more than 80 wins and two state medals in his first two seasons. Wamac champion placed third at 2A state tournament. 

At-large: Will Esmoil

School: West Liberty

Year: Junior

Record: 36-3

Credentials: Three-time state qualifier won River Valley Conference, sectional and district titles. He was 2A state runner-up at 145 pounds.  

Second team

106;Kael Brisker;Wilton;so.;48-5

113;Colton Meeker;Wapello;sr;23-5 

120;Ben Vogel;Camanche;jr;31-13

126;Eric Kinkaid;Camanche;fr.;40-8

132;Camden Whitenack;Mercer County;sr.;41-6

138;Brody Hawtrey;North Cedar;jr.;35-8 

145;Andrew Rizzo;Geneseo;sr.;21-11

152;Seth Speaker;Mercer County;jr.;35-14

160;Trystan Altensey;Riverdale;jr;22-2

170;Eric Campie;Camanche;sr.;36-5

182;Abraham Michel;Maquoketa;sr.;30-11

195;Tyler Thurston;North Cedar;jr;34-9

220;Kobe Simon;West Liberty;so.;36-12

285;Billy Blaser;Geneseo;sr.;40-7

At-large;Taven Rich;Maquoketa;jr.;39-5

At-large;Brett Schoenherr;Midland;sr.;42-5

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Zach Roeder, jr., 120; Jacob Waller, fr., 152; Hunter Clasen, sr., 160; Camanche: Brennan Kramer, so., 132; Cade Everson, so., 152; Durant: Ethan Gast, fr., 113; Erie-Prophetstown: Cameron Abell, jr., 120; Mat Garrison, sr., 160; Calvin Naftzger, sr., 170; Trevor Platt, sr., 285; Fulton: Max Pannell, so., 285; Geneseo: Anthony Montez, fr., 106; Cade Hornback, jr., 113; Luke Henkhaus, jr., 120; Bruce Moore, so., 132; Louisa-Muscatine: Cody Calvelage, sr., 132; Gabe Hayes, jr., 285; Midland: Griffin Gravel, sr., 126; Morrison: Ryan Kennedy, jr., 132; Kayden White, fr., 138; Riley Wilkens, jr., 220; North Cedar: Chase Gallagher, sr., 285; Northeast: Remington Overstake, sr., 138; Aaron Schoon, sr., 160; Ty Schmidt, jr., 170; Orion: Ethan Meisenburg, jr., 126; Noah Schnerre, so., 132; Mason Loete, sr., 138; Trent Scharpman, sr., 152; Josh Fair, so., 160; Ray Herd, sr., 170; Sherrard: Nate Bynum, fr., 106; Dylan Russell, fr., 120; Josh Bynum, so., 182; Tipton: Kaleb Mesick, jr., 113; Austin Lenz, jr., 126; Jesse Lieger, jr., 285; Wapello: Mitchell Moore, jr., 120; Daniel Meeker, jr., 126; Christopher Ewart, so., 132; West Carroll: Briar Nevills, so., 113; Trapper Hartman, jr., 120; Elijah Dertz, jr., 182; West Liberty: Alex Beaver, so., 106; Sam Gingerich, so., 120; Austin Beaver, sr., 160; Wilton: Coy Baker, jr., 182; Calib Lilly, sr., 220; Briggs Hartley, fr., 285.

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.