First team
106: Charlie Farmer
School: Moline
Year: Sophomore
Record: 46-3
Credentials: Illinois Class 3A regional and sectional champion was first team all-Big Six and placed fifth at state tournament, highest of any Moline wrestler.
113: Manny Limon
School: Rock Island
Year: Sophomore
Record: 33-12
Credentials: Qualified for Illinois Class 2A state meet following regional championship and runner-up finish at Geneseo sectional.
120: Aiden Evans
School: Bettendorf
Year: Junior
Record: 42-8
Credentials: Despite missing time with knee injury, Evans captured a district title and placed third at Iowa 3A state tournament, his second state medal.
126: Caleb McCabe
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Record: 35-7
Credentials: MAC champion and district champion finished sixth at 3A state tournament. Three-time all-Metro choice had 110 wins last three seasons.
132: Victor Guzman
School: Rock Island
Year: Junior
Record: 41-5
Credentials: Regional champion was highest Illinois metro finisher at 2A state tournament with third-place finish despite a partial ligament tear in his elbow.
138: Eli Loyd
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Record: 49-3
Credentials: Three-time MAC champion and district titlist became school's first state champion in five years with bonus-point wins in all four matches at state.
145: Collin Lewis
School: North Scott
Year: Senior
Record: 46-2
Credentials: Team leader in wins and pins (34), conference and district champion captured a state championship to earn his first state medal.
152: Jake Matthaidess
School: North Scott
Year: Junior
Record: 36-7
Credentials: The MAC and district champion, Matthaidess had three pins at 3A state tournament en route to a career-best third-place finish.
160: Voyen Adamson
School: Bettendorf
Year: Senior
Record: 40-11
Credentials: Seventh place at 3A state tournament, Adamson was one of three Bulldogs with at least 40 wins. He won MAC and district crowns.
170: Will Jefferson
School: Bettendorf
Year: Senior
Record: 34-7
Credentials: Headed to West Point, Jefferson won MAC and district titles but had state cut short by injury. Won 112 matches the last three seasons.
182: Kole Kreinbring
School: Assumption
Year: Senior
Record: 34-10
Credentials: Despite not reaching the individual state tournament, he won Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, MAC title and was a 2A district qualifier.
195: Julien Broderson
School: Assumption
Year: Senior
Record: 53-0
Credentials: Iowa State recruit became Assumption's second three-time state champion. Was never taken down and had only one six-minute match all year.
220: Seth Adrian
School: Assumption
Year: Junior
Record: 51-4
Credentials: Second on the team in victories, MAC and district champion was undefeated through December and placed seventh at 2A state tournament.
285: Griffin Liddle
School: Bettendorf
Year: Sophomore
Record: 44-6
Credentials: Division I football prospect claimed MAC and district titles along with being 3A state runner-up. Four of his six defeats were to state champions.
At-large: Jack Patting
School: Alleman
Year: Sophomore
Record: 43-7
Credentials: The 145-pounder placed third at 1A state tournament, becoming just the second Pioneer to medal at state in freshman and sophomore seasons.
At-large: Jayden Terronez
School: Moline
Year: Senior
Record: 40-10
Credentials: First team all-Big Six performer reached quarterfinals of 3A state tournament at 152. He won regional crown and took third at sectionals.
Second team
106: Dustin Bohren;Bettendorf;fr.;38-11
113: Josh Connor;North Scott;so.;29-15
120: Andrew Burkeybile;Moline;so.;38-12
126: Kole Brower;Moline;fr.;34-10
132: Isaac Martinez;Moline;sr.;39-10
138: Deven Strief;North Scott;so.;37-13
145: Logan Adamson;Bettendorf;so;36-13
152: Bradley Hill;Bettendorf;fr.;28-14
160: D.J. Parker;Moline;so.;34-16
170: Cade Harris;United Township;sr.;29-6
182: Alex Blizzard;Bettendorf;sr.;36-12
195: Dalton Sell;Muscatine;sr.;36-10
220: Shane Mathias;Muscatine;sr.;32-11
285: Manny McGowan;Dav. Central;sr.;30-9
At-large/126: Michael Meyers;Rock Island;sr.;31-8
At-large/182: Brennan Broders;Muscatine;sr.;39-10
Honorable mention
Alleman: Billy Taylor, so., 126; Ben Meenan, sr., 170; Zach Pinc, sr., 195; Roberto Torres, jr., 220
Assumption: Ethan Forker, fr., 106; T.J. Fitzpatrick, so., 120; Jacob Felderman, sr., 132; Adam Laubenthal, sr., 145; Joe Deckert, sr., 160
Bettendorf: Jacob Faber, jr., 113; Rylan Hughbanks, sr., 132; Damian Petersen, so., 138; Kane Schmidt, so., 195
Clinton: Kyle Guilliams, sr., 152; Ethan Barry, jr., 195; Hunter Randall, jr., 220
Davenport Central: Nathan Canfield, so., 106
Davenport North: Eleazar Valerio, so., 120; Samuel Hamma, jr., 145
Davenport West: Travis Hodges, so., 106; Wesley Eisenbacher, sr., 145
Moline: Cobie Underwood, jr., 285
Muscatine: Cedric Castillo, jr., 160; Tim Nimely, so., 170
North Scott: Peyton Westlin, fr., 106; Cael Bredar, jr., 120; Trenton Doty, jr., 132; Zach Campbell, jr., 160; Brady Ernst, sr., 285
Pleasant Valley: Josh Pelzer, fr., 126; Hunter Meyrer, so., 132; Scott Wendel, sr., 182; Evan Kilstrom, sr., 285
Rock Island: Brandon Lawver, jr., 152; Aiden Morgan, fr., 195; Jesse Linch, sr., 220