First team

106: Charlie Farmer

School: Moline

Year: Sophomore

Record: 46-3

Credentials: Illinois Class 3A regional and sectional champion was first team all-Big Six and placed fifth at state tournament, highest of any Moline wrestler. 

113: Manny Limon

School: Rock Island

Year: Sophomore

Record: 33-12

Credentials: Qualified for Illinois Class 2A state meet following regional championship and runner-up finish at Geneseo sectional.

120: Aiden Evans

School: Bettendorf

Year: Junior

Record: 42-8

Credentials: Despite missing time with knee injury, Evans captured a district title and placed third at Iowa 3A state tournament, his second state medal.

126: Caleb McCabe

School: North Scott

Year: Senior

Record: 35-7

Credentials: MAC champion and district champion finished sixth at 3A state tournament. Three-time all-Metro choice had 110 wins last three seasons.

132: Victor Guzman

School: Rock Island

Year: Junior

Record: 41-5

Credentials: Regional champion was highest Illinois metro finisher at 2A state tournament with third-place finish despite a partial ligament tear in his elbow.

138: Eli Loyd

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Junior

Record: 49-3

Credentials: Three-time MAC champion and district titlist became school's first state champion in five years with bonus-point wins in all four matches at state.

145: Collin Lewis

School: North Scott

Year: Senior

Record: 46-2

Credentials: Team leader in wins and pins (34), conference and district champion captured a state championship to earn his first state medal.

152: Jake Matthaidess

School: North Scott

Year: Junior

Record: 36-7

Credentials: The MAC and district champion, Matthaidess had three pins at 3A state tournament en route to a career-best third-place finish.

160: Voyen Adamson

School: Bettendorf

Year: Senior

Record: 40-11

Credentials: Seventh place at 3A state tournament, Adamson was one of three Bulldogs with at least 40 wins. He won MAC and district crowns. 

170: Will Jefferson

School: Bettendorf

Year: Senior

Record: 34-7

Credentials: Headed to West Point, Jefferson won MAC and district titles but had state cut short by injury. Won 112 matches the last three seasons.

182: Kole Kreinbring

School: Assumption

Year: Senior

Record: 34-10

Credentials: Despite not reaching the individual state tournament, he won Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, MAC title and was a 2A district qualifier.  

195: Julien Broderson

School: Assumption

Year: Senior

Record: 53-0

Credentials: Iowa State recruit became Assumption's second three-time state champion. Was never taken down and had only one six-minute match all year.

220: Seth Adrian

School: Assumption

Year: Junior

Record: 51-4

Credentials: Second on the team in victories, MAC and district champion was undefeated through December and placed seventh at 2A state tournament.

285: Griffin Liddle

School: Bettendorf

Year: Sophomore

Record: 44-6

Credentials: Division I football prospect claimed MAC and district titles along with being 3A state runner-up. Four of his six defeats were to state champions.

At-large: Jack Patting

School: Alleman

Year: Sophomore

Record: 43-7

Credentials: The 145-pounder placed third at 1A state tournament, becoming just the second Pioneer to medal at state in freshman and sophomore seasons.

At-large: Jayden Terronez

School: Moline

Year: Senior

Record: 40-10

Credentials: First team all-Big Six performer reached quarterfinals of 3A state tournament at 152. He won regional crown and took third at sectionals.  

Second team

106: Dustin Bohren;Bettendorf;fr.;38-11

113: Josh Connor;North Scott;so.;29-15

120: Andrew Burkeybile;Moline;so.;38-12

126: Kole Brower;Moline;fr.;34-10

132: Isaac Martinez;Moline;sr.;39-10

138: Deven Strief;North Scott;so.;37-13

145: Logan Adamson;Bettendorf;so;36-13

152: Bradley Hill;Bettendorf;fr.;28-14

160: D.J. Parker;Moline;so.;34-16

170: Cade Harris;United Township;sr.;29-6

182: Alex Blizzard;Bettendorf;sr.;36-12

195: Dalton Sell;Muscatine;sr.;36-10

220: Shane Mathias;Muscatine;sr.;32-11

285: Manny McGowan;Dav. Central;sr.;30-9

At-large/126: Michael Meyers;Rock Island;sr.;31-8

At-large/182: Brennan Broders;Muscatine;sr.;39-10

Honorable mention

Alleman: Billy Taylor, so., 126; Ben Meenan, sr., 170; Zach Pinc, sr., 195; Roberto Torres, jr., 220 

Assumption: Ethan Forker, fr., 106; T.J. Fitzpatrick, so., 120; Jacob Felderman, sr., 132; Adam Laubenthal, sr., 145; Joe Deckert, sr., 160

Bettendorf: Jacob Faber, jr., 113; Rylan Hughbanks, sr., 132; Damian Petersen, so., 138; Kane Schmidt, so., 195

Clinton: Kyle Guilliams, sr., 152; Ethan Barry, jr., 195; Hunter Randall, jr., 220

Davenport Central: Nathan Canfield, so., 106 

Davenport North: Eleazar Valerio, so., 120; Samuel Hamma, jr., 145

Davenport West: Travis Hodges, so., 106; Wesley Eisenbacher, sr., 145

Moline: Cobie Underwood, jr., 285

Muscatine: Cedric Castillo, jr., 160; Tim Nimely, so., 170

North Scott: Peyton Westlin, fr., 106; Cael Bredar, jr., 120; Trenton Doty, jr., 132; Zach Campbell, jr., 160; Brady Ernst, sr., 285

Pleasant Valley: Josh Pelzer, fr., 126; Hunter Meyrer, so., 132; Scott Wendel, sr., 182; Evan Kilstrom, sr., 285

Rock Island: Brandon Lawver, jr., 152; Aiden Morgan, fr., 195; Jesse Linch, sr., 220 

