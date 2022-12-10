Rams crown five champions, capture Boyd team title

PORT BYRON — For the senior members of the Riverdale wrestling team as well as their head coach Myron Keppy, Saturday marked the end of an era.

With Keppy set to retire after the 2022-23 school year, both he and his senior wrestlers were participating in their final Jim Boyd Invitational in their home gymnasium.

Riverdale marked the moment in perfect style. Crowning five individual champions, the Rams tallied 187 points to capture the Boyd team title, finishing well ahead of runner-up Sterling (160 points) and third-place Rock Island (142).

Adding to the occasion, one of Riverdale's five individual winners, senior 160-pounder Collin Altensey, was crowned as the meet's Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

"This year is the year for us to do anything," Altensey said. "We're stacked from head to toe. We're excited to see how the postseason goes. Right now, we're all about getting ourselves ready for February."

In his title bout with Sterling's Thomas Tate, Altensey (10-0) prevailed with a 17-6 major decision. It is Altensey's second Boyd Invite gold medal; he sat out last year's meet due to illness.

"It felt good to be back," he said. "This is our home tourney, and I didn't want to miss it. I saw my teammates here last year, and I wish I could've been here to help them."

Altensey's fellow reigning IHSA individual state champion Brock Smith also struck gold Saturday.

The 138-pound senior standout stuck Wilton's Clay Ledger in 1:31 to remain undefeated at 11-0 and win his third Boyd title in three tournaments. The 2020-21 tourney did not happen due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I can always do better; I haven't been that happy. I've been talking with my dad and my brother to figure out the best way to wrestle," Smith said. "I'm always trying to do better."

With a team title being the Rams' goal Saturday, Smith emphasized the equal importance of each competitor doing his job individually to help the group effort.

"Winning as a team is cool, but you've got to do your part as an individual," he said. "That's the most important part."

A third returning Riverdale state medalist, Alex Watson, remained undefeated at 11-0. The senior 170-pounder pinned Rock Island's Amare Overton to pick up his second Boyd gold medal.

"It's cool going out with a first-place finish here," said Watson, who placed fifth at 160 pounds last winter. "Our team is super-strong. It's going to be a long season, but our room is going to be packed full every day."

Emphasizing Watson's point were first-place finishers by senior 152-pounder Eli Hinde (10-1) and junior 182-pounder Zach Bradley (9-1). Hinde topped Byron's Carsen Behn 11-8, while Bradley got a three-point near-fall as time expired to edge Byron's Kyle Jones 14-11.

Area quartet still perfect with title runs: Four other area wrestlers remained undefeated with first-place finishers here on Saturday.

At 106 pounds, Wilton freshman Liam Adlfinger made his debut after recovering from an injured collarbone. He went 3-0 on the day, finishing by pinning West Carroll's Connor Knop in 2:40 in the finals.

"I'm just getting back, and I wanted to see where I was at," he said. "I want to get better all the time, and see what happens."

Rock Island junior Truth Vesey (9-0) took first at 113 pounds with an 8-0 major decision over Wilton's Owen Adlfinger. Another Western Big 6 competitor, United Township freshman Xavier Marolf, moved to 13-0 after an 8-5 win over Polo's Lucas Nelson in the 126-pound finals.

In between Vesey and Marolf, Mercer County junior Ethan Monson (12-0) took the 120-pound crown by pinning Wilton's Kale McQuillen in 2:50.

"I've got a lot of room to improve," Monson said. "I definitely needed this wake-up. I've got a lot of stuff to work on."

A pair of wrestlers with one loss — Rock Island's Andrew Marquez (9-1) and Davenport North's Jeremiah Henderson (6-1) — brought home titles at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.