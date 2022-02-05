Rams crown three champions, but fall short of regional team title

SHERRARD — Entering the IHSA wrestling postseason undefeated, Riverdale's duo of Brock Smith and Collin Altensey now are hoping to finish that way.

That would, of course, result in the duo being crowned as Class 1A state champions. But on Saturday, their efforts were also channeled toward helping the Rams repeat as regional team champions.

However despite first-place finishes from Smith (132 pounds), Altensey (152) and once-beaten teammate Alex Watson (160), the team title was not meant to be for Riverdale at the 1A Sherrard Regional.

Buoyed by having 10 wrestlers in the final round, Sterling Newman racked up 167.5 points to top the Rams (134) and win its first regional team championship since 2012.

"We were pretty sure that Newman had it locked up (going into the final round), so my coaches were telling me to go out and not worry about getting a pin or technical fall," said Altensey (40-0), who scored a 10-0 major decision over the Comets' Mason Glaudel in the finals.

"That didn't change anything about the way I wrestled. I still wanted to get the win. Going unbeaten and winning state, that's the goal. I'm feeling pretty good about sectionals."

Smith, like Altensey, won his second individual regional title Saturday and stayed unbeaten. He is now 42-0 after pinning Newman's Daniel Kelly in 1:30 in their gold-medal matchup.

"All season I've been working on getting better in my matches," Smith said. "Now, it's time to go out there and do what I feel I have to do to win. It's great this time of year; everyone is so excited and behind their teams. It's unlike any other tourney, and it's just the regionals.

"Everyone came in here 0-0, now I'm 3-0. Winning is important right now. Before it was working on getting better, now it's all about winning."

Fellow junior Watson (41-1), whose lone loss came to Class 2A's second-ranked Anthony Montez of Geneseo, brought home his first regional title Saturday with a 9-0 major decision victory over Sherrard's Dylan Russell.

"I wrestled him at Orion (the Bob Mitton Invitational) and won 6-0, so I was excited to come out with a major decision and almost a (technical fall)," said Watson, who like Altensey is ranked second in the state, with Smith ranked No. 1.

"I think I can do the same at sectionals as here, although there's going to be a lot more tough opponents."

Alleman's Jagusah remains perfect: Another top-ranked wrestler staying unbeaten Saturday was Alleman 285-pounder Charlie Jagusah. Now 34-0, he added his first regional title to his resume with a 5-0 shutout of eighth-ranked Elijah Friedrichsen of Erie-Prophetstown.

"I knew he'd definitely give me a good challenge in the finals," Jagusah said. "I didn't get the shots I wanted to, but I wrestled smart and got it done. These matches are important in order to qualify, but it's a lot of build-up right now, and it's all leading up to state."

Also earning a title for the Pioneers was senior 106-pounder Dalton Nimrick. The ninth-ranked Nimrick (30-6) wound up wrestling just once Saturday, edging Riverdale's Tharren Jacobs 4-2 for his first regional title.

"There was a little bit of concern. I didn't want to go in there cold," he said. "I wanted to make sure my body didn't rest too long, and that I was ready to go."

Alleman's other sectional qualifier was a bit of a surprise. Peyton Pirog came in 2-11 and seeded fifth, but advanced with a third-place finish at 195 pounds.

"Who cares what others were saying, I was going to do it anyways," said Pirog, now 4-12. "It was about plenty of strength and muscle, and willpower. That was it."

E-P crowns three champs; host Tigers crown two: Third-place Erie-Prophetstown (123 points) crowned three champions, with Jase Grunder's 3-1 win over Riverdale's Eli Hinde at 145 pounds earning him his second regional title.

"I haven't wrestled him in high school, but I knew he was a pretty good defensive wrestler," said Grunder (23-5). "I knew there'd be a lot amount of points."

Fellow Panthers Wyatt Goosens (113) and Andrew Bomleny (195) scored their first regional titles, as did host Sherrard's two champions, Ryder Roelf (170) and Walker Anderson (220).

"I expected very much to win, but I also knew I couldn't overlook anybody," said Anderson (35-3), who shut out Morrison's Nate Schaefer 4-0 in the title bout.

Another first-time regional winner was Morrison's Kayden White at 182 pounds, who pinned Orion's Phillip Dochterman in 2:11 to win the Mustangs' only title.

"This is preparation for the big stage down in Champaign," said White (30-3). "I want to be on top of the podium. That's the end goal."

