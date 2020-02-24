Rams, Golden Eagles look to book state berths

For the Riverdale wrestling squad, tonight's appearance in the dual team sectional round is one it has been waiting more than a decade for.
For Mercer County's wrestlers, tonight marks their second consecutive shot at booking a trip to the Class 1A dual team state meet in Bloomington.
But for both teams, the challenges awaiting them will be equally formidable.
At the Rock Falls Sectional, the Rams (22-7 in dual meets) take on a Dakota squad that has nine state trips and five championships to its credit. With a 23-6 record, the Indians are first in Illinois Matmen's 1A team rankings.
A traditional power in its own right, Riverdale has eight state appearances. However, the Rams' last state run came in 2007 — the season that produced their last regional team title until this year.
"We've got a tall challenge ahead of us; we're going to give up three forfeits. But, we're not going to give up and lay down," said Riverdale coach Myron Keppy. "We should be able to compete and put up some points, and I see some places where we can score big.
"With Dakota's ranking and what they've accomplished, we feel like we've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. It's a tall task, but that's why we wrestle this time of the year."
Each team has one state champion on its roster. For the Rams, junior Bryan Caves won his first individual title at 220 pounds, while Dakota freshman Phoenix Blakely took home the 120-pound crown.
"We didn't dual against them, but we saw them at a couple of tourneys," said Keppy, whose squad finished 10-2 in the Three Rivers Conference. "We've been through scouting them a bit; we got to watch their guys at sectionals and state."
Meanwhile, Mercer County will be a decided underdog at the LeRoy Sectional.
Besides taking a 12-18 record to LeRoy, the Eagles find themselves pitted against a 34-4 Fairbury Prairie Central squad that is ranked seventh in 1A.
"They've got more hammers up top, but down bottom, we line up pretty decent with them," Mercer County coach Steve Speaker said of the Hawks, who reached the 1A quarterfinals last season.
"It's a dual meet we can take; at the same time, it's one we can definitely lose. But, I most definitely think we can take this one."
Led by the state-qualifying duo of junior 113-pounder Broctyn King, who took sixth this past weekend in Champaign, and 160-pound senior Seth Speaker, the Golden Eagles look to find a way to battle through.
"It's not all about points, it's about heart and grit," Speaker said. "We're definitely looking at our seniors, Seth and Noah (126-pounder Noah Miller), who have been in this setting before. They realize this is their last go, and our juniors need to realize we need them to step up and become leaders."
Rocks look to end state drought: Rock Island made its one and only appearance at the state team duals back in 1992, and is more than ready to see that dry spell end.
Having entered the 2A state rankings at No. 10, the Rocks (14-7) head to tonight's Rochelle Sectional pitted against a 13-5 Aurora Christian team that is ranked seventh.
Rock Island set up this evening's matchup by winning its first regional championship since 2012. In addition to its 1992 regional-winning squad, Rocky took back-to-back regional team titles in 2011 and '12.
The Rocks are trying to become the first Western Big 6 member to reach the state team tournament since Geneseo qualified in 2A in 2015, and the first original Big 6 school to advance since Alleman in 1A in 2005.