Rams, Golden Eagles look to book state berths

For the Riverdale wrestling squad, tonight's appearance in the dual team sectional round is one it has been waiting more than a decade for.

For Mercer County's wrestlers, tonight marks their second consecutive shot at booking a trip to the Class 1A dual team state meet in Bloomington.

But for both teams, the challenges awaiting them will be equally formidable.

At the Rock Falls Sectional, the Rams (22-7 in dual meets) take on a Dakota squad that has nine state trips and five championships to its credit. With a 23-6 record, the Indians are first in Illinois Matmen's 1A team rankings.

A traditional power in its own right, Riverdale has eight state appearances. However, the Rams' last state run came in 2007 — the season that produced their last regional team title until this year.

"We've got a tall challenge ahead of us; we're going to give up three forfeits. But, we're not going to give up and lay down," said Riverdale coach Myron Keppy. "We should be able to compete and put up some points, and I see some places where we can score big.

"With Dakota's ranking and what they've accomplished, we feel like we've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. It's a tall task, but that's why we wrestle this time of the year."