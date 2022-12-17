Redemption for E-P's Grunder at home wrestling tourney

ERIE — Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament was a date that E-P senior wrestling standout Jase Grunder had anticipated a great deal.

With a shot at redemption against Lena-Winslow/Stockton's Garrett Luke, Grunder even cut weight in hopes of facing the unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Luke.

Having suffered two close losses to Luke last winter — an overtime setback in the 2021 E-P Holiday Tournament finals, and then a 1-0 overtime loss in the IHSA Class 1A 145-pound semifinals — Grunder made the most of his shot.

Down a point going into the third period of Saturday's 152-pound final at Erie High School, Grunder tied it with an escape with 49.3 seconds on the clock, then took down Luke with 29 seconds left and held on for a 3-2 victory.

"I had this one marked on my calendar," said the Prophetstown High School senior. "I wanted to get revenge on him for last year. He's the top-ranked kid, and I dropped down to 152 pounds to meet him. I'm going to go at 152 for the state series anyway, and I wanted to see where I was at.

"I knew I had to win on my feet. I was strong on the bottom, but once I got that escape and knew I was stronger on my feet, he didn't want to wrestle me on his feet."

Named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights, Saturday's title was the first for Grunder at his home tournament after a pair of runner-up finishes.

"It feels great," he said. "This is my home tournament, and I really wanted to win it."

Grunder was one of six area wrestlers to capture championships here Saturday.

Fulton, which finished third with 135 points behind team champion Lena-Winslow/Stockton (240 points) and runner-up Glasford Illini Bluffs (146), crowned one champion in senior 182-pounder Zane Pannell.

A winner at last weekend's Zimmerman Invite in Maquoketa, Pannell picked up his third tournament title of the season after pinning Le-Win/Stockton's Jace Phillips in 2:22.

"I knew I was going to do good all year; all that matters to me is if I face a good person," said Pannell, who also has a first-place finish at Sterling's Carson DeJarnatt Invitational to his credit. "Wrestling someone at a high level helps me in my head."

Defending E-P champion Rockridge finished fifth with 115 points, 15 behind fourth-place Orion. However, the Rockets did crown one individual champ in sophomore Jude Finch. Taking on E-P's Wyatt Goossens in the 126-pound final, Finch dominated from the outset in a 12-3 major decision victory.

"I was thinking about focusing on my shots, getting takedowns and not letting him score any points," said Finch. "That's my goal every time out, not to let any points get scored on me."

Eighth-place Mercer County (88 points) crowned a pair of champions in junior 120-pounder Ethan Monson and sophomore 170-pounder Bodie Salmon.

Facing Orion's Luke Moen in the finals, Monson got pushed hard early in the first period, but quickly gained control and rode it to a 15-5 major decision victory.

"I was disappointed with my semifinal (a 3-1 win over Rock Falls' Aaron Meenen); I was wrestling to not lose," Monson said. "That lit a fire under my butt, and I came back ready to wrestle."

Salmon made short work of Le-Win/Stockton's Jeremiah Luke in his title bout, scoring a pin at the 1:13 mark.

"This is my first high school title," he said. "I've loved wrestling since I was a little kid, and it feels great to win at the high-school level."

At 106 pounds, West Carroll freshman Connor Knop also scored his first prep tourney title with a 6-1 win over Rock Falls' Josiah Tarbill.

"These are memories," Knop said, "and they're about making us better wrestlers for the future."