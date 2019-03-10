Iowa's capital city has turned into a gold mine for Julien Broderson in the past calendar year.
Broderson pitched Davenport Assumption to a Class 3A state baseball title last summer at Principal Park in Des Moines. He concluded a perfect wrestling season with a state championship last month inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Just the second Knight to win three state titles, Broderson captains the Quad-City Times All-Metro wrestling team for a second consecutive season.
Ranked seventh in the country at 195 pounds by FloWrestling, the Iowa State recruit was 53-0. He never was taken down or reversed all season. The one match that went a full six minutes transpired when Broderson bumped up to wrestle Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle at heavyweight in a dual meet.
He was chosen as the Dan Gable Iowa Class 2A Wrestler of the Year recently and will be given the Bob Steenlage Award, which goes to the top Iowa high school senior wrestler, this summer.
"A lot of people might think I do this all by myself, but I want to make it clear to a lot of people I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the people I surround myself with," Broderson said. "My dad, all the coaches, the people I hang out and train with, I don't surround myself around people that are going to stray me away from my goals.
"I like to hang around like-minded people that want to be successful."
Broderson is one of three state champions on the All-Metro first team. North Scott's Collin Lewis (145 pounds) and Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd (138) join him.
Bettendorf leads the 16-member first team with four selections in Aiden Evans (120), Voyen Adamson (160), Will Jefferson (170) and Liddle (285).
Assumption and North Scott each has three on the first team while Moline and Rock Island have two apiece. Moline is led by state placewinner Charlie Farmer (106), and Rock Island is paced by junior Victor Guzman (132).
The All-Area team is highlighted by three individual state champions in Illinois — West Carroll's Ethen Doty (126), Fulton's Eli Pannell (220) and Orion's Logan Lee (285). Doty and Pannell finished the seasons undefeated.
Central DeWitt, Rockridge and West Liberty each had two first-team selections on the area squad.