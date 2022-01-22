Riverdale duo sweep Most Outstanding awards at Bob Mitton Invite

ORION — Throughout the season, the Riverdale wrestling team has battled to field a full lineup, with injuries and illness constantly dogging the Rams.
That was the case at this weekend's Bob Mitton Invitational, as Riverdale brought a limited lineup. But what the Rams lacked in quantity, they made up for in quality.
Placing six wrestlers in Saturday's finals and crowning four champions, Riverdale ended up placing third at the 17-team meet with 154.5 points, topped only by team champion Galesburg (210.5) and runner-up Rockridge (167.5 points).
"We haven't been at full strength the whole year," said Riverdale junior Collin Altensey. "It's been frustrating, but we're trying to get everyone back healthy in time for the postseason."
Despite feeling under the weather himself, Altensey earned his second Mitton Invite individual title as he capped a 3-0 weekend here with a 6-2 decision over Illini West's Lance Belshaw in the title bout. Altensey also earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for the upper weights.
"I definitely could've done a lot better, but I'm not feeling the best," said Class 1A's second-ranked 152-pounder. "No excuses. I've got to finish out."
Altensey's classmate Brock Smith captured Most Outstanding Wrestler honors in the lower weights as he also went 3-0 to earn his second Mitton gold medal in two tourney appearances; the 2021 Mitton Invite was canceled because of COVID-19.
Finishing with a 17-2 technical fall win over Galesburg's Santana Castellano, the state's top-ranked 132-pounder remained perfect at 34-0 and also broke Jonathan Gosa's single-season takedown record by picking up his 124th takedown in the finals.
"I like scoring points," said Smith. "No matter which way it is — on my feet or on top — I like scoring points. When you get in the harder matches, you're not always going to be able to pin everybody. I wanted to wrestle the best I could (Saturday), and prepare myself."
With the IHSA wrestling postseason two weeks away, Smith is already looking forward to another potential gold rush.
"I'm excited for the postseason," he said with a grin. "It's my favorite time of the year."
Also striking gold for the Rams were the duo of Tharren Jacobs (106 pounds) and Alex Watson (160), while teammates Eli Hinde and Zach Bradley took second at 145 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Ranked 10th in 1A, Jacobs dominated Mercer County's Kale Stirn to record an 18-2 technical fall victory, while the second-ranked Watson shut out Sherrard's Dylan Russell 6-0 in his championship bout. It is the first Mitton Invite individual title for both.
Meantime, the runner-up Rockets had three wrestlers reach the championship round, crowning one champion to secure second place.
Junior Reese Finch, ranked fourth at 145 pounds by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, bested Hinde 5-1 in his title bout. In the process, he avenged an overtime loss to Hinde in the teams' dual meet matchup earlier this week.
"I thought my gas tank could've been a lot better, but he's a tough wrestler," said Finch, who earned his first Mitton gold medal. "He beat me in overtime earlier this week, so I got in the room adjusted some things and improved my weaknesses.
"It feels good to win at a tourney. I'd rather do this than in a dual meet on a Tuesday night."
Finch's younger brother Jude, a freshman ranked ninth in 1A, fell short of a title in his Mitton debut with an 11-3 major decision setback to Galesburg's Rocky Almendarez. At 285, teammate Sam Buser fell 6-2 to third-ranked Hunter Otto of Normal University.
Debut gold for Panthers' Marolf: Earning a 10th-place team finish with 85 points, United Township also crowned an individual champion in freshman 138-pounder Kayden Marolf.
Taking on Sherrard senior Austin Fratzke in the finals, Marolf held a one-point third period lead but struck quickly by taking down Fratzke and keeping him down for the title-clinching pin at the 4:43 mark.
"It felt like the angle was wrong (on the takedown), but I tried the right way and ended up putting him on his back," said Marolf. "With postseason coming up soon, this is a good experience that'll help me more."
Silver linings: Area competitors earning runner-up finishers included Marolf's Panther teammate, Jordan Pauwels, who took second place at 113 pounds.
Mercer County 120-pounder Ethan Monson joined Stirn as a silver medalist, while Fratzke and Russell's Tiger teammate Ryder Roelf finished second at 182 pounds.
A senior, Roelf very nearly captured his first Mitton title. Down by as much as five, and trailing by four early in the third against Farmington's Reese Shymansky, he got a three-point near fall to take the lead, only to be reversed by Shymansky with 30 seconds left to fall short 8-7.
"So close," said Roelf. "I could tell that was his last hope. I tried to pull it in, but I couldn't quite snag it. This was my last chance to win here, but I'm still proud of my performance."