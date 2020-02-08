Riverdale earns first regional wrestling title in 13 years

PRINCETON — With 11 state dual team appearances and four state trophies, the Riverdale wrestling squad has carved a niche as one of the area's premier programs.
However, more than a decade — 13 years, to be exact — had passed since the last time the Rams were able to advance a full team beyond the regional round. All of that changed Saturday afternoon at Prouty Gymnasium.
Crowning five champions and advancing six individuals to next weekend's Class 1A Oregon Sectional, Riverdale rolled up 170 points to outdistance Three Rivers Conference champion Sherrard (138) for the Princeton Regional championship, the Rams' first such title since 2007.
"This is something that hasn't been done for awhile; the last time it happened, one of our coaches (assistant coach Aron Kindelsperger) was still in school," said Riverdale junior 220-pounder Bryan Caves (43-1), who earned his third individual regional title by pinning Alleman's Roberto Torres in 5:06.
"I definitely wanted to contribute to this, and this was something we definitely wanted to get done. With a lot of guys graduating and leaving just me and the little guys, we knew this was the year, this was our chance to do it."
Among the Rams' "little guys," the freshman duo of 106-pounder Collin Altensey (40-2) and 113-pounder Brock Smith (36-4) got the ball rolling in Saturday's final round as Riverdale made a second-day surge after being eighth out of 11 teams after Friday's opening round.
Taking on Alleman's Dalton Nimrick, Altensey capped his prep postseason debut by scoring the pin at the 3:38 mark.
"I'd wrestled most of these kids this season, so I was pretty confident going in," he said. "The team title was the goal; all of us were trying to get big team points with pins and stuff like that."
Although Smith did not get the six points for a pin, he came close as he got a three-point near-fall as time expired in the third period to earn a technical fall over Sherrard's Nate Bynum.
"I was glad we could put it all together today," said Smith. "We've got a good, strong group of freshmen and strong kids in the middle, and we want to make this historic. We've pushed each other and watched out for each other."
The senior duo of Colton Reiman (34-8) and Trystan Altensey (40-3) also got in on the Rams' gold rush by scoring titles via pin at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.
In his final against Rock Falls' Devin Parker, Reiman got his opponent down for the count just before the first period expired, recording the pin at 1:58 to earn his first individual regional championship.
"I was third two years ago, and second last year," Reiman said. "Last year, I lost in quadruple overtime, which was heartbreaking. I just wanted to get a pin; the seeding is what will do it for me (at sectionals). And, it's exciting to move on to team sectionals. It's been awhile, and we've been grinding all year and hoping to move on."
For the older of the Altensey brothers, the hope is that Saturday's regional titles lead to bigger and better things in the next two weeks.
"I hope we can both make it down to state," he said. "That's the main goal."
Also earning the right to wrestle at Oregon's Blackhawk Center next weekend is another Ram frosh, Alex Watson (31-14). Wrestling for third place, Watson rose to the occasion with a 5-0 shutout of Rock Falls' Payhton Smith.
"Our young guys stepped up with a lot of points," said longtime Riverdale head coach Myron Keppy, whose squad will wrestle top-ranked Dakota at the Rock Falls Dual Team Sectional after the Indians captured the Polo Regional team title.
"We know Dakota's solid all the way through, but we'll be ready," Keppy added.
Rockridge duo remains perfect: Rockridge's senior pair of Dallas Krueger (138) and Nolan Throne (145), who along with Riverdale's Caves are ranked first in their respective weight classes, were able to maintain their undefeated records with Saturday's championships.
But while Throne (45-0) was in control all the way against Orion's Allen Catour, finishing with a technical fall at the 3:18 mark, Krueger (42-0) had to rally in the final half-minute to edge Rock Falls' Adam Meenen 5-3.
After a stalling call on Meenen tied the score with 23 seconds left in the third period, Krueger was able to take down his opponent just before the buzzer sound to get the winning points.
"I knew what I had to do to stay on top and get those points," Krueger said. "He caught me by surprise in the first two periods, but that pushed me when I was down."
Sherrard pair part of area gold rush: Among other area wrestlers, the runner-up Sherrard Tigers had a pair of individual champions in Gavyn White (182) and Josh Bynum, with White (38-9) winning by injury default over Orion's Josh Fair.
Meantime, Bynum (41-3) found himself down 11-4 in the second period against Morrison's Aaron Wolf, but caught his second wind. After rallying to tie the score, the Tiger junior got Wolf on his back and notched the pin in 4:41.
"Getting into the second, his legs and arms went dead, and he wasn't able to keep up the pace," said Bynum. "With how difficult this was, it's going to push me harder and harder."
Erie-Prophetstown freshman Jase Grunder (38-7) earned his first regional title after topping Princeton's Matthew Harris 9-4 at 120 pounds, while Orion senior 285-pounder Luke DeBaille (29-9) pinned Alleman's Charlie Jagusah in 1:31 for his first crown. At 126, Morrison's Colton Linke (42-2) edged Alleman's Gage Mowry 3-1 in OT to strike gold.