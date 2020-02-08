Riverdale earns first regional wrestling title in 13 years

Taking on Alleman's Dalton Nimrick, Altensey capped his prep postseason debut by scoring the pin at the 3:38 mark.

"I'd wrestled most of these kids this season, so I was pretty confident going in," he said. "The team title was the goal; all of us were trying to get big team points with pins and stuff like that."

Although Smith did not get the six points for a pin, he came close as he got a three-point near-fall as time expired in the third period to earn a technical fall over Sherrard's Nate Bynum.

"I was glad we could put it all together today," said Smith. "We've got a good, strong group of freshmen and strong kids in the middle, and we want to make this historic. We've pushed each other and watched out for each other."

The senior duo of Colton Reiman (34-8) and Trystan Altensey (40-3) also got in on the Rams' gold rush by scoring titles via pin at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.

In his final against Rock Falls' Devin Parker, Reiman got his opponent down for the count just before the first period expired, recording the pin at 1:58 to earn his first individual regional championship.

