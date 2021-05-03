Riverdale, MerCo squads have high hopes

Coming off dual team sectional appearances just over a year ago, both the Riverdale and Mercer County wrestling squads were looking ahead to this season with plenty of anticipation.

While both teams lost several key competitors to graduation, they were returning many postseason-tested athletes, with the Rams returning a reigning Class 1A individual state champion in senior Bryan Caves to anchor a group that finished 22-8 and won its first regional title since 2007.

The Golden Eagles also had a strong group returning led by their own state-tested senior standout in Broctyn King, who finished sixth at 113 pounds last winter. Coming off its third regional team crown in four years, MerCo also looked to improve significantly upon the 12-19 dual meet record it posted in 2019-20.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into things, much as it has done for every other sport, the season will take place after a delay of five months. And there will be no postseason series.

"Those are circumstances we can't control," said Mercer County head coach Jeremy Finch, who returns for a second stint with the Golden Eagles after guiding them from 2010-13.

With the entire school on a COVID-19 pause, the Eagles will not open their season until May 11 when they host United Township.