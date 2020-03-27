Riverdale places five wrestlers on TRAC first team

This past winter saw the Riverdale wrestling squad re-establish itself as an area power, finishing third in the rugged Three Rivers Conference and winning its first regional team title since 2007.
Individually, four Rams qualified for the Class 1A individual state tournament in Champaign, where junior 220-pound standout Bryan Caves capped a 49-1 season by winning his first state championship. Caves become the first Ram wrestler to do so since Cameron Vance brought home the 125-pound state title in 2009.
All four of Riverdale's state participants, along with three of their teammates, recently were named to the All-Three Rivers Conference squad for the 2019-20 season.
In addition to Caves, brothers Collin and Trystan Altensey were first-team selections at 106 and 170 pounds, respectively. The older Altensey capped a fine prep career by finishing 46-6 and earning his second state medal with a fourth-place finish, while his freshman sibling debuted with a 45-4 season and a fifth-place medal.
Another freshman state qualifier, 113-pounder Brock Smith, earned first-team kudos to cap a 41-7 season which ended with a fifth-place finish at the State Farm Center.
First-team honors also went to senior and regional champion Colton Reiman (34-10) at 160 pounds, while freshman 126-pounder Eli Hinde (35-10) was a second-team selection. At 120, freshman sectional qualifier Alex Watson (29-14) was an honorable mention pick.
Sherrard, which went 11-0 to capture the Three Rivers championship, was likewise rewarded with eight all-conference selections, led by its lone first-teamer, 195-pound junior Josh Bynum (44-7). Bynum captured a regional title and was the Tigers' lone state qualifier.
Second-team All-TRAC honors went to quartet of sophomore Austin Fratzke (38-9 at 132 pounds), freshman Walker Anderson (33-17 at 160), senior Rhett Frere (36-13 at 170) and senior and regional champion Gavyn White (37-11 at 182). Teammates Nate Bynum (113), Kaiden Jones (126) and Dylan Russell (145) earned honorable mention.
Conference runner-up Orion, which finished 10-1 in the TRAC, also had eight all-conference selections, including a pair of first-team honorees.
Junior 182-pounder and regional runner-up Josh Fair as well as senior 285-pounder and regional winner Luke DeBaillie (28-11) both earned first-team kudos; Fair was unable to compete at the 1A Oregon Individual Sectional due to an injury suffered in the regional semifinals at Princeton.
Five more Chargers — Luke Moen (28-13 at 106), Ethan Meisenburg (29-7 at 138), Allen Catour (33-6 at 145), Noah Schnerre (41-10 at 152) and Brody Mulvaney (32-7 at 220) — earned second-team honors. Catour and Schnerre were both state qualifiers, with Catour bringing home a fifth-place finish. Junior Weston Ferry was honorable mention at 160 pounds.
Rockridge's two undefeated senior state champions, 138-pounder Dallas Krueger (47-0) and 145-pounder Nolan Throne (50-0), were the Rockets' lone first-team selections; freshman Reese Finch was second team at 132 and sophomore Nathan Petreikis was honorable mention at 170 pounds.
Also earning first-team honors was Morrison junior 126-pounder Colton Linke (45-5), a regional champion and sectional silver medalist, as well as Erie-Prophetstown freshman Jase Grunder (39-10) at 120 pounds, another regional champion who scored sectional bronze, and Fulton junior 285-pounder Nate Portz (25-11), who took second at both regionals and sectionals.
