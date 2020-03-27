Riverdale places five wrestlers on TRAC first team

This past winter saw the Riverdale wrestling squad re-establish itself as an area power, finishing third in the rugged Three Rivers Conference and winning its first regional team title since 2007.

Individually, four Rams qualified for the Class 1A individual state tournament in Champaign, where junior 220-pound standout Bryan Caves capped a 49-1 season by winning his first state championship. Caves become the first Ram wrestler to do so since Cameron Vance brought home the 125-pound state title in 2009.

All four of Riverdale's state participants, along with three of their teammates, recently were named to the All-Three Rivers Conference squad for the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Caves, brothers Collin and Trystan Altensey were first-team selections at 106 and 170 pounds, respectively. The older Altensey capped a fine prep career by finishing 46-6 and earning his second state medal with a fourth-place finish, while his freshman sibling debuted with a 45-4 season and a fifth-place medal.

Another freshman state qualifier, 113-pounder Brock Smith, earned first-team kudos to cap a 41-7 season which ended with a fifth-place finish at the State Farm Center.