Riverdale wrestlers look to send Keppy out on top

PORT BYRON — Over a 35-year teaching and coaching career, Myron Keppy has become a fixture in Riverdale High School athletics.

Two separate and successful stints totaling 25 seasons as the Rams' head wrestling coach shine the brightest for Keppy's tenure in upper Rock Island County. His teams have produced nine IHSA regional champions and five dual-team state qualifiers.

But after the 2022-23 school year, Keppy's tenure will come to an end.

"This is my last year," he said. "Two years ago, I gave my (retirement) letter to the board. I've had 35 years of teaching and coaching. I'm trying to enjoy this last year, and I'm not making a big deal out of it. The kids have known about this for a couple of years now.

"It's all about them and not about me."

Keppy's final Riverdale wrestling squad definitely has the potential to send their longtime head coach out in a blaze of glory.

As they prepare to host today's Jim Boyd Invitational — their first large-scale meet of the young season — the Rams are off to an 8-0 start in dual meets. That includes wins over Three Rivers Conference rivals Orion and Erie-Prophetstown and a 3-0 showing at last Saturday's North-South Duals.

Boasting a lineup anchored by reigning Class 1A state champions Brock Smith and Collin Altensey (at 132 and 152 pounds, respectively) along with fellow senior Alex Watson, who was fifth at state at 160 pounds, Riverdale features a solid mix of experience and younger talent with seven seniors.

Among the other top returners for the Rams are sectional qualifiers Tharren Jacobs (106 pounds), Eli Hinde (145) and Zach Bradley (170). Jacobs and Bradley are juniors, while Hinde is a senior.

"We're a little dinged up right now," said Keppy. "We've had some injuries, something which hurt us last year. The second half of the year is going to be tough, with Abe's Rumble (in Springfield), PIT (Princeton Invitational Tournament), the Geneseo and Orion (Bob Mitton) invitationals.

"That's when the big push starts, right there, and we're trying to get everybody healthy and ready by then. We'll be a couple short this weekend (at Boyd), so we're hoping to at least get a top-three finish."

Giving the Rams extra incentive is last year's second-place finish to conference rival Sterling Newman at the 1A Sherrard Regional in the first IHSA postseason series since 2020, when Riverdale won its most recent regional title.

In that same season, the Rams also set a single-season record with 23 dual-meet wins. Along with scoring another regional-championship plaque, topping that standard is high on this year's squad's list of goals.

"They're rolling into this year on a mission," said Keppy. "They want to set the win record, win regionals and get to sectionals, and then on to team state."

With plenty of promising young talent moving up through the ranks, Keppy admits the lure of staying on beyond this season is strong.

"There's never a good time to leave," he said. "We've got seven seniors and a lot of good underclassmen to mix with them. We've got kids trying to break even more records, so they're not content. A second state title, that's a lot harder to get."