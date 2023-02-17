Throughout the entire season, Riverdale senior wrestling standout Collin Altensey has kept his focus on the future and not given much thought to the state championship he brought home last year.

That focus has served the Rams' 160-pounder well, as it has brought him to the brink of a second consecutive state title.

Now 53-1, Altensey advanced to Saturday night's championship bout at the State Farm Center in Champaign with his third technical fall in as many state matches. He needed just 1:58 to top Shelbyville's Will Fox 15-0 in Friday's semifinals.

"I definitely hope to do that tomorrow night," said Altensey, who will face El Paso-Gridley senior Dax Gentes (51-1) for the 160-pound crown. "I definitely think I'm peaking at the right time, and I want to get better with each match.

"I'm not worried about last year's title. I'm just worried about Saturday night."

With one more match separating him for a title, Altensey is still looking to perfect his approach.

"I'm just going to try and get my shot, and get to my offense on top," he said. "That's what I'll need to beat him."

Joining Altensey in the finals is Ram teammate and freshman 106-pounder Dean Wainwright (48-1), who bested Anna-Jonesboro's Dean Sadler 8-4 in Friday night's semifinals.

Awaiting Wainwright in the title match is Illini Bluffs' junior Hunter Robbins (34-1). The two nearly met earlier this season.

"He was in my bracket at Princeton, but he was hurt and didn't wrestle," Wainwright said. "It'll be a tough match."

Looking forward to his first Grand March tomorrow evening, Wainwright feels the key to dealing with the atmosphere is to focus on the match itself.

"It's exciting, but I'm staying focused," he said. "I'm going to focus on my match. I've got one more, and I have to stay tough for that one."

Semifinal heartbreak for Rockets' Finch: Rockridge sophomore standout Jude Finch's bid for his first state finals appearance ended in heartbreak in the 126-pound semifinals.

However, Finch (42-5) is adamant that Friday's 3-1 overtime loss to Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson will not throw him off his game as he looks to finish his season on a high note starting with Saturday's consolation semifinals.

"I should've won the match," Finch stated. "I was on his legs three or four times, but couldn't finish my takedowns. But, you don't stop wrestling. One loss is not going to make or break me."

Area quartet still in the medal hunt: In Friday's wrestleback round, Riverdale's senior duo of 138-pounder Brock Smith and 170-pounder Alex Watson kept their medal hopes alive.

Batting back from Thursday night's 9-7 overtime loss to Benton's Mason Tieffel, Smith (51-2) made quick work of Kewanee's William Taylor in his second-round wrestleback, winning by pin in 1:10.

Earlier in the day, Taylor (42-6) had pinned Chicago DePaul's Alex Johnson in 5:17 to extend his senior season one more match.

"I got my head in the right spot, and I've got good coaches to help me," Smith said. "I was upset (after losing in the quarterfinals), but good things come out of everything. This is a good experience for me, and I'm excited to compete the rest of the weekend."

Smith will face Illini Bluffs' Jackson Carroll in Saturday morning's wrestleback quarterfinals as he seeks the first of two wins to assure himself of a third state medal.

"I want to finish the tourney out, be tough like I know I am, like my brother and my family know I am," last year's 132-pound state champion said. "This is definitely a different experience, but God has a plan for everybody, and I'm going to continue to do the right things."

Also rebounding after a quarterfinal loss is Watson (49-6), who dominated Farmington's Rese Shymansky to score an 11-1 major decision.

"Getting on the backside, finishing third is the next best thing," said Watson, who placed fifth at 160 pounds last year. "I was pretty disappointed after last night, but you've got to keep on wrestling, and today was a good day."

With Fulton senior Zane Pannell (49-2) also advancing to the wrestleback quarters after pinning Dakota's Case Rockey in 3:37, Watson hopes for another shot at his rival, who bested him in the regional and sectional finals.

The pair would meet either in the third- or the fifth-place bout. Watson faces Braidwood Reed-Custer's Rex Pfeifer in the consolation quarters, with Pannell set to take on Coal City's Derek Carlson.

"I've wrestled against him the last three weeks," Watson said, "and I hope to finish it off with him this week."

In addition to Smith, Watson and Pannell, Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (48-5) stayed alive in the 152-pound consolation bracket, edging Coal City's Landin Benson 2-1 in overtime. He faces Elmhurst IC Catholic's Joseph Gliatta in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

Season's end: Several area wrestlers saw their seasons end Friday morning in the first two rounds of consolation action.

At 113 pounds, Riverdale junior Tharren Jacobs (39-11) dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Wilmington's Landon Dooley. Orion senior 120-pounder Luke Moen (41-13) opened with a 5-2 win over Dwight's Dylan Crouch, but was eliminated with a 9-2 loss to Decatur Lutheran's Garrett VerHeecke.

Moen's sophomore teammate Maddux Anderson (40-14) pinned Wilmington's Hunter Hayes in 3:51 at 195 pounds, but was bumped in the second round of wrestlebacks when Marengo's Eddie Solis pinned him in 4:26.

Kewanee senior 152-pounder Max Kelly (40-10) was pinned in 1:48 by Roxana's Braden Johnson, while Mercer County 170-pounder Bodie Salmon (27-9) also fell in the consolation opening round with a 9-1 loss to Dakota's Rockey.

Sherrard senior 195-pounder Walker Anderson had to withdraw due to the broken collarbone he suffered prior to Thursday evening's quarterfinals. He finished with a 40-4 record.