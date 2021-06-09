Riverdale's Caves finished his career in style

PORT BYRON — Without a doubt, Bryan Caves would have loved nothing more than to have the chance to defend the Illinois individual state wrestling crown he worked so hard to earn a little more than a year ago.

However, considering that for the longest time he, like so many others, was in limbo wondering whether or not he would get to have a senior season, the Riverdale Rams' star 220-pounder was perfectly content to make the most of what he was given.

Even with there being no state series to cap a wrestling season moved from the winter to the late spring and altered considerably, this week's Illinois Pacesetter still found a way to make his mark in his final season on the high school mats.

Last week, Caves became the Rams' career leader in career pins as he finished with 114, breaking the mark of 109 held by 2012 Riverdale graduate and two-time state medalist Mitchell Keppy. He also became the team's all-time leader in points with 876, topping the standard of 822 held by 1995 graduate and three-time state champion Tyler Hurry.

Earlier this week, he picked up four more wins to finish his high school career with 155 victories, topping 2004 graduate and two-time state medalist Drew DeCap's record of 154.