Rock Island wins IWCOA regional wrestling tournament

The Rock Island wrestling team won the 15-team Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A regional tournament Sunday.

With no state-sanctioned tournament this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWCOA organized a postseason series.

Rock Island accumulated 238 points and advanced 13 wrestlers to next weekend's sectional tournament in Geneseo.

Daniel McGhee (106 pounds) and Manny Limon (126) won titles for the Rocks, who also received second-place finishes from Sammy Niyonkuru (113), Tyler Barbee (120), Kyle Gant (132) and Aoci Bernard (138).

Geneseo placed second with 197.5 points.

The Maple Leafs had three first-place finishers in Logan Tuggle (132), Clay DeBaillie (170) and Harrison Neumann (182). Anthony Montez and Bruce Moore each were runners-up at their weight classes.

In Class 3A at Oswego, Moline had eight wrestlers advance to the sectional tournament in Carmelo Cruz (113 pounds), Alec Schmacht (126), Kole Brower (132), Noah Tapia (138), Zander Ealy (145), Pablo Perez (170), DeAnthony Parker (182) and James Soli (195).

At the Class 1A regional in Sandwich, there were several locals to win championships -- Kewanee's Ryan Welgat (106), West Carroll's Kelden McCombie (152), Orion's Josh Fair (195), Sherrard's Josh Bynum (220) and Rockridge's Sam Buser (285).

