Rock Island wrestling captures third straight regional title

Eli Gustafson hasn’t had a fun time when Geneseo has been in the building.

The Rock Island sophomore lost the final match of the night twice this season to seal Maple Leaf victories. The latest, and most painful, was the Western Big 6 meet last week that sealed Geneseo’s conference championship by just three points.

Today, Gustafson and the Rocks got their revenge.

Rock Island dominated the Class 2A wrestling regional at East Moline on Saturday to capture its third-straight regional title with 213 points.

“This is huge, it’s our goal from the start,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “It’s what we work all year for. Usually I stay business as usual, but this is a time to celebrate. The postseason is what we work for. Conference is great, but I’ll take regionals over conference any day.”

Geneseo finished second with 196.5. No other team was above 150. After falling just short to the Maple Leafs twice, the third time went Rocky’s way.

“It feels really good because every year we always lose to (Geneseo) in a dual, or in conference, but we always win when it matters,” Rocky wrestler Aoci Bernard said. “It’s always super fun when we beat them because when they beat us, they always go all out and do over the top celebrations. But it’s fine, because at the end of the year we know we will come out on top. We work too hard to let anyone beat us.”

The regional title didn’t come down to Gustafson this time, but he took care of business anyway. The Rocky heavyweight defeated Geneseo’s Levi Neumann by a 5-3 decision in the semifinals — Neumann beat Gustafson to win Geneseo the team dual on Jan. 13 — to earn a spot in sectionals before Gustafson pinned Rochelle’s Jaden Cook in the first place match.

“The past couple of duals have come down to me and I haven’t really won many,” Gustafson said. “So getting this at regionals is a great feeling and proves I can support my team and get them their win. It feels great. I wanted that win for a really long time.”

Stockwell praised Gustafson’s work ethic and improvement throughout the season, and it’s something his teammates have noticed as well. This isn’t the same wrestler the Rocks saw a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m so happy for Eli because when he lost to Geneseo he was sad and when we lost as conference last week he was telling us he’s sorry,” Bernard said. “We told him it was fine and it wasn’t the end of the world. We wanted to keep him confident and to keep pushing him for regionals. He did that and has gotten better each day on the mat.”

Geneseo had a wrestler in a first- or third-place match at every weight, but only four in the title match. Rock Island wrestled a regional-high nine in first place matches and will send 10 individual wrestlers to sectionals. The Maple Leafs had nine wrestlers qualify for sectionals, which only trailed Rock Island.

“Credit to Geneseo, they kept it close,” Stockwell said. “We were hoping to run away with it, but they had a lot of guys battle back in those third- and fourth-place matches. We knew it was going to be tough this week, but 10 is awesome. That’s the goal. We want to get as many through as we can.”

The final portion of the meet got started between no other than Rock Island and Geneseo.

Rocky’s Truth Vesey, ranked No. 10 by the IWCOA at 106 met WB6 foe Tim Sebastian in the final. Vesey quite literally jumped on Sebastian from the start, building a 7-0 lead by the end of the first period. The Rocky sophomore looked like he was going to cruise his way through the match, but Sebastian flipped Vesey on his back late in the third down 9-0 and almost earned the pin. Vesey was able to roll out of it and escape with a 9-5 decision.

Geneseo’s Zachary Montez, ranked No. 2 at 113, battled out a 9-3 victory over Rochelle's Xavier Villalobos in the regional final match. Rock Island’s Samuel Niyonkuru won by technical fall over UT’s Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh to advance to sectionals as well in the third place match.

Rock Island’s Daniel McGhee led 8-3 in his first-place match against Galesburg’s Gauge Shipp at 120, but Shipp came back strong in the second period to win by technical fall (26-10).

Geneseo’s Cooper Schaad pinned Rochelle’s Weldon Nay in the third place match at 126 in the first period to earn himself a spot at sectionals.

At 132, both Rock Island and Geneseo placed in the top three. Rocky’s Tyler Barbee was pinned in the second period against Freeport’s Jacob Redington, and Geneseo’s Carson Raya won by a major decision (12-4) over Galesburg’s Santana Castellano to take third.

Aoci Bernard controlled his entire title match, building a 10-1 lead after the second period after multiple takedowns and back points against Freeport's Tyler Calam. The No. 5 ranked wrestler at 138 finished off Calam in the third period with a pin after a move that put Calam on his back without the ability to move.

Rock Island’s Matthew Cook was pinned in the title match at 152, but still earned second place.

Geneseo returned to the top of the winner's stand when Anthony Montez won by major decision (13-1) over Thomas Tate at the 160-pound title bout.

Geneseo got the better of Rock Island at 170 when the Maple Leafs' Harrison Neumann pinned Rocky's Amare Overton in the third period.

Rock Island then sealed its regional title with first place victories at 170 and 182. Steven Marquez pinned Freeport’s Braxton Castle in the second period and then Andrew Marquez earned a 7-0 decision over Galesburg’s Emilio Torres.

Geneseo’s Nathan McAvoy won a 5-2 decision over Sterling’s Chase Ullrich in the third place match at 170 to advance to sectionals as well. The Maple Leafs won the third place match at 220 as well when Brayden Franzen soundly defeated Rock Island’s Israel McGowan by a 14-1 decision.

Levi Neumann bounced back from his loss to Gustafson to pin Galesburg’s Tyler Kemp in the third place match at 285 to advance to sectionals. Gustafson then ended the meet with his pin.

Qualifying wrestlers from Geneseo and Rock Island will compete against Saturday at Sycamore High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.