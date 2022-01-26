Rock Island wrestling takes down Alleman in a hurry

The 106-pound bout between Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick and Rock Island’s Truth Vesey was the only match that didn’t end in a pin Wednesday night in a dual meet between the two schools.
Rocky won the first 13 matches, seven by first period pins and three by forfeit, for the convincing 74-6 victory over Alleman inside Morris Gym. The entire meet lasted 42 minutes.
But the first match of the night was anything but lopsided.
Nimrick, ranked No. 9 by the IWCOA in Class 1A at 106, faced off against Vesey, ranked No. 10 in IWCOA in Class 2A at 106. And the top 10 matchup didn’t’ disappoint.
Vesey came out aggressive early and was awarded four points after two takedowns in the first period. The Rocky sophomore used his long arms to wrap around Nimrick, gaining control and denying Nimrick much room to make a move.
“I just knew I had to get my shots in,” Vesey said. “I wanted to finish. Coach (Joel) Stockwell was pushing me all week. I just knew when I came out tonight I had to perfect what I was working on.”
Both wrestlers slowed down the pace in the second period, as Nimrick and Vesey looked for opportunities to make a move.
“We knew (Nimrick) was a tough kid and we knew it was going to be a tough match so we were looking forward to it,” Stockwell said. “We knew we had to get that first takedown, which was key. We wanted to keep the gas going through the third period. It was good he didn't run out.”
Things got dicey, though. Nimrick, down 6-1, made his first real move on the night when he forced Vesey on his backside for the takedown, but was unable to get Vesey on his back in the closing seconds.
“I had my arm stuck, so I was just fighting to get my arm free,” Vesey said. “Once I got my arm out, I knew I had it.”
Vesey looked content laying on his stomach as he watched the final seconds tick off his 6-3 victory, giving the Rocks a lead they would keep the rest of the night.
“It was just too little too late,” Alleman coach Norman Jacks said. “That’s what we needed going on in the first period. We just didn’t capitalize. That should be a five-point move, two for takedown and three for back points. That’s why I kept telling him we are one takedown away.”
Following 106, the matches were lopsided. Rocky’s Samuel Niyonkuru pinned Jakob Sherrard in the second period at 113, but it would be 11 matches later until Alleman survived until the second period.
“We just have to have more fight,” Jacks said. “That’s what it boils down too. We need more fight. We battled well last night versus Riverdale and Mercer County. But hats off to Rock Island. They have a high-powered team with some really talented kids.”
The Rocks’ Daniel McGee followed at 120 with a pin over Tony Garcia before Dominic Eckmann-Allred pinned Gabe Aguilera at 126 after an impressive move that slammed Aguilera down onto the mat.
Rocky’s Omareon Gay earned the pin over Carlos Ramirez one second before the first period ended. Then, Aoci Bernard, ranked No. 5 by IWCOA in Class 2A at 138, pinned Gunner Jacks just over a minute into the match.
“We know Alleman has a lot of inexperience, and so we wanted to stay at our level and stay aggressive,” Stockwell said. “We are trying to compete for regionals. We wanted to go out and take care of business. Every time you step on the mat you are trying to improve. That’s our goal. We are trying to peak at the right time.”
Josh Farrance won by forfeit at 145 and Tristan Willoughby pinned Mark Schott in 94 seconds to give Rocky a 45-0 lead.
Rock Island’s Matthew Cook and Jamalaki McNeal won by forfeit at 160 and 170.
Steven Marquez pinned Andrew Torrez in the first period at 182 with another quick finishing move. The Rocks were able to jump out to quick 2-0 or 4-0 leads before wearing out their opponent for easy pins.
Rocky’s Andrew Marquez followed at 195 with a pin over Peyton Pirog before the 220 match finally broke into the second period.
Alleman freshman Joey Magee battled tough, but Rock Island junior Israel McGowan put Magee away with a third period pin. McGowan was up 8-1 at the time.
“(McGowan) is new to the varsity roster for us, but didn’t get tired and battled through,” Stockwell said. “He got the pin there in the third and that was good. I am proud of him.”
At 285, Alleman’s Charles Jagusah did what he does best. The undefeated (30-0) heavyweight wasted little time with Eli Gustafson. Jagusah built an 8-2 lead before earning the pin in the second period. And Jagusah was calm the entire time.
“I was just trying to score points,” Jagusah said. “That’s really about it. A lot of times I pin kids too fast so I was trying to slow it down and wrestle longer matches.”
Athletes from both teams may face longer matches as postseason play begins to heat up. The Western Big 6 Conference tournament will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Wharton Field House before regionals follow the week after.