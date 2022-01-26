Rock Island wrestling takes down Alleman in a hurry

The 106-pound bout between Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick and Rock Island’s Truth Vesey was the only match that didn’t end in a pin Wednesday night in a dual meet between the two schools.

Rocky won the first 13 matches, seven by first period pins and three by forfeit, for the convincing 74-6 victory over Alleman inside Morris Gym. The entire meet lasted 42 minutes.

But the first match of the night was anything but lopsided.

Nimrick, ranked No. 9 by the IWCOA in Class 1A at 106, faced off against Vesey, ranked No. 10 in IWCOA in Class 2A at 106. And the top 10 matchup didn’t’ disappoint.

Vesey came out aggressive early and was awarded four points after two takedowns in the first period. The Rocky sophomore used his long arms to wrap around Nimrick, gaining control and denying Nimrick much room to make a move.

“I just knew I had to get my shots in,” Vesey said. “I wanted to finish. Coach (Joel) Stockwell was pushing me all week. I just knew when I came out tonight I had to perfect what I was working on.”

Both wrestlers slowed down the pace in the second period, as Nimrick and Vesey looked for opportunities to make a move.