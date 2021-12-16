Rock Island wrestling uses four straight pins to win big against Sterling

“That’s something we talk about all the time, working to the end,” Stockwell said. “(Barbee) is always working to earn points and it’s great when it pays off.”

In just over 15 minutes real time, it was 24-0 Rock Island.

“That was really great for us,” Aoci Bernard said. “That gave us a ton of momentum. We started the season 0-3 and we were struggling, but once we started getting pin after pin in this match that set the tone. I think everyone could tell.”

“Anytime you can start off with four pins, you are heading in the right direction,” Stockwell said. “That took the energy away from their crowd and brings it to ours. It gets us going and hopefully carries onto the rest of the guys.”

Then in the night's most intriguing match, Aoci Bernard, one of Rock Island’s best wrestlers, went up a weight class to wrestle Sterling’s Drew Kested at 145 pounds.

Both wrestlers used the first period to analyze each other’s moves. Kested's second-period escape provided the lone point in the first two periods. Bernard tried to earn a takedown in the third, but Kested fought him off for the 1-0 decision.