Rock Island wrestling uses four straight pins to win big against Sterling

There was no doubt in Rock Island wrestling coach Joel Stockwell's mind, the Rocks' 51-24 dual meet victory over Sterling Thursday was the team’s best performance to date.
“It’s the best we have looked all year, absolutely,” Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said. “We looked at this on paper and we had this at like 36-33, but we got every single swing match. It went our favor tonight, so that was good.”
From the moment the wrestlers stepped on the mat under the spotlight at Rock Island High School, the Rocks overpowered the Golden Warriors.
Rocky’s Truth Vesey got it started at 106 with a first period pin over Makynzy Canazos-Hodge, and then Samuel Niyonkuru followed that with a pin of his own in the first period over Sterling’s Zyon Westbrook at 113. And the Rocks weren’t done.
Daniel McGhee pinned his opponent in the first period of the 120-pound match to secure three straight first period pins. Sterling’s Karson Strohmayer was the first Golden Warrior to get through the first period but trailed Rock Island's Tyler Barbee 16-2 after the second period at 126. It looked like the match would end at that score, but with four seconds left Barbee dove at Strohmayer’s feet, put him on his back and earned a pin just before the buzzer sounded.
“That’s something we talk about all the time, working to the end,” Stockwell said. “(Barbee) is always working to earn points and it’s great when it pays off.”
In just over 15 minutes real time, it was 24-0 Rock Island.
“That was really great for us,” Aoci Bernard said. “That gave us a ton of momentum. We started the season 0-3 and we were struggling, but once we started getting pin after pin in this match that set the tone. I think everyone could tell.”
“Anytime you can start off with four pins, you are heading in the right direction,” Stockwell said. “That took the energy away from their crowd and brings it to ours. It gets us going and hopefully carries onto the rest of the guys.”
Then in the night's most intriguing match, Aoci Bernard, one of Rock Island’s best wrestlers, went up a weight class to wrestle Sterling’s Drew Kested at 145 pounds.
Both wrestlers used the first period to analyze each other’s moves. Kested's second-period escape provided the lone point in the first two periods. Bernard tried to earn a takedown in the third, but Kested fought him off for the 1-0 decision.
“I knew he was a tough opponent, he is ranked second at 145, so I decided to bump up (weight classes) to see where I’m at skill wise,” Bernard said. “That was a good match and a match I needed. I know I can push myself in practice to get better.”
Winning a dual is always important, but when there is a chance to improve a wrestler individually, Stockwell wanted to take it.
“They are both good wrestlers, but we are trying to get Aoci challenged,” Stockwell said. “It was a good match. Both guys wrestled really smart. We have some things we need to work on, so that’s why you wrestle kids like that.”
Prior to that match, Sterling’s Dylan Ottens (132) gave the Golden Warriors their first win with an 11-4 decision over Omareon Gay. Rocky’s (138) Josh Farrance pinned Austin Clemens in 38 seconds following that, though.
Then after Kested's win, Rock Island’s Matthew Cook (152) defeated Isaiah Mendoza 6-5 late in the third period. Cook held a 2-0 lead for most of the match but had to earn an escape and takedown in the final seconds to seal the win after falling behind 5-2. Cook’s win put Rocky up 33-6.
Sterling won the 160-pound match by forfeit, but Eian Marshall (170) pinned Sterling’s Joey Cordell in 35 seconds to deny the Golden Warriors any momentum.
Steven Marquez (182) and Andrew Marquez (190) both earned pins for Rock Island in the second period to extend the Rocks’ lead to 51-12 before a pair of Sterling pins finished off the scoring.