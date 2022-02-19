Rock Island's Bernard wins state title at final second; Moline's Brower dominates title match

CHAMPAIGN — When the buzzer went off signaling an end to Aoci Bernard’s state title bout, the Rock Island senior had no idea if he had won or not.

Deerfield’s Kai Neumark tied the match at 6-6 with just under 10 seconds to go, and Bernard’s spin move to regain position on top — which would give him the match-winning point — came so close to the buzzer that the officials had to have a discussion over if it counted.

Bernard, of course, immediately starting running and celebrating, but shock met his face when he saw the score was still tied.

That is, until it wasn’t.

“I believed that I won and knew that I won, but I was waiting for him to give me that one point. That’s all I needed him to do.”

After a brief huddle, the officials emerged with a finger raised — giving Bernard the point he so desired.

And his first IHSA state title.

“It was the toughest 30 seconds of my life,” Bernard said. “But this is amazing. I made the dream come true. Everything I have worked so hard for the past few years has paid off.”

The celebration afterwards could have only exceeded Bernard’s dreams. Dozens of Rock Island faithful made their way to Champaign and were allowed on the arena floor. During Bernard’s interview, he was surrounded by friends and family, cheering his name and taking photos.

“This is a memory you can never forget,” Bernard said. “It’s something that’ll go down in history.

“I’m so thankful for everyone here. Everyone has helped me in some way. I appreciate everyone that came out to support me.”

At the same time 20 feet to the left, Moline’s Kole Brower was in his state title bout against Batavia’s Kaden Fetterolf.

The Moline senior didn’t have to sweat it out because he dominated from the start. Brower attacked Fetterolf from the first period on and won by major decision (13-3). It was the first IHSA state title for the Illinois University wrestling commit.

“It feels great, especially to do it with my family and friends,” Brower said. “To win and do it with everyone here is special.”

After winning just minutes apart, Bernard and Brower hugged and celebrated their state titles. Five Quad-City athletes were crowned state champions, with Riverdale’s Brock Smith and Collin Altensey and Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah winning Class 1A titles.

“Aoci and I have wrestled for a long time together and I told him today, ‘Are you ready to win a state title?' I told him we are going to win and I’m going to be right there when we do it,” Brower said.

Moline’s Noah Tapia wrestled a competitive match against DeKalb’s Tommy Curran but fell just short in the third period. The match was tied at 0-0 after the first period, but Tapia gained the 1-0 lead in the second after escaping the No. 1 ranked wrestler's grasp.

Curran tied it up when he rolled out of Tapia’s hold to begin the third, and then the match was decided. Both wrestlers fell down, and it was hard to tell who had control or was on top, but Tapia wasn’t awarded two points despite the Maroons coaches’ pleas from the corner of the mat.

Curran was able to flip over and get back on top, which awarded him two points. Moline’s coaching staff strongly disagreed, but the result stayed. Tapia almost took Curran to the ground in the final five seconds, but Curran kept his back off the mat long enough for the buzzer to go off.

Tapia rose and held two fingers up to the official, hoping he had just tied it, but to no avail. The junior Maroon lost the state title match, but still finished 47-3 and second at state.

It was the first time since Rock Island in 1987 in the Western Big 6 that the same school had two wrestlers in state title bouts.

