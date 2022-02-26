Rock Island's Ferguson fifth, Sherrard's Bynum sixth at IHSA girls state wrestling tournament

BLOOMINGTON — It might not have been the state title match, but Rock Island High School senior Rebecca Ferguson exited Saturday's final day of Illinois' first IHSA state girls wrestling tournament with a victory.
Ferguson rebounded from a loss in her consolation semifinal to take fifth place in the 100-pound weight class in the first girls wrestling state tournament held at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Ferguson began her day by taking an 11-6 decision over Bartlett's Emma Engels in the third round of consolation bouts. That moved her into a consolation semifinal against a familiar face: Lawrenceville's Brianna Richey, the wrestler who denied Ferguson a sectional title Feb. 12.
The result was, unfortunately for Ferguson, the same. Richey won another decision, winning 7-0 this time around to advance to the third-place match.
Ferguson bounced back, however, pinning another sectional opponent, Olivia Coll from Edwardsville, in 2 minutes in the fifth-place match.
Ferguson's teammate Sanaa Hampton, was eliminated in her only match of the day at 145 pounds, getting pinned by Peoria Richwoods' Arie Johnson in 2:57.
Sherrard's Bri Bynum, the only Quad-City area wrestler to reach the semifinals, couldn't keep her momentum from Friday going, dropping all three of her Saturday matches to take sixth.
Bynum was pinned in 4:30 by Collinsville's Taylor Dawson in her semifinal bout before falling in 3:54 to Glenbard East's Dahlia Leighton in the consolation semifinals.
That led to a rematch against Schaumburg's Bethany Regione, who Bynum had pinned in the quarterfinals, in the fifth-place match. This time, however, it was Regione who came out on top, pinning Bynum in 4:18.