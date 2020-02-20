Rockridge duo stay perfect through quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN – The Rockridge senior tandem of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne got one step closer to achieving their dreams on Thursday.

The Rockets duo each won both of their matches and advanced to the Class 1A semifinals today at the Illinois state individual wrestling tournament at the State Farm Center. Krueger and Throne are both undefeated on the season.

Krueger took a 19-8 major decision over Rayce Zike of Cumberland at 138-pounds in the quarterfinals and Throne won his quarterfinal match with a 7-1 decision at 145-pounds over Corbin Moser of Prairie Central.

Both wrestlers are taking it one match at a time, but coach Lucas Smith knows how much two state titles and remaining undefeated would mean to the wrestlers and to the Rockridge community.

“I’m so lucky and thankful as a coach to have two guys willing to put in the hard work,” Smith said. “Their parents have put in just as much work as they have getting them ready for this moment and I’m happy to have their help. Winning the titles would be huge for the program and the community and show the amount of work that they have put in.”

Unlike most wrestlers, Krueger came into his Thursday matches without feeling nervous.