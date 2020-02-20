Rockridge duo stay perfect through quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN – The Rockridge senior tandem of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne got one step closer to achieving their dreams on Thursday.
The Rockets duo each won both of their matches and advanced to the Class 1A semifinals today at the Illinois state individual wrestling tournament at the State Farm Center. Krueger and Throne are both undefeated on the season.
Krueger took a 19-8 major decision over Rayce Zike of Cumberland at 138-pounds in the quarterfinals and Throne won his quarterfinal match with a 7-1 decision at 145-pounds over Corbin Moser of Prairie Central.
Both wrestlers are taking it one match at a time, but coach Lucas Smith knows how much two state titles and remaining undefeated would mean to the wrestlers and to the Rockridge community.
“I’m so lucky and thankful as a coach to have two guys willing to put in the hard work,” Smith said. “Their parents have put in just as much work as they have getting them ready for this moment and I’m happy to have their help. Winning the titles would be huge for the program and the community and show the amount of work that they have put in.”
Unlike most wrestlers, Krueger came into his Thursday matches without feeling nervous.
“I came into this tournament knowing that I can beat everyone,” Krueger said. “I just want to get out there and wrestle the way I have all year, but I also don’t want to get ahead of myself and count my chickens before they hatch.”
Throne was confident in his abilities, but couldn’t help letting emotions affect him on Thursday.
“I’ve been here a couple times, but I couldn’t help being a little nervous,” Throne said. “I’m just trying to soak it all in and go out and get the title.”
Riverdale carries tight bond: Riverdale junior Bryan Caves looked on from the stands as senior teammate Trystan Altensey wrestled in his first round matchup in the 170-pound weight class against Connor Eaton of Frankfort.
Caves could have been preparing for his upcoming 220-pound matchup against Nick Gornik of Willmington, but supporting his teammate was important to him.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m at without my teammates,” Caves said. “Their support means so much to me and I know that if I cheer them on, they’ll support me in return.”
Altensey ultimately was pinned by Eaton in 3:50, but Caves followed by picking up a quick 41-second pin to move into the quarterfinals where he faced off against Jacob Waskow of Canton and won with a 2:43 pin.
The mentality for Caves is a simple one, but one he’s found effective throughout his career.
“I just have to stay focused on the next match, the next guy,” Caves said. “Keeping my mind on task is important."
Riverdale coach Myron Keppy is happy with how his team has been supportive of each other all season.
“This is a really good group of young men,” Keppy said. “They’ve been close all year and it doesn’t matter who is out there, they are 100 percent behind them.”
Trystan’s younger brother Collin (106) and Brock Smith both made the quarterfinals, but lost close matches to fall into the wrestlebacks.
Patting stays focused: Pioneer junior Jack Patting is keeping focused on the task at hand despite facing tough competition in his first two rounds on Thursday.
The Alleman wrestling standout won a 6-5 decision over Alexis Gil of Beardstown in the opening round and a 6-1 decision in the quarterfinals over Bradyn Kaiser of Vandalia.
Kaiser was a familiar foe for Patting, and one that was well matched against him.
“We had wrestled before and we have similar styles,” Patting said. “We’re both really aggressive wrestlers and it took a while for me to open up. My first opponent didn’t wrestle me the way that I like, but I enjoyed the quarterfinals bout.”