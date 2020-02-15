Rockridge's Krueger, Throne on the home stretch

Also striking gold for the Rams was 220-pound junior Bryan Caves, who will take a 44-1 record to the State Farm Center after a hard-earned 5-3 overtime decision over once-beaten Byron senior Peyton Lind.

"A match like this shows me where I need to be going to state," he said. "I need to work on my conditioning and my pace, and I need to continue to get better before going into the real deal."

Area silver rush: In addition to Orion's Catour at 145 pounds, four other area standouts reached the finals of their weight classes but had to settle for silver.

At 152, Alleman junior Jack Patting squared off with Sterling Newman's Kyle Tunink for the third time this season, with Tunink having previously topped Patting for titles at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament and last week's Princeton Regional.

Saturday's outcome turned out to be the same, as the 41-1 Comet senior controlled the bout en route to a 5-0 shutout decision.

"Like last week, I know I can move on," said Patting. "I've got to try and do some different things, change it up on him. I hope to get another shot at him, but last year, I was going for Nolan (Throne) in the finals, and lost in the first round. I've learned from the past two years, and I've got to put it all together."