Rocks start and finish strong for first WB6 wrestling win

With several freshmen in the middle part of its lineup, that stretch was a bumpy one for the Rock Island wrestling squad Thursday night.

However, a strong start and an equally strong finish proved to be more than enough to get the Rocks in the Western Big 6 dual meet win column as they bested Alleman 60-21 at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

"Right now, we've still got a lot of bumping and cutting weight to do," Rock Island senior Tristan Willoughby said. "For us to wrestle at the weights we're at now and to still be good, that shows the progress we've made."

After the Pioneers reeled off three straight wins to cut a 24-point Rock Island lead to nine at 24-15, it was Willoughby who helped turn the tide for the Rocks (4-2, 1-1) at 152 pounds by pinning Alleman's Landon May in just 24 seconds.

"Honestly for me, at that point (in the bout) he gave me what I needed," Willoughby said. "I was honestly surprised. I was thinking more about moves and which ones I needed to work on, but it just went my way."

After Willoughby's win, the trio of Matthew Cook (170 pounds), Amare Overton (182) and Andrew Marquez (220) scored pins to help Rocky put the meet away, combined with forfeit wins by Eian Marshall at 160 and Israel McGowan at 285.

With Alleman missing defending 285-pound state champion Charles Jagusah and 160-pound standout Gunner Jacks due to injury, those gaps in the lineup were tough for the Pioneers to fill.

"We've got a young crew, a lot of first- and second-year wrestlers," said Alleman coach Norman Jacks, whose squad is 0-2 in Big 6 competition after losing to Galesburg in its conference opener.

"We're missing a couple of spots, but a lot of our guys are buying into the program, making adjustments and finding success. I'm proud of them."

After Rocky's Kameron Gay took a forfeit win at 106 pounds to open the meet, the Rocks quickly went up 24-0 on pins by Truth Vesey (113), Temar Hudson (120) and Antonio Parker (126), with Vesey pinning Will Hampton in one minute and Hudson sticking Tony Garcia in 54 seconds.

At 132 pounds, the Pioneers' Adam Jacks got his team on the board by pinning Derrick Rodgers in 1:17. That victory gave Alleman the second wind it needed as it tried to battle back.

Carlos Ramirez followed by pinning George Tate in 4:40 at 132 pounds, then Mark Schott battled to a 6-2 win over Lonnie McMullen in the 145-pound bout to close the gap to 24-15.

"We've got some freshmen in there, and we were hoping to keep close in those matches and not give away too many points," Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell said of the stretch from 132 to 145 pounds. "But Alleman got some bonus points, and that gave them a surge.

"We knew we had to get bonus points (at the middle to upper weights), and those guys took care of business. We're still far away from where we want to be."

For his part, Alleman coach Jacks feels that better days are ahead once the Pioneers get to full strength.

"We've got good kids with a lot of character, and they're learning what this sport can teach them," he said. "At the end of the day, it's about building better young men."