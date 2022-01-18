Rocks top UT as Ferguson wins first varsity match on senior night

Wrestling on the home mats for the final time, Rock Island senior Rebecca Ferguson won her first varsity match against a boy to open her team’s dual win over United Township on senior night Tuesday.
Ferguson earned a 7-1 decision over UT’s Logan Stone as the Rocks cruised 66-12 over a short-handed Panthers team.
The win meant a lot for Ferguson, who typically wrestles JV against the boys. She’s wrestled all four years, and her older brother and former Rock, Joe, also wrestled at 106 pounds.
She said many emotions were going through her head as she pushed to finish the win and take advantage of the opportunity.
“It was so nerve-wracking at the beginning, but it was so exhilarating,” she said, “because I finally got the recognition. I’ve always had to wrestle under him (Joe). … Being a senior and finally getting that recognition felt great.”
She said the win even compared to when she won an Iowa AAU Girls State Championship in 2019. She was runner-up at that event the last two years. Ferguson placed first at the North Scott JV girls tournament earlier this month.
“Ever since I started wrestling when I was five, I wrestled through the Rock Island club my whole life,” she said. “My goal was always to get my name on the board. Anything I can do to get there, I’ll do it.”
Beating girls is one thing, but wrestling against the guys is a different challenge for her.
“It’s kind of a different experience,” she said. “It’s a little more exhilarating and makes you feel so much better when you win. It puts a smile on my face.”
Rocky coach Joel Stockwell said it was good to see her get the win on senior night. Rocky's Truth Vesey, ranked 10th at 106 by IWCOA, normally occupies the weight.
“We had an opportunity to put her in there and she took advantage of it and got the ‘W’ for us,” he said.
Stockwell said the team, which was ranked eighth in the latest IWCOA Class 2A rankings, has not been at full strength yet this season. But those who wrestled, wrestled well in the win as UT had to post five forfeits.
The Rocks won five matches by pinfall — Aoci Bernard (152 pounds), Matthew Cook (160), Andrew Dillon (170), Steven Marquez (195) and Andrew Marquez (220).
Vesey won an 8-6 decision over UT’s Jordan Pauwels at 113.
For the Panthers, Kayden Marolf won by fall and UT won by forfeit at 182.
Bernard, a two-time state qualifier who placed sixth at last year’s IWCOA state tournament at 138 pounds, said he felt sad it was the last time he would wrestle under the home lights.
“It kind of hurts, but it feels good knowing I’ve put in all the hard work and it didn’t go to waste,” he said. “It’s pretty emotional, but it feels good.”
His goal is to win a state title, but he hopes to finish out his final season proud of his effort. He’s still working to push the pace and improve his stamina as the postseason approaches. He’s ranked fifth at 138 in the latest IWCOA rankings.
“Since it’s my last year I’ve got to go out with a bang,” he said. “No matter how I do, I just want to know I was able to wrestle four years hard and strong.”
Wrestling on a team with a number of ranked wrestlers helps raise the level of everyone.
“When we go out there with those guys we know we can win at those weights,” he said. “They always pull through for us.”
Seeing Ferguson earn a win Tuesday was also special to the fellow senior.
“It was nice seeing her win on senior night,” he said. “She has girls state coming up so it’s going to be nice seeing her there, too.”