Rocky's Aoci Bernard pounces to semis; Alleman's Jagusah remains unbeaten

CHAMPAIGN — Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard draws your eye when he is on the mat, even when there's six.

When the senior wrestler is at his best, he is fast, calculated and always able to strike. And at the IHSA state wrestling tournament Thursday in Champaign, he was at his best.

Aoci Bernard was the only Rock to advance to the semis, and he did so in dominating fashion. Bernard wore down Jacksonville’s Collin Reif in the preliminary round and earned a 13-4 major decision victory after six minutes on the mat.

In the quarterfinal round, he performed even better. Bernard was throwing around Vernon Hills’ Garry Gurevich at will. Bernard was up 9-2 in the second period before capturing the technical fall (19-4) to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

“I go out there each match to dominate,” Bernard said. “You have to dominate to get that state title. The atmosphere is amazing here and you get to prove you’re the best in the state by winning. That’s what I’ve been working to do all year.”

Bernard and Gurevich wrestled what could be described as hesitantly in the first period before Bernard took over physically in the second. It was a switch he said was deliberate.

“I watched the match before (with Gurevich), and I knew he wanted to try and tie me up,” Bernard said. “At first, I gave him space, but then I let him tie me up and work him from there. I gave him what he wanted and I attacked against his own offense.”

Bernard will face Civic Memorial’s Bryce Griffin (42-5) in the semifinal round Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.

Alleman’s Charlie Jagusah (41-0) kept his unbeaten season alive with two first-period pins. The No. 1 ranked wrestler at 285 by the IWCOA pinned Petersburg’s Isaac Espnschied in 33 seconds in the opening round before pinning Auburn’s Cole Edie in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals.

“It’s a big confidence booster because these past few weeks have been a little up and down at times,” Jagusah said. “It’s good to start off strong and get to that semifinal round.”

“I really just stayed to my shots. Everyone here wants to wrestle big, but it’s just about getting my own shots and seeing what happens. I feel like I’m wrestling well, and I just need to win two more now.”

Alleman senior Dalton Nimrick took care of business with a 10-2 major decision over Murphysboro’s Kaiden Richards in the prelims for his first ever victory at state. Nimrick fell to the wrestlebacks, though, when Stanford Olympia’s Dylan Eimer pinned Nimrick with two seconds left in the second period.

The Class 3A quarterfinals weren’t wrestled Thursday (scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday), but Moline’s Kole Brower and Noah Tapia still made impressions with only one match.

Brower, ranked No. 1 at 138 by the IWCOA, jumped up 6-1 after first period on Marmion’s Santino Scolaro. The Illinois commit quite literally picked up Scolaro and threw him on his back for takedown points. Brower was up 16-5 in the third period before ending it with a pin.

Brower (43-1) will face Lake Park’s Mike DiBenedetto in the quarterfinals starting at 8:30 a.m Friday.

Tapia, who wrestles similar to Brower — quick and aggressive — also built an early lead on his opponent before getting the pin. The Moline junior was up 8-2 in the second period before making a move that put Mt. Prospect’s Damien Puma on his back, unable to move. The pin improved Tapia to 45-2 on the season.

“They both just continue to score points, no matter the score,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “They aren’t settling with one takedown. They always want more.”

Tapia will face Marist’s Ricky Ericksen (37-9) in the quarterfinals Saturday morning.

“They went out and took care of business,” Ruettiger said. “They knew what they had to do. They knew what was going on and controlled their matches. They got the pin and got out of there.”

The Geneseo brothers, Zachary and Anthony Montez, both won their prelim matches before falling short in the quarterfinals.

Freshman Zachary Montez pinned Lindblom’s Diego Salgago in the second period to begin his state tournament career, but lost to Crystal Lake South’s Josh Glover (28-0) by major decision (12-3).

His brother, senior Maple Leafs Anthony Montez, had a similar day. Anthony Montez pinned Champaign Centennial’s Kodiac Pruitt in the second period, but lost a competitive match to Crystal Lake Central’s Dillon Carlson by a 5-3 decision.

Four other local wrestlers earned a spot in the state tournament, but were unable to come away with victories in the preliminary round.

Geneseo freshman Tim Sebastian lost by technical fall (15-0) to Chatham Glenwood’s Andrew Davis in the preliminary round at 106 pounds. He will compete again in the wrestlebacks Friday.

Rock Island’s Truth Vesey also fell in the opening round at 106. Mahomet-Seymour’s Caden Hatton pinned Vesey in the second period. Rocky’s Samuel Niyonkuru came up short in the preliminaries as well, dropping his match 9-2 to Chicago St. Rita’s Austin Dangles. The Rocks’ Steven Marquez was pinned in in the first period of his opening round match at 182 against Mt. Vernon’s Jared Shafer.

All four wrestlers will compete in the wrestleback portion Friday at 11 a.m. The highest they can finish is third place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.