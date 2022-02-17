Sabers' Butt returns from injury, on cusp of first state medal

DES MOINES — About three months ago, Royce Butt was not entirely certain he would have a wrestling season.

Towards the end of the football season, the linebacker went to make a tackle on a quarterback in a junior varsity contest and came down awkwardly. He felt immediate pain in his ankle.

“I stood up, fell over and couldn’t even walk,” Butt recalled. “I had to be carried off.”

The Central DeWitt High School sophomore suffered a broken fibula. It required surgery, a plate and six screws — a similar injury to what Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid sustained in late October.

“When I went to the doctor’s office, I cried a little bit because I thought I’d miss the season,” Butt said.

With relentless physical therapy and a quicker than anticipated recovery, Butt is back on the mat and the 126-pounder collected a 6-4 win over 10th-ranked Dawson Townsend of Davis County in Thursday morning’s first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Butt, the only state qualifier for the Sabers, recorded a takedown 16 seconds into the match and added another in the second period to reach Friday morning’s quarterfinals.

“I took some real amazing shots and my defense was good,” Butt said.

Butt, ranked sixth in his class, was cleared in mid-January and has wrestled only 15 matches. He returned for a junior varsity tournament on Jan. 17 and competed at the Bob Lueders tournament that weekend in Clinton.

“I still can’t run so that’s a bad thing,” Butt said. “The doctors won’t let me run because the plate is a foreign object, so if I keep hitting the ground as hard as I can, it will irritate my ankle.

“So I’ve been going on an airdyne (bike) building arm strength, leg strength and lung strength every week.”

This is his sixth state tournament counting AAU events and is yet to medal. He is one win from changing that.

“Every day from sectionals until now, I’ve been thinking about this,” Butt said. “I’ve lost in the blood round three of those times and never medaled once. I want the medal now.”

Davenport Assumption and West Liberty each advanced two wrestlers into the quarterfinals while Kinkaid breezed through his opener and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union’s Lane Scorpil (120) posted an 8-0 major decision.

Assumption’s Allen Catour registered a 7-3 win over 10th-ranked Kam Royster of Williamsburg at 160 pounds, and Aiden Morgan pinned Tyler Hancox of Solon in 1 minute, 59 seconds at 220.

Catour (31-1) had an early takedown and then added three near fall points later in the period.

“I thought I wrestled well,” said Catour, who has a chance to avenge his one defeat in Friday’s quarterfinals against Sam West of Notre Dame/West Burlington. “I was tough on top, was able to score early and wrestle tough in every position.”

Catour is approaching this tournament with a singular focus.

“You can’t take things for granted, and as a senior you realize you’ve only got one more shot at this,” he said. “You never know what can happen, so you can’t worry about what you might have in the semis or future opponents.

“You focus on the match at hand and whatever it takes to advance to the next round.”

Morgan was down a point a second into the match. He forgot to take a rubber band off his wrist and his opponent was awarded a penalty point.

“When stuff like that happens, you got to beat it,” Morgan said. “Adversity happens all the time.”

Morgan, a senior, responded with a takedown and eventually put Hancox on his back to get the fall before the first period expired.

“It is good to get off the mat as quick as possible,” Morgan said. “When you come here and lose and feel those hard feelings and heartbreaks, you come here with a different mindset.

“You’ve got to get it done because are no more opportunities left. You’ve got to do it this year.”

Assumption’s Derrick Bass (126) and John Argo (182) lost first-round matches, but came back to win in the consolation round and need a victory Friday to assure a spot on the podium.

West Liberty’s Colin Cassady (106) and Drake Collins (170) advanced to the quarterfinals. Cassady, ranked third, majored Carroll’s Dreylon Schweitzer 15-7 and Collins squeaked out a 3-2 win over eighth-ranked Mitch Johnson of Independence.

It was the first state tournament win for Cassady.

“I definitely had to adjust to the atmosphere,” he said. “The air is different and the atmosphere is incredible. You lose your breath pretty quickly and you don’t have a moment to catch it.

“Once I settled in, I felt a little bit better and was able to wrestle my match.”

The Comets’ Joshua Zeman (145), Felipe Molina (182) and Jahsiah Galvan (195) regrouped from first-round defeats to win in the consolation round.

Kinkaid, seeking a fourth state medal, built an 11-0 lead after the opening period with a takedown and three different sets of near fall points. He has yet to lose a contested match since coming back from injury.

“Motivation is key and I have a ton of it right now,” Kinkaid said. “I’m ready to go.”

Class 2A

Teams – T1. Notre Dame/West Burlington 25; T1. West Delaware 25; 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 19; 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17; 5. Osage 16.5; T6. Union, La Porte City 15; T6. Winterset 15; 8. Webster City 14; 9. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13; T10. Glenwood 12; T10. Sioux Center 12; T10. West Liberty 12; 13. Albia 10.5; 14. Greene County 10; T19. Davenport Assumption 8

First round (Q-C area only)

106 – Dylan Heater (Grinnell) pinned Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption), 4:41; Colin Cassady (West Liberty) major dec. Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll), 15-7

113 – Vincent Mayberry (Glenwood) pinned Jacob Maes (Assumption), 1:47

120 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus/WMU) major dec. Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg), 8-0

126 – Matthew Beem (Glenwood) pinned Derrick Bass (Assumption), 3:50; Royce Butt (Central DeWitt) dec. Dawson Townsend (Davis County), 6-4

145 – Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) tech. fall Kordell Negrete (East Marshall), 16-0 (2:53); Brenden Heying (Benton) dec. Joshua Zeman (West Liberty), 11-7 (SV-1)

160 – Allen Catour (Assumption) dec. Kam Royster (Williamsburg), 7-3

170 – Drake Collins (West Liberty) dec. Mitch Johnson (Independence), 3-2

182 – Zane Bendorf (Harlan) major dec. John Argo (Assumption), 9-1; Fernando Villaescusa (Gilbert) pinned Felipe Molina (West Liberty), 1:13

195 – Henry Christensen (Ballard) pinned Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty), 2:13

220 – Aiden Morgan (Assumption) pinned Tyler Hancox (Solon), 1:59

First-round consolation (Q-C area only)

106 – Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll) dec. Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption), 9-7

113 – Cole Schmauss (Crestwood) major dec. Jacob Maes (Assumption), 11-0

126 – Derrick Bass (Assumption) dec. Jayden Gargano (Humboldt), 7-3

145 – Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) dec. Triston Barncastle (Creston), 6-4

182 – John Argo (Assumption) dec. Jase Wilmes (Clarinda), 8-4; Felipe Molina (West Liberty) pinned Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1:59

195 – Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty) pinned Isaac Howe (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 1:50

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.