Sabers' Zeimet chases elusive title in his 'last crusade'

“Looking back at those matches, there were some technique things I can improve on,” Zeimet said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and want it."

The semifinal setbacks have driven him to work harder in the offseason.

He spent a considerable amount of time working at Trizzino’s Agoge in Bettendorf, doing one-on-one work with former Bettendorf standout and Northern Iowa wrestler Jay Schwarm.

“Amazing experience,” Zeimet said.

Zeimet plans to wrestle in college. He hasn’t narrowed his choices, but has an interest from several schools in the American Rivers Conference (Luther, Loras and Coe).

Regardless of how this season unfolds, Zeimet already has left an indelible mark on the Sabers’ program.

“It has been a joy to coach him, he’s one-of-a-kind,” Ohnemus said. “He’s an absolute hammer and the greatest we’ll have come through this place. Even if he wasn’t unbelievably talented, he’s the type of kid we’d want in our program because of his high character.