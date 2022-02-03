 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Iowa wrestling sectional capsules

012922-qc-spt-mac wrestling052.JPG

Assumption 160-pounder Allen Catour wrestles Central DeWitt's Cael Grell in the finals of the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament last Saturday in Muscatine. Catour and Grell could see each other again this weekend at the sectional meet in Davenport.

 Bobby Metcalf

Class 2A sectional

At Davenport

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Assumption High School

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Teams: Assumption, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, Northeast

At stake: The top two individuals at each weight class advance to the district tournament Feb. 12 at Maquoketa. The sectional champion and next eight highest-ranked teams across the state advance to the regional dual team qualifier Tuesday. 

Ranked wrestlers (10): 113 – 12. Jacob Maes, sr., Assumption; 120 – 11. Cadyn Wild, fr., Assumption; 126 – 7. Royce Butt, so., Central DeWitt; 8. Derrick Bass, jr., Assumption; 145 – 2. Eric Kinkaid, sr., Camanche; 3. Michael Macias, jr., Assumption; 160 – 2. Allen Catour, sr., Assumption; 182 – 12. John Argo, sr., Assumption; 220 – 3. Aiden Morgan, sr., Assumption; 5. Mitchell Howard, sr., Central DeWitt



Back points: Assumption is ranked fifth in the latest IAWrestle.com tournament rankings and has seven of the 10 ranked wrestlers in this sectional. There are three weight classes with multiple wrestlers ranked, including 145 that has two state place winners from last year in Kinkaid and Macias. … Central DeWitt has four wrestlers with 30 or more wins – Carter Donovan (37-6, 152), Cael Grell (30-7, 160), Howard (35-7, 220) and Sam Gravert (285, 32-6). Grell lost in MAC finals to Catour a week ago.

Note: West Liberty is at the Solon sectional with West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville, Solon, Washington, Keokuk and Mount Pleasant. Tipton is at the West Delaware sectional with Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Monticello, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware.

Class 1A sectional

At Wilton

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Wilton High School

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Teams: Alburnett, Central City, Durant, Midland, North Cedar, North Linn, West Branch, Wilton

At stake: The top two individuals at each weight class advance to the district tournament Feb. 12 at Cascade. The sectional champion and next eight highest-ranked teams across the state advance to the regional dual team qualifier Tuesday.

Ranked wrestlers (14): 106 – 11. Rowdy Neighbor, fr., Alburnett; 113 – 5. Brody Brisker, so., Wilton; 6. Lincoln Edwards, so., West Branch; 120 – 6. Preston Klostermann, fr., Alburnett; 7. Jordan Dusenberry, fr., Wilton; 126 – 8. Ethan Gast, sr., Durant; 9. Blaine McGraw, jr., Alburnett; 132 – 9. Brody Neighbor, jr., Alburnett; 138 – 5. Cael Bridgewater, jr., North Linn; 145 – 8. Carson Klostermann, jr., Alburnett; 152 – 9. Gunnar Keeney, jr., Alburnett; 170 – 5. Caden Ballou, jr., Midland; 195 – 2. Cayden Miller, sr., Midland; 220 -- 9. Logan Wright, so., West Branch

Back points: Wilton won the River Valley Conference tournament last Saturday in Monticello and Alburnett was runner-up to Lisbon at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament. The Beavers have 11 wrestlers with at least 22 wins – Brisker, Dusenberry, Lucas Dora (126), Trae Hagen (132), Owen Milder (138), Garrett Burkle (145), Maxwell Yohe (160), Kaden Shirk (170), Gavin Schnepper (182), Aiden Hewitt (195) and Alexander Kaufmann (285). … Durant’s Ethan Gast, a state qualifier a year ago, is 34-3 and won a RVC title last week.

Note: Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello will compete at the English Valleys sectional along with English Valleys, Highland, Iowa City Regina, Lisbon, Lone Tree and WACO.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

