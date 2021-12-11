Saturday's prep wrestling report

Gephart fourth at Council Bluffs: For the second consecutive weekend, the North Scott wrestling team went up against some of the best competition in the Midwest.
Trace Gephart was the Lancers' top finisher Saturday at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, finishing fourth out of 32 wrestlers in the 120-pound weight class. Gephart was 5-2 for the weekend, with both of his defeats coming to out-of-state opponents.
North Scott's Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (195) each took sixth at their weight class. Dylan Marti (160) and David Borchers (285) placed eighth.
Coach Drew Kelly's squad finished 14th in the 41-team field with 259 points. Brandon Valley (S.D.) captured the team title with 562.5 points.
Catour gets signature win: Davenport Assumption's Allen Catour knocked off Class 3A third-ranked Christian Stanek of Cedar Rapids Xavier in sudden victory Saturday to capture the 160-pound title at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Catour (12-0) had pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before outlasting Stanek in the extra period 3-1.
The Knights, who finished third in the team race behind Lisbon and Mount Vernon, received runner-up finishes from Jacob Maes (120) and John Argo (182). Maes was pinned in the finals by Lisbon's Brandon Paez and Argo dropped a 3-1 sudden-victory match to Lisbon's Max Kohl.
Assumption entered wrestlers in only nine weight classes.
West Liberty's Colin Cassady took the 106-pound bracket with a 5-3 win over Brock Morris of Cascade. The Comets' Drake Collins was second at 170 pounds after dropping a 3-1 match to Sigourney-Keota's Jack Clarahan.
West, Camanche crown champs: Davenport West and Camanche had multiple champions Saturday at the Zimmerman Invitational in Maquoketa.
West's Ayden Nicklaus (120) and Wyatt Hass (145) won titles. Nicklaus pinned Dubuque Wahlert's Jerren Gille in the final in 1 minute, 48 seconds. Hass, now 8-0 on the season, stuck Dubuque Hempstead's Kyrie Tate in the championship in 2:45.
Camanche's Hunter Long (126) and Ethan Benavides (132) claimed titles. Long edged Hempstead's Gable Brooks in the final, 8-7, and Benavides pinned Normal Community's Vallen Thorpe in 2:51.
Maquoketa's Ben Thines (182) and Davenport Central's Reyes Lira (285) also won their weight classes. Thines majored Central's Cortez Goodwin in the finals, 10-0, and Lira edged North Scott's Dawson Rheingans 1-0 in the championship bout.
Hempstead won the team title with 224 points.
In the girls division, Central's Courben Session; North Scott's Khylie Wainwright, Tabitha Skyles and Jorie Hanenburg; and Davenport West's Niah Smith were the local champions.