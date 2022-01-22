Schmit, Rogers capture IWCOA state championships

CORALVILLE — Ella Schmit challenged herself during the season. She shifted weight classes at multiple tournaments to face the top girls in the state.
Nobody could find a way to beat her during the season.
And certainly nobody was in the same league of the Bettendorf High School senior the past two days at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials girls’ state tournament.
Schmit became just the second girl to capture three state titles in the four-year event with a 2 minute, 55 second fall over third-ranked Rylee Vercande of Williamsburg on Saturday evening at Xtream Arena.
“It still sucks I’m not a four-timer, but it is life,” said Schmit, who lost in the finals as a freshman. “I’m pretty happy.”
For the second straight season, Schmit pinned her way through the tournament.
The 125-pounder recorded five falls in a total of 7:41 to join Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach from a year ago as a three-time champion.
“It is nice to end matches pretty quick and get through the tournament,” Schmit said. “I feel accomplished when I pin.”
A year after not even placing at the state tournament, Wilton sophomore Hannah Rogers reached the top of the podium with a pin in 1:57 in the 120-pound final over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Maddie Black.
Rogers and coach Gabe Boorn were emotional afterward.
After losing seven times during the season, Rogers pieced it all together this weekend. She rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the third round, recorded a second-period fall in the quarterfinals, knocked out top seed Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo in the semifinals, 6-4, and then finished it off in the finals.
“No matter how many times you lose, you can always come back,” Rogers said. “Getting matches is the most important part. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose up until this weekend.
“This weekend is what matters. I showed up this weekend and I pulled through.”
Rogers jumped into her coach’s arm after the semifinal win. She did it again after recording a fall in the finals. She is Wilton’s first girls state wrestling champion.
Even after all the losses during the season, Rogers said nothing significantly changed this weekend. She studied film and drilled specific areas she needed to focus on in recent weeks.
It ended with a championship.
“It has been a challenging year in several different aspects,” Boorn said. “Trying to get down to 120, and then the only girl in the room who is in there battling with everybody.
“She felt like she might have something to prove and, by golly, she proved it. She stayed within herself, stayed true to what she does on the mat and didn’t get rattled in situations. The maturity and growth she’s shown the last couple of years, I’m incredibly proud.”
Pleasant Valley’s Aine Moffit finished second place at 155 pounds. Moffit dropped a 6-3 decision to Ridge View’s Isabella Deeds in the final.
Still, Moffit was not displeased.
She avenged a loss from earlier in the season with a 3-0 semifinal upset over second-ranked Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan. It was Kehrli’s first loss of the year in 29 matches.
“I’m absolutely amazed at how far I’ve come,” Moffit said. “It has been an amazing journey. I know this isn’t the end of my road. Even though I’m a senior, this is not the end.
“I feel more accomplished beating (Kehrli) in the semifinals than I did wrestling in the finals.”
Wapello’s Tatum Wolford finished second at 145 pounds in her first state tournament.
PV sophomore Caitlin Reiter was third at 115 while Davenport West’s Jada Daily took fourth at 110 and Niah Smith placed fifth at 145.
North Scott’s Khylie Wainwright finished sixth at 115, Assumption’s Olivia Rogalla was seventh at 120 and Muscatine’s Bayley Hawkins took eighth at 190.
Schmit, who moved weight classes at times this season to beat fellow state champions Lilly Luft of Charles City and Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock, outscored her opponents 24-0. She wrestled into the second period only once.
“I started out the season thinking I was going to wrestle boys,” said Schmit, who qualified for the boys state tournament last year, “but after consideration it wasn’t a smart decision for me. Obviously, I’ve grown a little bit since last year and I didn’t want to risk getting hurt before college.
“I promised myself when I did that, I would train more than anyone else in the state, and I’m pretty sure that’s what I did.”
Schmit did not flash much emotion after finishing off a 16-0 season.
“I’m happy, but I like to keep it in a little bit and stay humble,” she said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
Bettendorf finished with four place winners.
In addition to Schmidt, first-year wrestler Hannah Beintema was fifth at 105 pounds while Isabelle Johnson (110) and Alexys Petersen (130) each took eighth.
The Bulldogs, a year after having only four girls in their program, finished fourth in a field that had 145 teams score with 133 points. Waverly-Shell Rock took first with 219 points, followed by Colfax-Mingo (159) and Osage (135).
“From what I see, everyone in our program loves it,” Schmit said. “When girls are determined, nothing stops them.”