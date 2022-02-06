Sherrard duo savor first regional titles

For any high school wrestler, winning their first postseason championship is always a moment never to be forgotten.

For Sherrard's Ryder Roelf and Walker Anderson, taking home their first individual regional titles was special enough, but the venue in which it happened added greatly to the moment.

As it turned out, the Tiger duo got to celebrate their first regional wins on their home mat at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, which hosted IHSA Class 1A regional action this past Saturday.

"Being here with my buddies on the team, my parents and my friends from school, it's very special. It's something I'm not going to forget," said Roelf, the Tigers' senior 170-pounder and a No. 1 regional seed who capped his day with a 6-3 win over Riverdale's Zach Bradley in the finals.

For Roelf (36-5), being in a highly familiar atmosphere helped him to rise above any possible pressure he might have felt.

"It was no different (Saturday) than any other day," he said. "I'm here every day, working my butt off."

Anderson, Sherrard's junior 220-pounder, recorded three wins en route to his first regional championship.

Following back-to-back pins, the last of which came against Erie-Prophetstown senior and eventual third-place finisher Nick Ballard, Anderson (35-3) finished with a 4-0 shutout of second-seeded Nate Schaefer of Morrison.

"I expected very much to win, but I also knew I couldn't overlook anybody," he said. "There were plenty of upsets this weekend."

Like Roelf, Anderson believes his chances of advancing out of the upcoming weekend's Princeton Sectional to the IHSA state meet in Champaign are strong, but again is not assuming anything.

"I've got a good shot to get to state, but I need to wrestle smart and hard, and put everybody away when I can," Anderson said. "I'm not taking anything for granted."

E-P duo also strike first-time regional gold: Among its three individual champions at Sherrard this past Saturday, Erie-Prophetstown also crowned a pair of first-time gold medalists as it finished third in the team standings.

Wyatt Goosens (26-5) added to an already successful freshman campaign by capturing the 113-pound regional gold as a No. 1 seed, scoring a 12-2 major decision over Princeton's Steven Benavidez.

"I wanted to set myself up with a good position for sectionals, and I want to try to make it to state in my freshman year," he stated. "I definitely feel I should've pinned (Benavidez), but it is what it is. I'll take the win."

At the other end of the spectrum was senior 195-pounder Andrew Bomleny. Another Panther to earn a No. 1 regional seed, he handed second-seeded Nathan Petreikis just his second loss in 23 bouts with a 7-2 title-clinching decision.

"I wasn't taking anything for granted, especially after the scratch meeting when they put out a new bracket and the No. 2 seed was changed," said Bomleny (39-5). "It was definitely a challenge, and I had to be in the right mindset."

Other first-time golden moments: Also earning his first regional title at Sherrard in his senior year was Morrison 182-pounder Kayden White. The top-seeded White (30-3) pinned his way through all three matches, finishing with a pin of Orion's Phillip Dochterman in 2:11 in the finals.

"I would say this is all preparation for the big stage down in Champaign," White said. "This is nice, but I want to be on top of the podium down at state. That's the end goal."

Down at the 1A Farmington Regional, where Kewanee won its first team title since 2009, the Boilermakers crowned a trio of first-time regional champions.

Senior Kadin Rednour (33-4) pinned United's Jake McElwee in 4:29 to take the 152-pound title, which followed up junior teammate Will Taylor's (18-7) pin of Chillicothe IVC's Gabe Blanch in 5:57 in the 145-pound title bout.

Another Boiler junior, 195-pounder Nate Lockett (10-3), brought home his first regional gold medal with a 12-10 win over Knoxville's Dilan Vanbeveran.

Also at Farmington, Mercer County's sophomore duo of Ethan Monson (23-5) and Zeke Arnold (17-9) won their first titles. Monson bested Kewanee's Nathaniel Hampton -- a past regional champion -- 14-7 at 120 pounds; Arnold topped the Boilers' Max Kelly 11-5 in the 138-pound finals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0