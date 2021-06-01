Sherrard eyes share of TRAC wrestling crown

SHERRARD — During the winter of 2019-20, the Sherrard wrestling squad had to work its way through one of the closest races in Three Rivers Conference history to emerge as champion.

In fact, it took perfection in the form of an 11-0 Three Rivers record in order for the Tigers to claim the title, with second-place Orion posting a 10-1 conference mark and Class 1A regional champion Riverdale taking third at 9-2.

Once they knew that there would be a wrestling season in the late spring, the Tiger grapplers set for themselves the goal of running the table in the Three Rivers again, and they nearly succeeded.

But after a 40-34 loss to Erie-Prophetstown last Friday, Sherrard (14-3, 9-1 TRAC) will look to regroup against Orion Wednesday as it looks to earn at least a share of the conference crown with Riverdale.

"We had to forfeit a couple of weights to (E-P), and that's not good when you have to start 12 points in the hole and need to get two pins just to get back (even)," said Sherrard head coach Jeff Garrett. "Other than that, we've been wrestling well with 12 kids out of 14 weight classes. All of our guys have worked hard and wrestled hard.

"That's a testament to our guys' self-discipline. I've been blessed to have had great guys here year in and year out."