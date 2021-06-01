Sherrard eyes share of TRAC wrestling crown

SHERRARD — During the winter of 2019-20, the Sherrard wrestling squad had to work its way through one of the closest races in Three Rivers Conference history to emerge as champion.
In fact, it took perfection in the form of an 11-0 Three Rivers record in order for the Tigers to claim the title, with second-place Orion posting a 10-1 conference mark and Class 1A regional champion Riverdale taking third at 9-2.
Once they knew that there would be a wrestling season in the late spring, the Tiger grapplers set for themselves the goal of running the table in the Three Rivers again, and they nearly succeeded.
But after a 40-34 loss to Erie-Prophetstown last Friday, Sherrard (14-3, 9-1 TRAC) will look to regroup against Orion Wednesday as it looks to earn at least a share of the conference crown with Riverdale.
"We had to forfeit a couple of weights to (E-P), and that's not good when you have to start 12 points in the hole and need to get two pins just to get back (even)," said Sherrard head coach Jeff Garrett. "Other than that, we've been wrestling well with 12 kids out of 14 weight classes. All of our guys have worked hard and wrestled hard.
"That's a testament to our guys' self-discipline. I've been blessed to have had great guys here year in and year out."
In fact, Garrett believes that under normal circumstances, this year's group of Tigers could have could blazed a deep trail in the IHSA postseason, similar to the teams that qualified for the dual team state in 2014 and ’16.
"I've lost some guys to track and basketball," he said. "In a regular season, we wouldn't have to share athletes like that. We've still done very well, and our goal was to be undefeated conference champions again. We came close to that."
Anchoring the Sherrard lineup are a pair of wrestlers ranked by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) — senior Josh Bynum (ninth at 195 pounds) and junior Austin Fratzke (10th at 132). Junior Nate Bynum is among the honorable mention picks in the 152-pound state rankings.
"They're all very talented," Garrett said of his squad. "I've had officials come up to me at meets and tell me that my guys look very sound."
With another solid nucleus set to return for what should be a normal 2021-22 winter wrestling season, led by the duo of Ryder Roelf (145 pounds) and Dylan Russell (152) along with 220-pounder Walker Anderson, whose only loss this season has come to Riverdale's reigning state champion Bryan Caves, the prospects of another unbeaten title run will remain high.
"We've got some quality guys," said Garrett, "and I'm hoping for the best for them."